Raoul Thomas on the Moment Intellectual Capital Stopped Answering to Financial Capital Raoul Thomas has spent a career inside the capital markets long enough to know how the oldest rule in wealth creation actually works. By Market Realist Team Aug. 28 2026, Published 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Raoul Thomas has spent a career inside the capital markets long enough to know how the oldest rule in wealth creation actually works. For most of recorded history, a single condition governed who could build something of lasting worth.

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It took money to make money, and money was a locked door. Intellectual capital answered to financial capital, made to accept its terms before it could prove its worth, signing away the upside at the start for the right to begin. That was the bargain that shaped every age of wealth creation from the Industrial Revolution forward, and artificial intelligence has put an end to it. The place with the most to gain from that ending is the one the world has most consistently refused to look at.

The Oldest Pattern in Economic History

In 1901, Andrew Carnegie sold his steel company for the equivalent of roughly nine billion dollars today. The men who made that steel earned a few dollars a day. That gap was not a scandal at the time but simply how wealth worked. Every age of it was built by the many and kept by the few, for the structural reason that the distance between doing the work and owning the means to turn work into wealth was the distance money controlled. The many always did the building. The question that decided a people's fate was always who held that lever and who did not.

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Let’s call it by its name: intellectual capital. For all of history, it answered to financial capital, forced to prove itself on someone else's terms, in someone else's timeline, under conditions that often broke the moment the market turned. AI ends that bargain as the cost of turning an idea into a company has collapsed toward nothing. The market is the whole connected world. Intellectual capital can now build its own bridge to financial capital and cross it on its own terms, owing no one until it has built something of worth.

The Most Mispriced Asset on Earth

Set that structural change against one specific geography, and the implications become extraordinary. Africa has 1.4 billion people, a median age of nineteen, heading toward 2.5 billion by 2050, when it will hold the largest workforce on earth. Today, 600 million live without reliable electricity, and nine in ten ten-year-olds cannot read a simple sentence. African founders draw under one percent of global venture funding.

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Those numbers have long been cited as evidence of limitation, but they are not. They measure how much the world shuts out. Africa is not the world's charity case but is, instead, the world's most mispriced asset, and the talent was always there. The continent has already proven what happens when a structural barrier falls. Denied traditional banking, Africa built mobile money and skipped a century of legacy infrastructure. More than 700 million accounts now move over a trillion dollars a year. “Build a thing,” says Thomas. “Sell it straight, and keep what you earn. It reverses the oldest pattern in economic history.”

What Has Already Been Done Once

None of this is forecast, but it has happened. InstaDeep began in Tunis in 2014 with two founders and almost no capital. In 2023, Germany's BioNTech acquired it for as much as 680 million dollars, the largest technology acquisition in the continent's history. “The proof of concept exists. The question now is how often it happens next,” says Thomas.

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The Guyanese economist Dr. Clive Thomas wrote in 1988 that development by the poor and for the poor was not only possible but necessary; what he wrote as defiance is turning into fact. A place that builds on its own account, owns what it sells, and keeps what it earns is not asking for a kinder rate of extraction. It is developing itself.

The Objection and the Answer

The obvious skepticism deserves a direct response. How can any of this materialize where 600 million people lack power, where the models are owned abroad, where AI could deepen dependence as easily as end it? The risk is real, but it is mistaken where value is actually captured. Mobile money never required Africa to own the chip factories, only the layer that touched the customer, and that it won outright. The models themselves are a commodity, rented by the hour, much like grid power. What is scarce and ownable is the company built on top.

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“Two distinct opportunities exist simultaneously,” says Thomas. “One is the enterprise layer, intellectual capital building companies where none could previously stand. The other is the physical foundation the AI age runs on.” Africa holds close to 60 percent of the world's best solar resource, over 40 percent of its cobalt, manganese, and platinum, and the continent need not rent the AI economy when it can own it.

The Arbitrage the World Keeps Missing

Billions pour into plans for Mars, and NASA will spend roughly 93 billion dollars simply to return to the Moon. For a fraction of that, the International Energy Agency estimates, every person on the African continent could have reliable power.

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Yet last year, the world directed less than 2.5 billion dollars toward that end. The energy and minerals the future runs on sit in the richest concentration on earth, and the world steps over them to look toward the solar system. That is clearly a failure to see. There is a word for value this large left in plain sight: the great arbitrage. Value does not vanish when the price falls. It waits for whoever sees it before the crowd.