'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about host Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why

Fans took to Reddit to discuss if the show has gotten a little too social for its style.

Since he took over as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" after Pat Sajak's exit, Ryan Seacrest has been facing scrutiny from a section of fans about almost everything. Now, fans have started a debate about the new host because he talks too much during the intro. Apart from games and prizes, "Wheel of Fortune" is also an interactive show. However, some fans have noticed that ever since Seacrest took over, the segment has been getting longer.

Seacrest has won over many fans with his charm and has taken the show to new heights, ushering in a new era. But, it seems like some fans still long for the old ways that they got used to. In a Reddit thread, fans discussed how the show's intro segment has changed and the role Seacrest plays in it. One fan, @sshcvw, asked the question to the community, wondering if everyone felt like the intros had gotten longer under Seacrest's lead. Several fans chimed in, offering their two cents on the opinion.

"Definitely longer now, approaching Jeopardy level of nonsense spewed about each contestant. I just showed my fiance a Pat episode from 2007 to show him how quick they used to be haha" wrote @Dazzaa533, comparing Seacrest's style to that of Sajak.

"I don't know, but it's one of the few things that I long for from Pat's days. I think the majority of contestants then looked forward to the opportunity to talk about their families. Now it's just this weird and cringy version of the Jeopardy player intros," @sonofgildorluthien added.

While a section of the viewers complained that the show doesn't have time for the long intros, many disagreed with the sentiment. Another set of the show's followers argued that the change was enjoyable and for the better. "The entire show as a whole seems a lot more social than it used to be. I for one welcome it, especially whenever Vanna talks to Ryan of the contestants from the puzzle board," @Takora06 suggested.

This goes with the show's current turn toward being more interactive. Its recent weekly segment, “Bragging Rights,” took things to a new level by bringing three friends on the show to compete against each other, instead of strangers fighting for the win.

One fan, @commentator3, explained that contestants may have a part to play in it as well. "It's because a lot of the contestants have upped their public speaking abilities, and there's probably more script-skit coaching for the intros which is great and helps humanize our contestants," they wrote on the Reddit thread.

As it turns out, interacting with people is one of the signature qualities of Seacrest that he brings to every show that he hosts, including "American Idol." In fact, Seacrest recently revealed that it was one of the qualities that got him the hosting job on the show.