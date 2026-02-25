ECONOMY & WORK
Trump believes tariffs paid by foreign countries will replace income tax very soon

The President is reportedly looking to pass tax breaks using reconciliation.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Before US President Donald Trump went up on stage to deliver his State Of The Union address, several people wondered what he might speak about. Surely, the economy must be one of the most important points of discussion, as high prices saw Republicans lose ground in several subsequent local elections. There were even talks of Trump offering tax cuts, both on a personal and corporate level. The President reportedly wanted to adopt a unique approach to pass such legislation.

U.S. President Donald Trump stops and talks to the media before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Tasos Katopodis)
U.S. President Donald Trump. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Tasos Katopodis)

A CNBC report claims that Trump wanted to utilize a second party-line budget reconciliation effort in Congress. In simple terms, reconciliation refers to a parliamentary process that allows a party with control of the House, Senate, and White House to pass legislation with a simple majority without worrying about it getting blocked. Usually, it takes 60 votes to stop a filibuster, but under this process, 51 votes would be enough.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Michael Duva)
Representative image of the US Congressional building. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Michael Duva)

It is one of the most effective tools to pass single-party legislation if the requirements are met. However, this is a lot easier said than done. Republicans hold a 218-214 vote majority in the House, which is effectively a one-vote margin. Getting a legislation passed by reconciliation would mean unanimous support across the Republican Party towards the proposed legislation. Getting that unanimous support is not easy, even if it is within the same party.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Andrew Harnik
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Andrew Harnik)

One of the biggest examples of reconciliation is when President Trump’s “one big beautiful bill” was passed with a simple majority. There were tax cuts in that bill as well, along with a slew of domestic policies. So, how does Trump plan on cutting taxes?” Well, in his State Of The Union address, the President claimed that the tariffs he had put in place, and that were deemed illegal, could replace income tax in the near future.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers at the signing the
U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers at the signing of the "One, Big Beautiful Bill" Act into law. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Eric Lee)

"Tariffs paid for by foreign countries will, like in the past, substantially replace the modern-day system of income tax,” he said as per a PBS report. The President also spoke fondly about the “one big beautiful bill,” stating that it had extended tax breaks, including no taxes on tips, overtime pay, and others. "And with the great big beautiful bill, we gave you no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security,” he said.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
US President Donald Trump with the reciprocal tariffs board. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The President praised his party members for helping pass the largest tax cuts in the country’s history. "I urged this Congress to begin the mission by passing the largest tax cuts in American history, and our Republican majorities delivered so beautifully. Thank you, Republicans,” he said. He also spoke about tax-free investment accounts for kids, which his administration had termed Trump Accounts. "Tax-free investment accounts for every American child. This is something that's so special. It has taken off and gone through the roof," the President added.

