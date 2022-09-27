Market Realist
Home > Personal Finance > Credit
Couple using a joint credit card
Source: Pexels

Best Credit Cards for Couples and How to Open One

Rachel Curry - Author
By

Sep. 27 2022, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

Are you ready to get a credit card with your other half? Consider a credit card that works well for couples. We have all the details.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether it’s a joint credit card or a credit card with an added authorized user, having a card you both can use can save a headache (not to mention keep your joint checking account cash flow in the clear and cut down on those Venmo transactions).

Joint credit cards are hard to find nowadays.

joint credit cards
Source: Unsplash

Joint credit cards are hard to come by these days. More often than not, couples who want to open a card together go a different route: authorized usership.

Article continues below advertisement

In this case, one partner (probably the one with a higher credit score — no judgment) will open the account and add an authorized user with an additional credit card of their own. Then, you can make payments from a joint checking account that you both contribute to. This helps keep your cash flow positive over the course of the month, even when unexpected expenses occur.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

The American Express Blue Cash Everyday® Card is beneficial for couples for a few key reasons:

  • It has no annual fee.

  • You can earn $200 back right off the bat if you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months of card membership (this is easier to achieve with dual spending power).

  • You earn 3 percent cash back on groceries, U.S. online retail, and gas stations, all of which can be considered couple-friendly purchase categories.

  • You earn another 1 percent cash back on other eligible purchases.

  • A deal as of September 2022 offers a $15 statement credit if you pay for Home Chef meal kit services with your card.

Article continues below advertisement
american express couples card
Source: American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Bank of America® Travel Rewards Card

The Bank of America® Travel Rewards Card has some perks for couples who like to travel and enjoy experiences together:

  • You receive 25,000 online bonus points or a $250 travel or dining statement credit value if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days.

  • You earn an unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent “on all purchases, everywhere, every time,” according to Bank of America.

  • Bank of America’s Visa card has broad acceptance around the world, making travel even easier. (Locations in other countries often don’t accept American Express and Discover.)

  • Your rewards never expire and there’s no annual fee

Article continues below advertisement
bank of america couples travel card
Source: Bank of America

Bank of America® Travel Rewards Card

Discover it® Miles Card

discover couples credit card
Source: Discover

Discover it® Miles Card

If you want to rack up serious travel miles as a couple, the Discover it® Miles card could be the answer:

  • Earn unlimited 1.5 miles for every $1 you spend on all purchases (including airfare, hotels, groceries, online shopping, and more).

  • Your rewards never expire and there’s no annual fee.

  • Discover matches all the miles you earned in year one at the end of the 12-month period.

  • Redeem miles for cash or travel credit, depending on your preference at the time.

Advertisement

Latest Credit News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.