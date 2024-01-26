Name Draymond Green Net Worth $90 Million Salary $25 Million Source of Income Basketball Gender Male Date of Birth March 4, 1990 Age 33 Years Nationality United States of America Profession NBA Player

Also Read: What Is Comedy Writer and Actor Anders Holm’s Net Worth?

American professional basketball player Draymond Green is not only a four-time NBA champion but also a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Considered one of the greatest defensive players in the league, Green has been playing for the Golden State Warriors since 2012. As of 2024, his net worth is $90 million.

Draymond Green | Getty Images | Photo by Thearon W. Henderson

In the 2012 NBA draft, Draymond Green was chosen as the 35th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors. Following his selection, he signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Warriors. He made his NBA debut in the Warriors' season opener against the Phoenix Suns in 2012. The 2014-2015 season marked a turning point for him as he became a key player for the Warriors.

Also Read: What Is ‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor Barry Pepper’s Net Worth?

Green's continued stellar performance in the 2015–2016 season led to his first All-Star selection and inclusion in the All-NBA Second Team. In the subsequent season, he was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. During the 2018-2019 season, he faced setbacks due to injuries, limiting his playing time. A sore knee initially hampered his performance during the preseason.

Despite the challenges, Green's contributions did not go unnoticed. In 2019, he signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Warriors. However, in 2020, he faced a $50,000 fine from the NBA for violating anti-tampering rules when expressing his desire for Devin Booker to leave the Phoenix Suns during a pregame show. During the 2021–2022 season, his outstanding performance earned him a spot in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Also Read: What Is 'Westworld' Actress Thandiwe Newton's Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green)

Suspensions

In 2022, Green was involved in an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during a practice session, resulting in the player striking Poole in the face. The same month, he faced a suspension by the NBA for one game without pay due to his 16th technical foul of the season. The controversies continued in April 2023, as he received a one-game suspension for stomping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis during a playoff game against the Sacramento Kings.

Green's involvement in a team brawl during the 2023-24 season resulted in a five-game suspension. Later, in December, he struck Jusuf Nurkić in the face during a game against the Phoenix Suns, leading to an indefinite suspension. After missing 12 games, he was reinstated on January 6, 2024. However, he lost around $1.9 million in salary during the suspension.

Only a select few know the real 🐐’s… I’m honored! But I’m from Saginaw… I’ll never expect YOU to understand 😊🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/n5dHCTxT4W — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2023

In 2021, Green started his podcast, titled "The Draymond Green Show." Following this, he inked a multi-year agreement to serve as an analyst and contributor for Turner Sports, with regular appearances on the "Inside the NBA" program during the basketball season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green)

Instagram 4.1 Million Followers Twitter 2 Million Followers

Draymond Jamal Green Sr. was born on March 4, 1990, in Saginaw, Michigan. He started dating actress Hazel Renee in 2018, and the two were engaged by 2019. They got married in 2022 and have a daughter. He also has one child with his ex-girlfriend, Jelissa Hardy.

4× NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

4× NBA All-Star (2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2017)

How many rings does Draymond Green have?

Draymond Green is a four-time NBA champion.

Who is Draymond Green's wife?

Green has been married to actress Hazel Renee since 2022.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Actress and Writer Maria Bello's Net Worth?

From Acting and Writing to Direction: The Many Talents and Net Worth of Issa Rae