Best Credit Cards for Couples and How to Open One
Are you ready to get a credit card with your other half? Consider a credit card that works well for couples. We have all the details.
Whether it’s a joint credit card or a credit card with an added authorized user, having a card you both can use can save a headache (not to mention keep your joint checking account cash flow in the clear and cut down on those Venmo transactions).
Joint credit cards are hard to find nowadays.
Joint credit cards are hard to come by these days. More often than not, couples who want to open a card together go a different route: authorized usership.
In this case, one partner (probably the one with a higher credit score — no judgment) will open the account and add an authorized user with an additional credit card of their own. Then, you can make payments from a joint checking account that you both contribute to. This helps keep your cash flow positive over the course of the month, even when unexpected expenses occur.
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
The American Express Blue Cash Everyday® Card is beneficial for couples for a few key reasons:
It has no annual fee.
You can earn $200 back right off the bat if you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months of card membership (this is easier to achieve with dual spending power).
You earn 3 percent cash back on groceries, U.S. online retail, and gas stations, all of which can be considered couple-friendly purchase categories.
You earn another 1 percent cash back on other eligible purchases.
A deal as of September 2022 offers a $15 statement credit if you pay for Home Chef meal kit services with your card.
Bank of America® Travel Rewards Card
The Bank of America® Travel Rewards Card has some perks for couples who like to travel and enjoy experiences together:
You receive 25,000 online bonus points or a $250 travel or dining statement credit value if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days.
You earn an unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent “on all purchases, everywhere, every time,” according to Bank of America.
Bank of America’s Visa card has broad acceptance around the world, making travel even easier. (Locations in other countries often don’t accept American Express and Discover.)
Your rewards never expire and there’s no annual fee
Discover it® Miles Card
If you want to rack up serious travel miles as a couple, the Discover it® Miles card could be the answer:
Earn unlimited 1.5 miles for every $1 you spend on all purchases (including airfare, hotels, groceries, online shopping, and more).
Your rewards never expire and there’s no annual fee.
Discover matches all the miles you earned in year one at the end of the 12-month period.
Redeem miles for cash or travel credit, depending on your preference at the time.