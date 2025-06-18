'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after her unique 18th century clock gets an incredible valuation

The clock was a piece of art and its mechanism was as intriguing as it gets.

Intricate timepieces often appear on "Antiques Roadshow," but a vintage clock that is part of an elaborate set is rare. One such item that featured on an earlier episode of the show was a French orbit clock from the 18th century. The expert claimed that he immediately understood from what period it came from upon seeing it. The device is made to tell the time, but it is unlike most clocks, since it was part of a set along with a pair of candelabra.

This clock was cylindrical in shape and had two dials at the top, which told the time. The guest said that she had purchased it along with the candelabra at an auction and paid around $10,000 for the set. The expert Gordon S. Converse was highly impressed by the item. This clock, however, wasn’t as bland as the clocks we have today. This one had the most intricate artwork on its body. The top part of the clock was removable and had five small pieces screwed onto it. Converse said that it was like a jigsaw puzzle. He revealed that the clock used a heat process of gold and mercury as an amalgam to work. However, the inside of the top had no residue of either element.

Screenshot showing the top of the orbit clock. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The only thing there was bronze, and this impressed Converse. “That’s proof that this was spread on with great care and great attention so as not to waste any of that amalgam, which was very valuable,” he said. The expert said that the clock alone would be worth $25,000 to $30,000. With the candelabra, it'd be worth $60,000.

Objects that can tell the time are valued at a lot of money on “Antiques Roadshow.” Some of them later sell for an even larger sum of money. That’s what happened to a 1914-made Patek Philippe watch. “This watch was handed down from my great-grandfather, and he was the owner of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Dispatch back in 1914 when he received this watch,” the guest had said.

She even had a photocopy of the warranty agreement. The expert at the time was Paul Hartquist, and he was blown away by the watch. At the time, he had appraised it at $250,000. This was in 2002. Hartquist revealed on a later date that he was shocked at how much it was sold for. "The owner decided to sell it, so we contacted Patek Philippe, and they went through their archives researching the serial number and similar watches that may exist,” he said.

“I appraised the watch at $250,000. Sotheby's appraised it at slightly more than that, but I believe everyone was surprised when it was bought for $1.54 million, including the buyer's premium,” Hartquist added. That was a lot more than what the expert had valued it at.