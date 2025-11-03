ECONOMY & WORK
Costco is kicking off November with massive discounts for shoppers — here are the best deals

These deals will be available until November 16, so it's best if one hurries and gets the products for cheap.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Representational image of a Costco warehouse (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan)
Black Friday might still be a few days away, but Costco shoppers have a shot at scoring some pretty good deals before that. These once-in-a-year deals are available only for the holiday season, but they are only going to be valid until November 16. Members can even save extra every month on top-rated products in addition to the discounts, making it almost unmissable. According to a Southern Living report, there are eight great products that are available at lucrative prices.

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )
The holiday season sees one spend a lot of time with their friends and family. Often, this includes going to the houses of your loved ones and inviting them into your home as well. Therefore, crab cakes are great to have around if anyone wants a snack. The Phillips Crab Cake Minis box contains 36 mini crab cakes and has a discount of $4.80.

Sometimes, even people who are lactose intolerant like to eat cheese. A pack of three of Boursin Gourmet Cheese, which also contains two Garlic & Fine Herbs and one Shallot & Chive, has a discount of $3, which brings its price to less than $8.

Image of Boursin cheese products. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Erik Voake)
A pack of two 1.5 liter bottles of the Listerine product is $4 off. However, there is a limit of three purchases per member. Because no one wants to have bad breath when they’re enjoying themselves with their loved ones during the holidays. As for Kirkland Freezer Bags that come in handy during holidays, the gallon-sized ones are cheaper by $3, and the quart-sized product has $2.80 off.

Apart from every holiday treat that humans enjoy, Bocce’s Say Moo Soft & Chewy Dog Treats are available in two-pound bags, with a $5 discount.

Representative image of dogs being given treats. (Image credit: Getty Images | (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams)
Ritz Crackers are favorites in a lot of households, as they can be used for a lot of holiday recipes. So, it might be smart to stock up on them, and Costco is offering a box of 18 sleeves at $3.30 off.

Vanilla extract can be used to make so many different things, especially in the dessert category. One won’t have to worry about that, because a two-pack of Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract (8 oz. each) will be available at a discount of $15.

A customer moves through the checkout lane with his groceries at a Costco | Getty Images | Robert Nickelsberg)
Coffee is an American staple and has been for countless years. In the chill of winter, there is nothing like a steaming cup of coffee. Costco knows this and is offering Starbucks Season's Cheer Blend Coffee, Medium Roast, a two-pound bag of whole beans, at $5 off.

