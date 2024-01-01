From Crooning Chart Toppers to Turning Entrepreneur: Singer Jessica Simpson's Journey and Net Worth
What is Jessica Simpson’s net worth?
Popular for her singles and recognizable for her roles in TV shows and movies, pop icon, actress, television personality, and now entrepreneur, Jessica Simpson has amassed a net worth of $200 million. After signing a deal with Columbia Records at just 17, the former choir singer worked on her debut, "I Wanna Love You Forever," which was released in 1999. Some of her chart-topping hits include "When You Told Me You Loved Me," "Take My Breath Away," "Irresistible," "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'," "With You," and "Sweet Kisses."
What are Jessica Simpson’s sources of income?
Simpson earns more than $36 million annually from her album launches, music streaming, acting career, endorsements, and businesses, significantly contributing to her net worth. After becoming a household name for her music, she appeared on "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica" and made a glamorous appearance on "The Ashlee Simpson Show." She also launched a line of scented bath and body products called Dessert Beauty that year.
The actress has also appeared in movies including "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Blonde Ambition," and "Private Valentine: Blonde and Dangerous." She has endorsed several renowned brands including Budget, Casa de Perrin, DirecTV, and Ice Breakers, raking in millions of dollars.
In 2007, Simpson released her sixth studio album, venturing into country music. Her lead single, "Come On Over," achieved #41 position on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, the highest for a first entry. Her 2008 album, "Do You Know," debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200, selling 65,000 copies in the first week and exceeding 200,000 in total by 2012. Around the same time, Simpson also introduced her signature fragrances.
With Epic Records, she released her seventh studio album, "Playlist: The Very Best of Jessica Simpson" in 2010. She later signed with Eleveneleven and Primary Wave Music, releasing "Happy Christmas." She also began mentoring on NBC's "Fashion Star" alongside Nicole Richie, and signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Weight Watchers post-pregnancy.
In 2015, Simpson launched her Warm Up brand of workout clothing and expanded the brand in 2016 to include trainers. In 2020, she released her memoir, "Open Book," topping The New York Times Best Seller list. Her fashion brand, The Jessica Simpson Collection, has earned over $1 billion in revenue and is the most successful celebrity licensing brand in history.
Personal life
In 2002, Simpson married Nick Lachey. Their appearance on the MTV reality show "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica" added to her popularity. But the two decided to part ways in 2006, and then Simpson married the retired NFL player Eric Johnson in 2014. The couple have three children, Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, and Birdie Mae Johnson.
Awards and recognition
- Teen Choice Awards 2000: Choice Love Song for "Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey: Where You Are"
- Teen Choice Awards 2000: Choice Breakout for "Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey: Where You Are"
- ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards 2004: Most Performed Song for "Jessica Simpson: With You"
- Teen Choice Awards 2004: Choice Reality/Variety TV Star - Female for "Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica"
FAQs
Who is Jessica Simpson's husband?
Simpson has been married to Eric Johnson since 2014.
How many children does Jessica Simpson have?
Jessica has three children: Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, and Birdie Mae Johnson.
What is Jessica Simpson's annual income?
Simpson earns an annual income of around $39 million.
