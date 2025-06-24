'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows up with a 'pick me' nametag, ends up with an incredible game

He took all the help he could get from the audience to win big on the show.

“The Price is Right” is not just about acing the games and winning big prizes, but for many contestants, standing out during their stint on TV is also important. Most of them resort to antics from a grand entry to weird dance moves on the stage, while others put together outfits that grab attention. One of them was a contestant named Josh, who had a gigantic name card attached to his t-shirt. The card did not say what his name was, but instead the words “Pick me!” were printed on it.

Host Drew Carey was intrigued by the outfit right from the beginning. “Dressed as a Price is Right nametag today,” he said. However, it was not just his outfit that was memorable; his performance was remarkable as well. Josh managed to win three prizes at once with a little help from the audience. The contestant was playing the ‘Most Expensive’ game, the rules of which are simple. One simply has to guess which is the most expensive item out of the three to win them all.

In this case, the three items were an electric scooter, a home gym with a digital display, and a laptop and printer duo. Josh looked to the audience for help when asked to name the most expensive item out of the three. The camera panned towards the crowd, and most of them suggested the second item, which was the home gym, to be the most expensive out of the three. That’s what the contestant went with.

Screenshot showing the audience on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Rachel Reynolds was the first to reveal the price of the electric scooter, which was $1,299. Next up, announcer George Gray revealed the price of the laptop and printer combo, which was $2,625. Model Devin Goda was in charge of revealing the price of the home gym. Turned out that the contestant’s guess was spot on as it was worth $4,695, more than the other two.

Josh was beyond excited upon winning these prizes and ran to where they were kept in celebration. It’s not uncommon to see contestants wearing unique outfits on the show. Sometimes, their apparel can even translate to a big win.

That’s what happened on a different episode of the show when a contestant named Lindsay wore a black t-shirt with a big wheel printed on the front. The wheel was at the 100 mark, which is the magic number every contestant hopes it stops. Well, for Lindsay, that’s exactly what happened. She spun the wheel for the first time, and it stopped at the 100 mark. The contestant pointed to her t-shirt in excitement as she won $1,000. But that’s not the end of it. The next time she spun the wheel, things got even better.

When contestants land on the 100 mark on their first spin, they get another shot at the wheel. If it lands on 100 again, they win $25,000. If it lands on 5 or 15, they win $10,000. Luck was truly on Lindsay’s side that day as she spun the wheel for a second time, and it landed on the 5, giving her a five-figure prize.