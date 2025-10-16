Trump's $20 Billion Argentina Bailout Doesn't Sit Well With Some U.S. Farmers “If he wins, we’re staying with him, and if he doesn’t win, we’re gone.” By Risa Weber Oct. 16 2025, Published 4:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

President Trump announced a $20 billion bailout for Argentina.

Argentina's President Javier Milei met with Trump and other top U.S. officials to discuss Trump's bailout for Argentina on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent approved a swap of Argentine pesos for a loan from the U.S. government.

Why did Trump bail out Argentina?

In the meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, Trump said, "We just want to see Argentina do well," according to ABC News. But this agreement to bolster the Argentine peso has strings attached. Milei must win the next election in order for the country to receive the loan.

Milei is one of Trump's foreign allies.

Trump told White House reporters, “If he loses, we are not going to be generous with Argentina." However, he also said that the money was not to help Milei win the election, per the New York Times.

Trump said, “If he wins, we’re staying with him, and if he doesn’t win, we’re gone.”

Trump said he's “Just helping a great philosophy take over a great country.” Meanwhile, at home, the U.S. government is still shut down, and many federal workers are missing paychecks.

The bailout could double in size.

Bessent announced on Oct. 15, 2025, that Argentina could receive another $20 billion, and denied that the bailout is contingent on the country's elections, per USA Today.

Some U.S. farmers are not happy with the arrangement.

U.S. soybean farmers are already struggling because of Trump's trade war with China. China has been boycotting U.S. soybean sales because of Trump's trade policies, which Trump called an “Economically Hostile Act,” per CNN. Argentina is a soybean competitor, so it doesn't sit well with some U.S. farmers that Trump is giving the country a loan before they get help. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is a soybean farmer, shared on X, "Why would USA help bail out Argentina while they take American soybean producers’ biggest market??? We [sic]shld use leverage at every turn to help hurting farm economy Family farmers shld be top of mind in negotiations by representatives of USA."

President Milei has a flair for the dramatic, like Trump.

