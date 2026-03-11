Energy Dominance or Energy Disruption? America’s High-Stakes Power Debate Supporting domestic oil and natural gas production has clear and vast benefits for the U.S. By Market Realist March 11 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Freepik

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has called on the International Energy Agency (IEA) to redirect its efforts to energy access and security and move away from fighting climate change. Speaking on the last day of an IEA ministerial meeting on Thursday, he gave the agency a one-year deadline to abandon its support for net zero emissions or risk losing the U.S. membership.

Article continues below advertisement

While a major investor in renewables, the U.S. has been focused on expanding fossil fuels under the Trump administration.

In line with this ambition, the nation’s crude production exceeded ~13.6 million barrels per day to set all-time records in 2025. The U.S. is not just the world’s largest oil and natural gas producer, but it’s also the most influential exporter, with these fossil fuels generating massive earnings for the U.S. Treasury.This robust state of the country’s energy sector fulfills U.S. President Donald Trump's “energy dominance” push.

Article continues below advertisement

But while fossil fuels remain the primary pillar of the country’s energy system, accounting for about 83% of total U.S. energy supplies, clean power sources have also gained a record share of the U.S. electricity mix. Renewables actually accounted for 61% of the country's new power-generating capacity last year.

As fossil fuels continue to anchor the U.S. energy system while clean power gains ground, the debate is no longer about choosing one over the other but about speed and strategy. As Baron Lamarre, co-founder of International Digital Exchange (INDEX) and former Head of Trading at Petronas, puts it, the real issue is not whether America should transition to cleaner energy but how to do so without undermining economic resilience and national security.

Article continues below advertisement

The Debate Is More Complex Than It Seems

In 2025, the total U.S. electricity generation by utilities climbed by 3%, marking the second straight year that wholesale electricity output posted a better rise. This faster growth than most Western peers has allowed utilities to deliver more power to the key economic drivers, i.e., power-hungry data centres and AI applications.

At the same time, the record domestic energy production lowers energy prices for retail, which results in reduced household costs. Moreover, energy dominance ensures national security by reducing vulnerability to supply disruptions from geopolitical crises such as the instability in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Article continues below advertisement

Just this week, a sharp escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran pushed global oil prices higher, with Brent and WTI crude now edging toward six-month highs.

“Energy abundance has long been a strategic advantage. A nation that controls its energy future has greater geopolitical leverage and insulation from global shocks,” noted Lamarre. And “when domestic production rises, consumers often feel it at the pump. Manufacturers benefit from lower input costs. Allies benefit from a reliable supply,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Then there’s the matter of economic strength. Developing those resources supports high-paying jobs, while energy exports reduce trade deficits and support competitiveness. Policies supporting the production have also been projected to increase GDP through improved energy efficiency and industry growth. Supporting domestic oil and natural gas production has clear and vast benefits for the U.S.

So, while the debate over U.S. energy dominance is often framed as prosperity versus the planet, that “oversimplifies a serious policy question that affects household budgets, national security, and America’s long-term economic strength,” Lamarre said.

Article continues below advertisement

Incremental Reform or Necessary Disruption?

To those supporting fossil fuel expansion, not leveraging the tools already at our disposal isn’t about environmental prudence but economic self-limitation. But opponents argue that a true clean-energy transition simply can’t happen without deliberate economic disruption. They contend that corporate structures and capital markets produce incremental rather than transformative change in the energy sector absent strong policy intervention.

Oil and gas executives are required to maximize shareholder returns, which in turn incentivizes gradual transition strategies, especially when core cash flow from hydrocarbons remains strong. Some even deliberately slow down their shift to lower-carbon energy in response to pressure from investors who favor immediate return, as seen with major firms scaling back green investments in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Gradualism, according to the critics, creates a dangerous illusion of action, said Lamarre, explaining that they are of the view that small emissions reductions, pilot projects, and corporate sustainability do not materially change the trajectory of global warming. “Without hard limits on supply, they contend, demand reduction alone will not be sufficient,” he added.

Not to mention, many net-zero commitments are long-dated, targeting 2050, or rely on technologies that are just not commercially viable yet. “As long as drilling remains legal, subsidized, and financially rewarding, capital will continue flowing into fossil fuel infrastructure with multi-decade lifespans,” and “from this perspective, incremental reform is not progress — it is delay,” explained Lamarre.

Article continues below advertisement

Combined with the ongoing expansion and investment in production, it makes sense that environmental advocates fear change will be slow and that only radical policy pressure can break the cycle.

A Middle Path to Power the Transition

The focus of the Trump administration's policies is on supporting traditional industries and curtailing renewable energy incentives, which are in direct conflict with what environmentalists want: a complete drilling ban or, at the very least, a freeze on new permits. “In their view, waiting for oil companies to voluntarily pivot is akin to waiting for tobacco firms to lead anti-smoking campaigns,” clarified Lamarre.

Article continues below advertisement

Hence, the support for enforcing a radical policy, which would signal to the market that fossil fuel expansion faces a confirmed decline, thus redirecting capital toward renewables, battery storage, nuclear, and grid modernization. This would prompt energy companies to either accelerate diversification or risk obsolescence.

So, the disruption isn’t seen as recklessness but presented as a strategy. Markets, after all, respond to constraints, and in the absence of them, the energy transition will always be just “underway,” warns opponents, never to be fully realized.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s also worth noting that domestic expansion is facing structural limits, with a recent report noting that the U.S. shale boom is now plateauing. So, the revolution that helped the U.S. become the world’s top oil producer is now entering a new phase that may erode its lead in energy, requiring both firms and the nation to consider other reserves.

Adding to these structural constraints, the U.S. remains a net importer of crude oil at roughly 2 million barrels per day. In other words, despite being the world's largest fossil fuel producer, domestic consumption still outpaces domestic production. So energy dominance through oil alone only goes so far.

Article continues below advertisement

This reality adds urgency to diversifying the energy mix. Expanding into renewables becomes less about environmental virtue and more about practical necessity, broadening the energy supply pool while reducing dependence on foreign crude.

So, the real question, according to Lamarre, isn’t whether America should pursue cleaner energy. “It should — and aggressively. The question is whether that transition should be forced through prohibition or driven by technological advancement,” he noted.

Article continues below advertisement

A practical middle path is responsible drilling, Lamarae said, which means continuing to develop domestic resources under strict environmental safeguards while accelerating investment in clean energy. This approach seeks to harness energy abundance while reducing environmental risks.