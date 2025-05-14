'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car

There was a lot of anxiety in the air at one point, but things worked out.

The stakes are high on “The Price is Right,” where contestants come with hopes of winning anything from a car to a trip, and luck plays a major part. The hosts of game shows are often blamed for giving the wrong advice or blunders that cost the player a game, but a contestant who seemed set to win big seemingly got jinxed after Drew Carey cracked a joke. The contestant was a woman named Shirley Stokes, according to a TV Insider report.

Shirley was playing for a brand-new car, and Carey said, “You would have to be the unluckiest person in the building right now to not win this car.” That’s when her luck seemed to take a turn for the worse. “Oh, come on. I was only joking around,” the host added. Thankfully, the contestant did win the car in the end and by quite a big margin. The game she was playing was called Pocket Change, in which the first digit in the price of the car is provided, and the contestant has to guess the other four. They are given a 25-cent card, and every time they get a digit right, they get to pick a card from the board, ranging from nothing to $2. However, there is a catch. The car is priced at 25 cents, and for each wrong digit, its value increases by that amount.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

The goal is to have more change than the price of the car to win it. Shirley had a blistering start to the game as she got the second and third digits in the price of the car right. This gave her two envelopes. She got the fourth one incorrect, which raised the price of the car to 50 cents. The contestant did not make any more mistakes as she got the final two digits right and got a total of four envelopes. Shirley already had a card worth 25 cents, and she only needed another 25 cents to win the car. It seemed like an easy win, which is why the host said that she’d have to be extremely unlucky not to win the car. However, things did not start well. Her first envelope revealed a 5-cent card, and the second envelope revealed a card worth nothing.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

“I was only kidding. I swear to God. I thought it would be the first card,” the host added after seeing this, as the contestant had her hands on her head. However, there was nothing to be worried about. The third envelope revealed a 25-cent card, meaning that the contestant had won the car. The final card was for 50 cents, which alone would have been enough for her to win.

“Shirley was almost unlucky, but she got enough pocket change to win a BRAND NEW CAR!” one fan commented under the clip on YouTube. “What a comeback. Now that's a redemption,” added another. “Holy mackerel what a great finish!” a viewer exclaimed.