What Happens to the Merchant When You Dispute a Credit Card Charge?

Disputing a charge kicks off a process called a “chargeback,” as Select explains. As a consumer, you can ask for a chargeback when your purchase never arrived, when your purchase arrived damaged or defective, when you were charged an incorrect amount, or when you have fraudulent or unauthorized charges on your account.

In some of these cases, you can contact the merchant and get a refund. But when the money comes from the card issuer, that’s a chargeback.