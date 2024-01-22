Name Lionel Hollins Net Worth $8 Million Salary $3 Million Sources of Income Basketball matches, tournaments, mentoring Date of Birth October 19, 1953 Age 70 Years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Basketball player, coach

American professional basketball player and later a successful coach, Lionel Eugene Hollins has earned a net worth of $8 million. Hollins played for teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers, Detroit Pistons, and Houston Rockets, and is currently working as an Assistant Coach for the Houston Rockets.

Head coach Lionel Hollins of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the San Antonio Spurs | Getty Images | Photo by Jim McIsaac

Hollins has earned his revenue mostly from Basketball, ever since he was picked up in the sixth NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1975. In his first season, he earned an All-Rookie first-team title by scoring an average of 10.8 points in 78 games. He was also part of the Trail Blazers' championship team in 1976–1977. Known for his defensive skills, he last played for the Houston Rocket in 1985 before announcing his retirement.

After serving as an assistant coach at Arizona State, Hollins was promoted as an interim coach to the Grizzlies and Memphis. In 2002, he accepted the role of head coach for the St. Louis SkyHawks in the United States Basketball League. In 2008, he became one of the assistants for Milwaukee Bucks' head coach Scott Skiles before signing up as the head coach for the Grizzlies for the third time.

Head coach Lionel Hollins of the Brooklyn Nets speaks to Shane Larkin #0 of the Brooklyn Nets | Getty Images | Photo by Al Bello

In 2011, Hollins secured his 100th career victory as the coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, leading them to an 89–86 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Later, he became the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons and subsequently joined the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant coach, winning his second championship in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Kenneth Hershman and Lionel Hollins attend "Kareem: Minority Of One" New York Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Zak Photography

Head coach Lionel Hollins of the Memphis Grizzlies cheers on his team | Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Dunn

Hollins is happily married to his wife Angela, and they have four children named Austin, Lamont, Jackie, and Anthony. His son, Austin, played professionally in the EuroLeague. His other son, Anthony, was a basketball player for the top-ranked Division III team, Washington University in St. Louis Bears.

- All-Rookie First Team (1976)

- NBA Champion (1977)

- All-NBA Defensive First Team (1978)

- All-NBA Defensive Second Team (1979)

- Western Conference Coach of the Month (2009-2010)

- Western Conference Coach of the Month (2011-2012)

- Western Conference Coach of the Month (2012-2013)

Lionel Hollins, the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies | Getty Images | Photo by Andy Lyons

Is Lionel Hollins married?

Yes. Lionel is married to Angela Hollins.

Does Lionel Hollins have any children?

Yes. Lionel Hollins has four children: Austin, Lamont, Jackie, and Anthony.

When did Lionel Hollins retire?

Hollins retired as a player in 1985 and has since worked as a basketball coach.

For which teams did Lionel Hollins play?

Hollins played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and others.

