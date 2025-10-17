Trump Promises Lower Prices for IVF Drugs, Asks Employers to Offer Fertility Coverage Trump claimed IVF treatment prices will drop 73 percent for American consumers. By Market Realist Team Oct. 17 2025, Published 9:18 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Trump held a press conference to talk about a new deal that lowers IVF prices for Americans.

The Trump administration announced a deal with the drug company EMD Serono to lower the price of fertility drugs like Gonal-F and Pergoveris, according to PBS News. Trump said that IVF cycles can cost $25,000 or more, with the price of drugs making up much of the total.

Trump said EMD Serono will give Americans "massive discounts" on fertility drugs.

"As a result of these actions, the per-cycle cost of drugs used in IVF will fall by an estimated 73 percent for American consumers, and the numbers are going to actually be very substantially higher as time goes by when it really kicks in," he announced, per CBS News.

EMD Sereno said Americans will get an 83 percent discount on fertility drug prices.

The drug company released a statement saying the new discounts will be available through the TrumpRx.gov platform.

In his press conference, Trump urged companies to offer fertility treatment as a health benefit.

Trump said that fertility treatment can now be offered as an additional benefit to employees in the same way that dental insurance is optional. However, he did not offer any incentives or subsidies to help encourage companies to make these changes. Republican representatives presented the fertility treatment benefit as an option rather than a requirement for companies, per The Guardian.

EMD Sereno agreed to bring much of its manufacturing back to the United States.

Trump claimed the company made the agreement to avoid paying tariffs. "This will make all fertility care far more affordable and accessible ... The result will be many more beautiful American children," he said.

Trump became interested in IVF treatments when they were suspended in Alabama in 2024.

A 2024 Alabama Supreme Court case ruled that frozen embryos could be considered "unborn children" under state law, regardless of their location. During the press conference, Trump pointed out that Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala. got him interested in IVF by talking to him about this ruling. By December 2024, the lawsuit that led to the Alabama Supreme Court ruling was overturned, per The Guardian.

Some conservatives oppose IVF treatment for religious reasons.

