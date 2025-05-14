ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car

There was a lot of anxiety in the air at one point, but things worked out.
PUBLISHED 15 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and the contestant on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and the contestant on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

The stakes are high on “The Price is Right,” where contestants come with hopes of winning anything from a car to a trip, and luck plays a major part. The hosts of game shows are often blamed for giving the wrong advice or blunders that cost the player a game, but a contestant who seemed set to win big seemingly got jinxed after Drew Carey cracked a joke. The contestant was a woman named Shirley Stokes, according to a TV Insider report.

via GIPHY

 

Shirley was playing for a brand-new car, and Carey said, “You would have to be the unluckiest person in the building right now to not win this car.” That’s when her luck seemed to take a turn for the worse. “Oh, come on. I was only joking around,” the host added. Thankfully, the contestant did win the car in the end and by quite a big margin. The game she was playing was called Pocket Change, in which the first digit in the price of the car is provided, and the contestant has to guess the other four. They are given a 25-cent card, and every time they get a digit right, they get to pick a card from the board, ranging from nothing to $2. However, there is a catch. The car is priced at 25 cents, and for each wrong digit, its value increases by that amount.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

The goal is to have more change than the price of the car to win it. Shirley had a blistering start to the game as she got the second and third digits in the price of the car right. This gave her two envelopes. She got the fourth one incorrect, which raised the price of the car to 50 cents. The contestant did not make any more mistakes as she got the final two digits right and got a total of four envelopes. Shirley already had a card worth 25 cents, and she only needed another 25 cents to win the car. It seemed like an easy win, which is why the host said that she’d have to be extremely unlucky not to win the car. However, things did not start well. Her first envelope revealed a 5-cent card, and the second envelope revealed a card worth nothing.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

“I was only kidding. I swear to God. I thought it would be the first card,” the host added after seeing this, as the contestant had her hands on her head. However, there was nothing to be worried about. The third envelope revealed a 25-cent card, meaning that the contestant had won the car. The final card was for 50 cents, which alone would have been enough for her to win.

 

“Shirley was almost unlucky, but she got enough pocket change to win a BRAND NEW CAR!” one fan commented under the clip on YouTube. “What a comeback. Now that's a redemption,” added another. “Holy mackerel what a great finish!” a viewer exclaimed.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car
There was a lot of anxiety in the air at one point, but things worked out.
15 minutes ago
'Family Feud' contestant claimed she could sing like Beyoncé — Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant claimed she could sing like Beyoncé — Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
The host of the show expected a fantastic voice but was left utterly disappointed.
4 hours ago
'Jeopardy' faces backlash from loyal fans after the show used a Gen-Z slang in clues: 'This is not...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' faces backlash from loyal fans after the show used a Gen-Z slang in clues: 'This is not...'
Viewers argued that the game show was turning into a teenage "K-Pop community." 
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
The entrepreneur impressed the sharks with her immaculate pitch and outstanding numbers.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
Fans were frustrated at the hopeless results in consecutive episodes of the show.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
Greiner's hate for bugs and the numbers of The Bug Bite Thing compelled her to make an offer.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
Some fans were not too let down as the player didn't figure out the puzzle anyway.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $7,000 for an off-road vehicle — then Chum Lee damages it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $7,000 for an off-road vehicle — then Chum Lee damages it
Corey Harrison was scared to death of how his father would react if he found out what went down.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
Fans were not happy with the result as there had not been a Bonus Round winner in ages.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her
Contestants' reactions are often charming for viewers who are already impressed by their performance.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest chokes up and struggles to speak even before family heirloom is appraised
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest chokes up and struggles to speak even before family heirloom is appraised
The guest was emotional as he spoke about his grandparents, who owned the items before him.
2 days ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant did almost everything right but still lost her chance to win a car
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price is Right’ contestant did almost everything right but still lost her chance to win a car
Groans of disappointment echoed throughout the studio as the game came to its end.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $30,000 for a rock legend’s outfit — he walked away with $350
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $30,000 for a rock legend’s outfit — he walked away with $350
The guest high hopes of earning a five-figure sum but his lack of proof cost him dearly.
3 days ago
Entrepreneur makes a huge mess on 'Shark Tank' set and still managed to get a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur makes a huge mess on 'Shark Tank' set and still managed to get a life-changing deal
The cleaners must have had the best time after this entrepreneur left the stage.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Daymond John tears up after his wife and daughter showed up during a pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Daymond John tears up after his wife and daughter showed up during a pitch
The shark did his best not to shed a few tears as he shared a beautiful moment with his wife and kid.
3 days ago
Neil deGrasse Tyson and Steve Harvey argue on how to pronounce 'Uranus' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
ECONOMY & WORK
Neil deGrasse Tyson and Steve Harvey argue on how to pronounce 'Uranus' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
The host started pointing fingers at the astrophysicist and promised retribution when the time came.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison rejects a rare item from the Titanic as it's 'out of his price range'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison rejects a rare item from the Titanic as it's 'out of his price range'
Harrison wasn't too impressed with the piece of rusted metal right from the start.
4 days ago
'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant breaks the buzzer and halts the show: 'Ken looked very stressed...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant breaks the buzzer and halts the show: 'Ken looked very stressed...'
The embarrassing and chaotic part of the episode was not aired in the final cut.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walked in with 'crutches' that had pistols hidden inside and got $15,000 for them
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest walked in with 'crutches' that had pistols hidden inside and got $15,000 for them
The guest was quick to give a valuation once it was confirmed that they work.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are unhappy with 'dumb' timing rule that cost the contestant an Audi Q3
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are unhappy with 'dumb' timing rule that cost the contestant an Audi Q3
The woman got a lot of support from fans, and something unexpected happened.
4 days ago