Why Crypto Lending Could Be the Next Step in Generating Passive Income Although it has its risks, crypto lending could present opportunities for those with an accommodating financial strategy. By Market Realist Team June 4 2026, Published 9:27 a.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

The cryptocurrency industry has progressed to the point where passive income opportunities are readily available to those willing to take on the risks they entail. One of the most valuable ways to generate passive income with crypto today is crypto lending, i.e., earning interest by depositing crypto into lending pools.

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Crypto lending is gaining attention because it creates a unique use case for crypto that it previously lacked, giving holders a new way to earn income without constantly tracking volatile crypto markets like standard trading does.

Crypto lending carries considerable risks and rewards, so prospective investors need to assess whether they’re willing to take on risks such as smart contract failures or custody-related complications. These complications, as well as their potential gains, should be considered in the context of your financial goals.

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What Is Crypto Lending?

For lenders, crypto lending involves depositing assets into a shared pool that a smart contract manages. This program oversees the distribution of interest payments from borrowers to lenders. Lenders receive interest based on their proportion of the pool. Crypto lending can be done through either centralized (CeFi) or decentralized (DeFi) platforms, each with its own risks and benefits.

CeFi platforms often simplify the lending process, but at the cost of counterparty risk, since users must trust the platform to remain solvent and honor withdrawals.DeFi platforms, meanwhile, are almost entirely automated by smart contracts. This means they often operate faster than CeFi platforms, but they risk failure due to smart contract vulnerabilities and other technical issues.

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In terms of assets used in crypto lending, the most popular options are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins, as these currencies tend to have the largest number of trading pairs on any given exchange.

How Crypto Lending Generates Returns

Crypto lending generates returns via interest, though not necessarily in the same way as a 5-year CD, as interest rates in crypto lending are rarely fixed. Instead, they rely on utilization, or the percentage of a lending pool being borrowed at any given time; the higher the utilization, the higher the interest rates.

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Lending opportunities typically feature APR (Annual Percentage Rate) and APY (Annual Percentage Yield). To put it simply, APY accounts for compounding interest, a feature of most DeFi protocols. When APR is higher, the amount of APY that compounds tends to increase faster. For example, a 30% APR compounded daily yields roughly 34.97% APY, resulting in a higher overall yield.

Benefits (and Risks) of Crypto Lending for Investors

Crypto lending offers potential for passive income, yes, but there’s typically more to it than straightforward gains. Lending with crypto can be uniquely valuable, as it offers higher yields than traditional savings accounts. It also presents flexibility and accessibility that other lending mediums may lack, in part because anyone can be a crypto lender as long as they’re comfortable with the risks.

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For those whose crypto assets often sit idle, crypto lending offers an opportunity to leverage them, potentially making them more profitable than they would be otherwise.There’s also the matter of consistency to consider, with one expert noting that “DeFi loans are granted on a consistent basis. All DeFi rates and rules are clearly stated, leaving little room for human error.”

Again, these benefits should always be weighed against the risks. In addition to technical and counterparty risks, there’s the constant threat of volatility to consider as well, as price swings can affect collateral to the point where lenders lose some or all of their pooled holdings. This is why prospective investors must regularly compare their risk tolerance with their investment goals to determine whether the platform aligns with their goals.

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The Long-Term Outlook for Crypto Lending

Crypto lending is, and will likely remain, a risky practice that offers some notable benefits if navigated carefully. It demands research and due diligence, even as institutional adoption of crypto lending increases. Similarly, crypto lenders will need to keep an eye on regulatory developments, as they could affect how crypto lending operates in a given jurisdiction, if it is allowed to operate at all.

Crypto lending can be worthwhile, but only if it aligns with your financial strategy and risk tolerance.