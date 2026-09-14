Neel Khokhani: Who He Is, What Epochal Corporation Does, and Why He Bought IREN in 2022 Searches for the name Neel Khokhani usually arrive from one the aviation business or the IREN shareholding. By Market Realist Team Sept. 14 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Neel Khokhani

Searches for the name usually arrive from one of three directions: the aviation business, the IREN shareholding, or the single-family office. This explainer answers the common questions in order, with the facts stated plainly.

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Who is Neel Khokhani?

Neel Khokhani is a capital allocator and owner-operator with an Australian background. He built and exited operating businesses in aviation and consumer finance, continues to own and operate a self-storage business in the United Arab Emirates, and today invests his own capital through Epochal Corporation, a private single-family office. The through-line across all of it is a preference for durable assets, growth funded from cash rather than from external equity, and holding periods measured in years.

What is Epochal Corporation?

Epochal Corporation is a private single-family office. Three features define it: It invests proprietary capital. The office deploys the principal's own money rather than outside money. It is not a fund and does not manage third-party capital.

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The mandate is concentrated and long-horizon. A small number of positions, held through cycles rather than traded around them.

The asset scope is wide. Public equities, private operating businesses and alternative assets, focused on North America and Europe.

Sector focus runs to AI infrastructure, deep technology and the critical-resource supply chains that feed those industries. Details of the office and its mandate are published by the company, and the Epochal Corporation profile of Neel Khokhani is the primary source on how it is structured.

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What businesses did he build before that?

Aviation. Khokhani built Soar Aviation from a single aircraft to a fleet of 55. Expansion was financed by customer prepayments and operating cash from the aircraft already in service, without a priced equity round or syndicated debt. The business grew and performed under his leadership. He then sold the majority of his stake, a transaction of roughly $65 million, and stepped back from any operational or directorial role. After that exit, new management made decisions that led to regulatory scrutiny and, in time, to the closure of the business. Khokhani held no directorship, no control and no management role during that later period.

Consumer finance. He acquired roughly one-third of a consumer-finance business and simplified its corporate structure on entry. Revenue moved from approximately $45 million to approximately $82 million during his ownership, and the business exited at roughly $121 million of enterprise value. Self-storage. Vachi Storage, a self-storage operator in the United Arab Emirates, is still owned and run today. It is high-margin, capital-light, and predictable, and it acts as the defensive, uncorrelated component of the wider platform.

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Why does he own IREN?

Khokhani has been a long-term significant shareholder in IREN (Nasdaq: IREN) since 2022, a position established before the broad market repriced demand for AI infrastructure. The thesis rests on physical scarcity rather than on near-term financial results. In his own words: "Power, land, and grid interconnection, rather than capital, are the binding constraints on growth."

Read literally, that reorders how a compute operator should be assessed. The questions that matter are how many megawatts are energised, where the company sits in the interconnection queue, whether it controls land with a viable grid path, and how long a competitor would need to reach the same position. Those variables move on multi-year timelines, which is why the holding has been kept through repricing in both directions. The published version of the thesis covers data-centre footprint, customer development and the competitive structure of high-density compute.

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What is his general view on portfolio construction?

Direct and deliberately against the default: "Broad index diversification, once inflation, monetary debasement, and taxes are accounted for, frequently constitutes a real loss of purchasing power. Concentration in correctly priced, asset-backed compounders is the alternative."

The qualifier matters. This is not concentration for its own sake. Intrinsic value is computed first, and capital moves only at a meaningful discount to it. The second qualifier narrows the universe further: the underlying business should rest on durable assets rather than on a multiple applied to a story.

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How does he describe his own method?

"I approach listed equity ownership with the discipline of a private acquirer." The practical difference is what gets underwritten. A trader underwrites price. An acquirer underwrites what the business owns, what its customers have signed, and what it would cost someone else to build the same thing. Applied to public markets, that produces very few positions and very long holding periods.

He also frames the time dimension explicitly: "The time horizon is measured in years and cycles rather than quarters." With proprietary capital there is no redemption calendar forcing a shorter one.

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Where does he publish, and who has covered him?

He publishes directly, through the Epochal platform, a Substack newsletter at epochal.substack.com and the account @neel_epochal on X. Outside his own channels, his infrastructure work has been picked up by Observer, which wrote in April 2026 about edge AI infrastructure and the limits of hyperscale compute, and by trade titles including Wealth Management, Institutional Asset Manager and WealthBriefing.

How is a single-family office different from a fund?

This is the distinction most commonly missed in coverage of private allocators, and it changes what can be inferred about the portfolio. A fund carries redemption liabilities. However long the stated horizon, the realised holding period is partly decided by the investors, who can ask for their money back at the least convenient moment. A fund also reports on a calendar set by someone else, which quietly pushes managers toward positions that look defensible each quarter.

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An office investing proprietary capital carries neither liability. There is nothing to redeem and no letter to write. The stated horizon and the actual horizon can be the same, which is what makes a genuinely concentrated book possible rather than merely intended. The trade-off is the absence of external scrutiny. Nobody forces a private allocator to re-argue a thesis. Khokhani's answer has been publication: the reasoning is written down where it can be checked against outcomes later.

Does he have anything to do with art?

Yes, and it is the same behaviour in a different asset. The Epochal Collection is his private contemporary art holding, weighted toward contemporary figurative painting, women painters, and artists working outside the New York and London market, with a bench drawn from more than 24 countries. Names range from Jeppe Hein and Sabine Moritz to Alex Katz and Tracey Emin. The collection shares the platform's name deliberately. Both are exercises in buying with a point of view and then holding long enough for the point of view to be tested.

Is any of this investment advice?