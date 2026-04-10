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Barron Trump’s Latest Businss Move? A Controversial Beverage Brand

The president's youngest son Barron Trump is following his father into business, although he's selling beverages instead of real estate.

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April 10 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

Barron Trump Is Apparently Launching a Beverage Company
Source: Mega

Because he's been a child for most of his father's political life, Barron Trump hasn't ventured into politics or business quite as much as his older siblings. Now, though, Barron has announced his first business venture, a beverage company that just unveiled its debut flavors.

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Following the news that Barron is launching a beverage company, many wanted to better understand what the company is, and why he's the one behind it. Here's what we know.

A box of Sollos beverages on a surfboard.
Source: LinkedIn
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Why is Barron Trump launching a beverage company?

Barron's beverage company is called SOLLOS Yerba Mate and is set to launch in May of 2026. In a recent LinkedIn post, the company announced what would be in its debut pack.

"Introducing our 12-pack: Pineapple + Coconut," the brand wrote. "Launching May 2026."

Barron is listed as a director on official filings for the company in both Florida and Delaware. The post also features a video in which the drink is seen sitting on a surfboard floating on waves.

Wait, Barron Trump is selling Yerba Mate?

Yes, the president's son is part of a venture designed to sell yerba mate, a bitter herbal tea from South America that has recently become popular in the United States as an alternative to coffee that also has caffeine.

Barron is reportedly one of five partners who are working on the venture alongside Spencer Bernstein, Rudolfo Castello, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez. The brand is based out of a building about one mile from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

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"Growing up in South Florida, our lifestyle was shaped by the opportunity to spend time outdoors year-round. That experience led us to create SOLLOS, a beverage designed to complement life in the 'Sunshine State,'" a previous post explained of the brand's name. "Together, SOLLOS captures the full cycle of the sun and that 'It Begins Where It Ends.'"

Source: X/@CaptKylePatriot
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What is Barron Trump's net worth?

Given that Barron is just 20 years old and is already launching his own company, many wanted to know what his net worth is. According to Forbes, his net worth is roughly $150 million, which is a stunning figure for a person so young.

That wealth appears to stem primarily from his family's cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial, and from other investments that were made on his behalf.

Barron Trump

Director, SOLLOS Yerba Mate

Net worth: $150 Million

Barron Trump is best known for being the youngest son of President Donald Trump. His net worth stems from his investments in the family's cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, as well as other investments that were made on his behalf.

Birthdate: March 20, 2006

Birthplace: New York City, New York

Birth Name: Barron William Trump

Father: Donald Trump

Mother: Melania Trump

It's noteworthy that Barron is launching a venture to sell a South American beverage that has a Spanish name while his father is carrying out mass deportations of people from South America. We don't know a ton about Barron's politics, but he clearly isn't bothered by the South American heritage of his signature product, at least not as long as it makes him money.

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