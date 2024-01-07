Name George Carlin Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Acting, production, writing Date of Birth March 12, 1937 Date of Death June 22, 2008 Age 71 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor, comedian, producer, screenwriter

The American comedian, actor, and producer, recently going viral for his takes on global politics and society, George Carlin is celebrated for his witty yet whimsical performances and had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death in 2008. He appeared in several comedy shows and films, including "Outrageous Fortune," "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," and "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey."

George Carlin attends "Jersey Girl" New York Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Carlin's comedy career, which began in 1959 when he partnered with Jack Burns, was his main source of income. Their success at Fort Worth's "The Cellar" brought them to California, where they landed a morning show, "The Wright Brothers," on KDAY in Hollywood. After two years, they parted ways to pursue individual careers. In the 1960s, Carlin started performing in television variety shows and even appeared on "The Tonight Show." Later, he transformed both his appearance and comedic style.

He signed up with Little David Records, releasing the album "FM & AM," marking his transition from mainstream to counterculture comedy. He bagged major roles in films like "Outrageous Fortune" and "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure." He continued to evolve as a performer, and by the 1990s, he was involved in various projects, from TV sitcoms to narrating children's shows.

George Denis Patrick Carlin performs a stand-up routine at the Cheyenne Civic Center | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Junge

Despite a hiatus in regular stand-up performances due to health issues, Carlin returned to the stage in 1981. His HBO specials, including "Carlin at Carnegie," became a hit. He even received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 15th Annual American Comedy Awards in 2001. A prolific stand-up comedian, he ventured into acting with roles in films like "The Prince of Tides" and "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey."

Carlin's hardcover book "Brain Droppings" became a best-seller, reflecting his success across various media. His HBO special "Life Is Worth Losing" addressed dark themes. Carlin's impact on comedy, language, and social commentary endures, making him a revered figure in the world of stand-up.

George Carlin and Sally Wade at the 15th Annual American Comedy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Instagram 315,000 Followers Twitter 72,500 Followers Facebook 31000 Followers Youtube 337,000 Subscribers

Norm Crosby, George Carlin, and Jerry Lewis during The Comedy Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Carlin met his first wife, Brenda Hosbrook, when he was on a tour with Jack Burns. The two got married in 1961 at his parents' home in Dayton, Ohio. The couple welcomed their daughter Kelly Marie in 1963. Unfortunately, in 1997, Brenda succumbed to liver cancer. Later, the comedian met Sally Wade and described the meeting as 'love at first sight.' In 1998, he married her.

Carlin had a history of heart problems. He had multiple heart attacks and operations. Unfortunately, on June 22, 2008, at the age of 71, he passed away due to heart failure in Santa Monica, California. As per his wishes, his body was cremated, and his ashes were scattered in front of New York City nightclubs and over Spofford Lake in New Hampshire.

- Grammy Awards 1973: Best Comedy Recording for the album "FM And AM"

- CableACE Awards 1993: Stand-Up Comedy Special for "George Carlin: Jammin' in New York"

- CableACE Awards 1997: Writing an Entertainment Special for "George Carlin: 40 Years of Comedy"

- Grammy Awards 2001: Best Spoken Comedy Album for the album "Braindroppings"

- American Comedy Awards, USA 2001: Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy

- Grammy Awards 2002: Best Spoken Comedy Album for the album "Napalm & Sillyputty"

- Grammy Awards 2009: Best Comedy Album for "George Carlin... It's Bad for Ya!"

Garry Shandling, George Carlin, and George Schlatter | Getty Images | Photo by J. P. Aussenard

Who was George Carlin married to?

Carlin was first married to Brenda Hosbrook in 1961. He later tied the knot with Sally Wade.

What was George Carlin's net worth at the time of his death?

George's estimated net worth was $10 million at the time of his passing.

How did George Carlin die?

The actor died due to heart failure on June 22, 2008, at the age of 71.

What was the real name of George Carlin?

George was born George Denis Patrick Carlin.

