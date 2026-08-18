Joel Freedman Financial Advisor Explains the Importance of Retirement Income Planning Joel Freedman has had thousands of retirement planning conversations over the course of a four-decade career, By Market Realist Team Aug. 17 2026, Published 11:02 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash The Importance of Retirement Income Planning

Joel Freedman has had thousands of retirement planning conversations over the course of a four-decade career, and he notes a fundamental shift in how those conversations have changed. Decades ago, clients asked how much they needed to save. Today, the more pressing question is one of distribution.

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How do you turn what you have saved into income that lasts as long as you do? The shift points to the broader reality that accumulation is the part most investors understand intuitively. Decumulation, the structured drawdown of assets to fund a multi-decade retirement, is genuinely more complex, and the cost of getting it wrong is measured in years.

Retirement income planning is distinct from investment management, though the two are closely related. Where investment management focuses on growing assets over time, retirement income planning focuses on converting those assets into a reliable, tax-efficient stream of income, one that accounts for longevity, healthcare costs, inflation, market volatility, and the sequence in which withdrawals are taken. Each of those variables interacts with the others in ways that make intuitive planning insufficient.

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The Sequence-of-Returns Problem and Why It Matters More Than Average Returns

Sequence-of-returns risk is among the least understood retirement dangers; a significant market decline early in retirement can permanently compromise a portfolio's ability to sustain withdrawals, even if long-term averages eventually recover.

Unlike accumulation-phase investors who can wait out a downturn, retirees taking withdrawals are selling at depressed prices, reducing the base from which recovery can occur. Two investors with identical lifetime returns can end up with dramatically different outcomes depending entirely on timing.

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"The decade surrounding retirement is where the plan either holds or doesn't," Freedman says. "The decisions made in that window about asset allocation, withdrawal sequencing, and income sources have an outsized influence on the next thirty years."

Building Reliable Income Streams: Social Security, Annuities, and Portfolio Withdrawals

A well-constructed retirement income plan draws from multiple sources. Social Security forms the baseline, but timing matters; delaying claims from 62 to 70 increases monthly benefits by roughly seventy-seven percent.

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Bonds, dividend-producing equities, and fixed annuities can supplement that foundation, with annuities offering guaranteed income that removes longevity risk from a portion of the portfolio. Portfolio withdrawals require strategic sequencing across taxable, tax-deferred, and tax-exempt accounts, coordinated with Roth conversion opportunities and required minimum distribution timing.

Required Minimum Distributions: Planning Before They Become Mandatory

Required minimum distributions represent one of the most frequently overlooked planning opportunities among pre-retirees. Under current rules, account holders must begin withdrawing from traditional IRAs and employer-sponsored retirement accounts at age 73, with distributions calculated based on account balances and life expectancy tables. Failure to take the required amount results in significant penalties.

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The planning opportunity lies in the years before RMDs become mandatory. For clients who retire before 73 and have meaningful tax-deferred assets, those interim years may offer an unusually favorable window for Roth conversions. Done thoughtfully over several years, a Roth conversion strategy can meaningfully reduce lifetime taxes while creating tax-free assets for heirs.

"Most clients don't think about RMDs until they arrive," Freedman says. "But the real leverage is in the years before they're required, when you have control over your taxable income and the option to convert at rates that may not be available later." That planning window is finite, and once RMDs begin compounding with other income sources, the flexibility narrows considerably.

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Healthcare Costs and the Longevity Variable

Few variables threaten a retirement income plan more reliably than healthcare costs. Fidelity's annual estimate for healthcare expenses in retirement, excluding long-term care, has consistently run above $300,000 for a couple retiring at 65. When long-term care is factored in, the exposure increases substantially.

Health Savings Accounts offer a uniquely efficient vehicle for addressing this exposure, with triple-tax advantages that make them one of the most powerful savings tools available to eligible participants. Contributions reduce current taxable income, growth accumulates tax-free, and qualified withdrawals for medical expenses carry no tax liability. For individuals in high-deductible health plans who maximize HSA contributions during their working years, the accumulated balance can provide meaningful coverage for retirement healthcare costs.

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Long-term care insurance, whether traditional or hybrid life-insurance products that incorporate care benefits, addresses the risk that extended care needs will deplete assets at a rate that the underlying portfolio cannot sustain. The appropriate solution depends on age, health status, asset levels, and individual preference, but the risk itself warrants a deliberate decision instead of an inadvertent one.

Aligning Retirement Income with How You Actually Intend to Live

Technical proficiency in retirement income planning is necessary but not sufficient. The plan also needs to reflect an honest picture of how the client expects to spend their retirement years, and that picture deserves more scrutiny than it typically receives. Many retirees significantly underestimate early-retirement spending, when health and mobility support travel, recreation, and lifestyle goals, and overestimate late-retirement spending, when activity levels and associated costs tend to decrease.

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A plan calibrated only to average spending across the full retirement period may underfund the years that matter most to quality of life. Joe Freedman believes in anchoring the income planning process to specific, articulated goals rather than generic benchmarks.

"We want to know what retirement actually looks like, where you want to go, what you want to do, what you want to leave behind," he says. "The technical work of building the income plan only means something if it's built around a life that the client actually wants to live."

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Clarity regarding purpose is what distinguishes a retirement plan from a retirement projection. Numbers without narrative leave the client making decisions without a compass.

What retirement income planning ultimately provides is the infrastructure for that narrative to be funded and sustained. The specifics are the mechanisms, and the goal is a retirement that does not require clients to choose between the life they intended and the financial security required to live it.