Name Quincy Jones Net Worth $500 Million Sources of Income Music production, films, TV series Date of Birth March 14, 1933 Age 90 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Record producer, musician, actor, songwriter

With a career spanning 72 years, the 24-time Grammy winner Quincy Jones has earned a net worth of $500 million. Jones is not just a record producer but also an actor, music arranger, and film producer. His legendary collaboration with Michael Jackson for many of his music albums resulted in million-dollar sales.

Quincy Jones attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Jones' main source of income has been his music ever since he went on a European tour with jazz bandleader Lionel Hampton at the age of 20, an experience that shifted his perception of racism in the United States. After briefly working on CBS' "Stage Show" supporting a young Elvis Presley in 1956, Jones toured the Middle East and South America with Dizzy Gillespie.

He then began his recording career as a band leader under ABC-Paramount. Moving to Paris in 1957, Jones studied composition and theory, eventually becoming the music director at Barclay, a French record company. He later took on the role of vice-president of Mercury in 1961, making history as the first African American to hold the position.

(L-R) Nicole Scherzinger and Quincy Jones attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez | Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jones composed music for films, starting with "The Pawnbroker" in 1964. The same year, he worked on "The Slender Thread." His involvement continued in 1966 with "Walk, Don't Run" and the "Hey Landlord Theme" for the TV series "Hey Landlord." He scored for films like "The Deadly Affair," "Enter Laughing," and the renowned "In the Heat of the Night."

He also worked as an arranger for various artists and produced Lesley Gore's million-selling singles. Later, he produced Frank Sinatra's albums and the soundtrack for "The Wiz." The pinnacle of Jones' production career came with Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in 1982, the bestselling album in history. His 1981 album, "The Dude," produced hits like "Ai No Corrida."

In 1985, Jones made his film-production debut with "The Color Purple," which bagged 11 Oscar nominations. In the same year, he recorded "We Are the World" to aid famine victims in Ethiopia. He made appearances in films such as "Fantasia 2000," "Austin Powers in Goldmember," "Sandy Wexler," "Quincy," and "The Black Godfather."

(L-R) Ted Sarandos, Quincy Jones, and Al Hicks attend the premiere of Netflix's "Quincy" | Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

In 1975, Jones founded Qwest Productions, a company that arranged and produced hit albums for renowned artists like Frank Sinatra. Then, in 2017, he co-founded Qwest TV, a groundbreaking subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) service dedicated to jazz and eclectic music from around the world.

He also co-founded Playground Sessions, a New York City-based company that develops subscription software designed to teach individuals how to play the piano through interactive videos. Jones collaborated with brand strategist Chris Vance as well as pianists Harry Connick Jr. and David Sides to create video lessons that modernize the piano instruction format.

Nastassja Kinski, Quincy Jones, and their daughter Kenia backstage during rehearsals for the "We Are the Future" concert | Getty Images | Photo by Frank Micelotta

(L-R) US musician Quincy Jones, Nicole Avant, and her husband Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

Jones has been married three times. His first marriage was with Jeri Caldwell in 1957, and the couple had a daughter named Jolie. However, they decided to part ways in 1966. He then started seeing Carol Reynolds and had a daughter with her.

In 1967, Jones tied the knot with Ulla Andersson, a Swedish Actress. Together, they had two children. They both filed for divorce in 1974, after which Jones married Peggy Lipton. They had two daughters, Kidada and Rashida. After their divorce, he moved in with Nastassja Kinski and had a child with her.

- Grammy Awards 1964: Best Instrumental Arrangement for "I Can't Stop Loving You" artist: Count Basie

- Grammy Awards 1970: Best Instrumental Jazz Performance, Large Group or Soloist with Large Group for "Walking In Space"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 1977: Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore) for "Roots"

- Grammy Awards 1991: Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for "Back On The Block"

- Academy Awards, USA (Oscar) 1995: Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

- Grammy Awards 2002: Best Spoken Word Album for "Q - The Autobiography Of Quincy Jones"

- Critics' Choice Documentary Awards 2018: Most Compelling Living Subject of a Documentary for "Quincy"

- Grammy Awards 2019: Best Music Film for "Quincy"

- Grammy Legend Award 1992

Quincy Jones during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center | Getty Images | Photo by Lester Cohen

How many Grammy awards has Quincy Jones won?

In his career, Quincy Jones has won a total of 28 Grammys, along with 19 other awards and 127 nominations.

Which instrument does Quincy Jones play?

Quincy Jones mostly plays the trumpet with jazz beats.

How many times was Quincy Jones married?

Quincy Jones has been married three times and has seven children.

