Why Tag Markets is Different From Traditional Forex Brokers The foreign exchange market operates at a scale unmatched by any other financial market. By Market Realist Team Sept. 16 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET Source: Tag Markets

The foreign exchange market operates at a scale unmatched by any other financial market. According to the Bank for International Settlements, average daily foreign exchange turnover reached approximately $9.6 trillion in April 2025, up from $7.5 trillion in 2022. The market moves around the clock through financial centres including London, New York, Singapore, Dubai, and Hong Kong, connecting institutions, businesses, governments, and individual traders across the world.

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Behind that extraordinary volume sits an intensely crowded brokerage industry. There is no single international register tracking every forex broker, although industry estimates place the number of active brokerage brands in the thousands. Many offer access to the same markets through similar platforms, while others operate through white label infrastructure that makes differentiation even more difficult. Standing apart therefore requires more than another trading account. It requires a company to identify what traders believe is missing and build around that demand.

Tag Markets has approached that challenge primarily through product design, beginning with its 12X and 24X account structures.

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At the centre of its strategy are the company’s 12X and 24X account structures. These accounts are designed to provide clients with increased trading capacity relative to their initial deposit, subject to defined drawdown limits, account conditions, and applicable trading terms. Under the 12X structure, for example, a $1,000 deposit may correspond to trading capacity of up to $12,000, while the 24X structure may provide trading capacity of up to $24,000, subject in each case to the applicable account terms and risk parameters.

The 12X account operates with a maximum drawdown of 10 percent, while the 24X account operates with a maximum drawdown of 5 percent. This gives clients a choice between two approaches to capital access. The proposition is straightforward: traders can operate with greater account capacity relative to their initial deposit, subject to the account's drawdown rules and trading conditions.

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The account structures reflect Tag Markets’ effort to respond to how different traders want to participate in the market. Rather than following only the conventional deposit and trade model, the 12X and 24X accounts offer an alternative framework, subject to defined account conditions and risk parameters. They do not eliminate trading risk or guarantee returns, but instead give clients another way to structure their trading activity based on their individual preferences and risk tolerance.

The 12X Amplify account reflects this approach. It gives traders access to greater trading capital while maintaining clearly defined account conditions. The wider range of trading account options has been structured for different levels of experience, preferences, and ways of engaging with the market.

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This product thinking forms part of a broader investment strategy. Continuous technology development sits at the centre of the company’s plans for the future. Innovation is not being treated as a temporary campaign or a single product announcement. The business continues to invest in the infrastructure surrounding account creation, trading access, copy trading, partner reporting, and the wider client experience.

CopyX is another example. The proprietary copy trading platform allows clients to create an account, deposit funds, review available traders or strategies and choose whether to automatically replicate their trades. Clients who prefer to make their own decisions can trade independently. The objective is to offer different routes into the market through one connected brokerage environment.

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The company has also invested in technology for introducing brokers and partners. Its partner portal brings onboarding, account activity, reporting, and client management tools into a single environment, giving partners greater visibility across their operations. For Tag Markets, this infrastructure forms an important part of its broader strategy to support both traders and the partner networks through which the brokerage continues to expand.

The wider financial services industry is moving in the same direction. Consumers now expect platforms to feel as intuitive as the applications they use for banking, payments, travel, and communication. They expect speed, visibility, and control. Access to a recognised trading platform is no longer enough when the surrounding experience feels fragmented or outdated.

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Tag Markets is building for that reality. Its 12X and 24X accounts have created a distinct reason for traders to examine the company. CopyX expands how clients can participate. Partner technology supports international distribution. Continuous investment in systems gives the brokerage a foundation designed for more than short-term attention.