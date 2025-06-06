ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly 'Family Feud' contestant proves Steve Harvey wrong with her rock 'n' roll knowledge

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey never loses an opportunity to take a jibe at contestants over an absurd answer or even something personal. But this does backfire at times, and he is forced to eat his words. It happened when Harvey was asking a question about the greatest rock n’ roll band of all time, and one of the contestants was an elderly woman named Rita. The host did not believe that she could get the answer right, but she surprised him.

via GIPHY

 

The first person to answer the question was a man named Nando from the Chiurazzi family, who said, “The Beatles.” That was the number one answer on the board, and his family decided to play. Next up was a woman named Tonie who said, “Guns n’ Roses,” but unfortunately, that wasn’t on the board. The following two answers, AC/DC and The Rolling Stones, were correct.

Harvey admitted to not listening to a lot of rock but was full of excitement as the answers started coming in. However, when it was Rita’s turn, he delivered a condescending jibe and said, “Well, I’m about to slow this whole train down now right here.” But the elderly woman said, “Kiss,” and the host stepped back in surprise. “You don’t think I know? I’m not that old, baby,” Rita shot back.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey interacting with Rita. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey interacting with Rita. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host’s excitement returned as the answer showed up on the board. “Miss Rita, you shocked me. I ain’t know you had…I thought for sure…I just knew she was gonna say Lawrence Welk,” he said. “I’m not that old,” the contestant reiterated as she laughed. Fans of the show loved the moment and made their thoughts clear in the comments section of the clip on YouTube.

 

“Steve shouldn't be so surprised Ms Rita could answer the question. She's clearly a baby boomer, the generation that saw the birth of rock and roll,” one user commented. “I'm in my 60s and Lawrence Welk wasn't even my mom's generation (she was watching The Tom Jones Show)...it was my grandmother's. #JusticeForRita,” one more added.

This is not the first time an elderly contestant has impressed Harvey. On a different episode of the show, the host got the chance to work with a 95-year-old woman named Evelyn. The host treated her with the utmost respect throughout the show’s proceedings, and she was able to get the number one answer for one of the survey questions asked.

The question was, “Name an animal that just sits and waits for dinner to come by.” Evelyn wasn’t first to the buzzer, but her opponent got the number two answer as he said, “A cat.” When it was her turn, she said, “A dog.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the contestant strutted back to her table with an air of confidence. “I got you, Miss Evelyn,” the host said with a smile on his face.

 

“I love to see elderly people on this show being happy, vibrant, full of energy, and in good health,” one viewer commented on YouTube. “It’s just beautiful to watch granny nailing the #1 answer😍,” a fan added.

