ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about host Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why

Fans took to Reddit to discuss if the show has gotten a little too social for its style.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest pinching the contestant (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest pinching the contestant (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Since he took over as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" after Pat Sajak's exit, Ryan Seacrest has been facing scrutiny from a section of fans about almost everything. Now, fans have started a debate about the new host because he talks too much during the intro. Apart from games and prizes, "Wheel of Fortune" is also an interactive show. However, some fans have noticed that ever since Seacrest took over, the segment has been getting longer.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest alongside contestant Cody Munger (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest alongside contestant Cody Munger (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Seacrest has won over many fans with his charm and has taken the show to new heights, ushering in a new era. But, it seems like some fans still long for the old ways that they got used to. In a Reddit thread, fans discussed how the show's intro segment has changed and the role Seacrest plays in it. One fan, @sshcvw, asked the question to the community, wondering if everyone felt like the intros had gotten longer under Seacrest's lead. Several fans chimed in, offering their two cents on the opinion.

Intros
byu/sshcvw inWheelOfFortune

 

"Definitely longer now, approaching Jeopardy level of nonsense spewed about each contestant. I just showed my fiance a Pat episode from 2007 to show him how quick they used to be haha" wrote @Dazzaa533, comparing Seacrest's style to that of Sajak. 

"I don't know, but it's one of the few things that I long for from Pat's days. I think the majority of contestants then looked forward to the opportunity to talk about their families. Now it's just this weird and cringy version of the Jeopardy player intros," @sonofgildorluthien added

Comment
byu/sshcvw from discussion
inWheelOfFortune

 

While a section of the viewers complained that the show doesn't have time for the long intros, many disagreed with the sentiment. Another set of the show's followers argued that the change was enjoyable and for the better. "The entire show as a whole seems a lot more social than it used to be. I for one welcome it, especially whenever Vanna talks to Ryan of the contestants from the puzzle board," @Takora06 suggested.

This goes with the show's current turn toward being more interactive. Its recent weekly segment, “Bragging Rights,” took things to a new level by bringing three friends on the show to compete against each other, instead of strangers fighting for the win.

 

One fan, @commentator3, explained that contestants may have a part to play in it as well. "It's because a lot of the contestants have upped their public speaking abilities, and there's probably more script-skit coaching for the intros which is great and helps humanize our contestants," they wrote on the Reddit thread. 

As it turns out, interacting with people is one of the signature qualities of  Seacrest that he brings to every show that he hosts, including "American Idol." In fact, Seacrest recently revealed that it was one of the qualities that got him the hosting job on the show. 

 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about host Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about host Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
Fans took to Reddit to discuss if the show has gotten a little too social for its style.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $70,000 for a Hot Wheels toy and the deal still fell apart
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $70,000 for a Hot Wheels toy and the deal still fell apart
When the Holy Grail toy came up to Harrison's table, he wasn't willing to let it go.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder whose pitch was about an edible paint
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder whose pitch was about an edible paint
The founder of 'Noshi Food Paint' was down to the last shark for a deal.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player surprises everyone by doing a cartwheel on stage after winning $25,000
NEWS
'Price is Right' player surprises everyone by doing a cartwheel on stage after winning $25,000
Ashia who won $25,000 executed an epic celebration after her win in the "To The Penny" game.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $30,000 for a coin and it still wasn't enough for the seller
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $30,000 for a coin and it still wasn't enough for the seller
Harrison was offering more than he usually does but the seller was also adamant.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping 6-figure appraisal for his childhood birthday gift
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping 6-figure appraisal for his childhood birthday gift
It turned out that the gift came from one of the greatest American sculptors in history.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets an astounding appraisal for his $400 box of toy soldiers
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets an astounding appraisal for his $400 box of toy soldiers
The guest who got the collection at an auction was shocked to find out its true value.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts tearing up after expert revealed the value of her storage cabinet
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts tearing up after expert revealed the value of her storage cabinet
The guest who paid $15 for the storage cabinet was pleasantly surprised in the end.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get the judges to wear wigs before making them fight for a deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants get the judges to wear wigs before making them fight for a deal
The men of Shark Tank looked as dashing as ever in their red wigs from 'How to be a Redhead'.
3 days ago
WWE legend Mick Foley showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to authenticate his own mask and t-shirt
NEWS
WWE legend Mick Foley showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to authenticate his own mask and t-shirt
It was a dream come true for many in the Pawn Shop to see the great WWE wrestler.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey so much that he can't even make eye contact
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey so much that he can't even make eye contact
This was a rare occasion on which contestants made Harvey nervous on his show.
3 days ago
Ryan Seacrest falling repeatedly during 'Wheel of Fortune' left the viewers quite concerned
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest falling repeatedly during 'Wheel of Fortune' left the viewers quite concerned
Fans are now getting concerned as the "accident-prone" host can't seem to find his balance.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mom and daughter duo who pitched their fitness board
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mom and daughter duo who pitched their fitness board
Greiner put her foot down to get a deal with "Simply Fit Board" and it all worked out in the end.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant catches Steve Harvey off guard with her unexpected 'lips' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant catches Steve Harvey off guard with her unexpected 'lips' answer
Turns out Steve Harvey is quite sensitive about some of his facial features.
4 days ago
Costco shopper reveals three Kirkland products you should avoid and he has a good reasons for it
COSTCO
Costco shopper reveals three Kirkland products you should avoid and he has a good reasons for it
The TikTok creator exposed the political links of suppliers and manufacturers of these products.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' player almost made a costly mistake but still ended up winning a Toyota Corolla
NEWS
'Price is Right' player almost made a costly mistake but still ended up winning a Toyota Corolla
The contestant nearly had a perfect game, but she missed out on one correct guess.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest beams with joy after expert revealed the value of her dad's old guitar
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest beams with joy after expert revealed the value of her dad's old guitar
The guest later mentioned that her father would be surprised and joked that she might send it back to him.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than double the asking price for a historic letter
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than double the asking price for a historic letter
The guest who was looking for $300 changed his mind after the artifact got a big appraisal.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert valued her item at $50,000 — she ended up getting 10 times more at auction
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert valued her item at $50,000 — she ended up getting 10 times more at auction
The show's expert turned out to be off by miles as the item was much more significant than he knew.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 2 pages from the Gutenberg Bible and Rick Harrison paid a fortune for it
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 2 pages from the Gutenberg Bible and Rick Harrison paid a fortune for it
Turns out the pages weren't out of any common edition of the Bible but an important one.
6 days ago