Membership, a Merger and a Private Equity Deal: Inside Choice Home Warranty's Decade of Industry Consolidation Choice Home Warranty (CHW) is the one most recognized brands, alongside sibling brands Home Warranty of America (HWA) and Home Service Club (HSC). By Market Realist Team Nov. 19 2026, Published 7:53 p.m. ET Source: Pexels

In November 2025, H.I.G. Capital, a $70 billion alternative investment firm, announced that one of its affiliates had taken a stake in a company called Rely Home. Most homeowners have never heard the name. They know its three brands instead: Founded in 2008 with a mission to make homeownership simple and affordable, Choice Home Warranty (CHW) is the one most consumers recognize, alongside sibling brands Home Warranty of America (HWA) and Home Service Club (HSC).

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That investment didn't happen in a vacuum. It capped a sequence that started four years earlier with a trade association membership, continued with an acquisition two months after that, and ended with a private equity firm buying into the parent company that now houses all three brands. Read backward, the sequence looks like a plan. Read forward, in the order it actually happened, it looks more like a company testing what each move would buy it before deciding what to build next.

A Trade Group Membership Came First

On Dec. 6, 2021, Choice Home Warranty announced it had joined the National Home Service Contract Association, a nonprofit trade group that operates under Section 501(c)(6) of the tax code. The NHSCA describes its own mission as keeping member companies informed on legislation and promoting industry standards. It also distinguishes home service contracts from insurance products, a classification that determines which state regulators oversee a given provider.

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Members agree to a code of ethics and receive a six-digit company code that signals, at least on paper, that a consumer is dealing with a known and vetted provider. The association had also rolled out a voluntary accreditation program two years earlier, which one member company's general counsel described as "what REALTORs look for when recommending a home warranty provider."

"Choice Home Warranty was pleased to be invited to join the NHSCA organization," James Mostofi, Choice Home Warranty's CEO at the time, said in the release. "Membership in the NHSCA provides the general public with additional confirmation of something our customers already know – Choice Home Warranty is one of the best home warranty providers in the country." NHSCA President Andy Hand welcomed the addition, saying the association was "delighted to welcome Choice Home Warranty to the Association."

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There's no purchase price attached to a trade group membership, and no earnings call requires anyone to justify it. What it buys is closer to a credential. It tells real estate partners and state regulators that a company has agreed to a set of rules it didn't have to agree to.

The Acquisition Came Two Months Later

On Feb. 7, 2022, Choice Home Warranty announced that it had acquired Home Warranty of America, a company founded in 1996 and based in Illinois with a strong reputation among real estate professionals. Terms weren't disclosed. Choice said it would run HWA as a separate brand rather than absorb it. The plan paired HWA's real estate relationships with Choice's own technology and direct-to-consumer operation.

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Victor Hakim, Choice's chairman and founder, framed the deal in absolute terms: "This transaction with HWA solidifies Choice as the nation's 3rd largest home warranty provider, servicing more than 750,000 customers and is its most recent step toward achieving our goal." He also pointed to two hires made in the nine months prior: Mostofi as CEO and Sandeep Gill as CFO. Hakim described both as part of the same push toward that same goal.

This is where the acquisition actually buys something concrete: an existing customer base, an experienced team, and a real estate sales channel that took HWA decades to build. None of that shows up in a press release headline, but it's the part of the transaction that changes what Choice Home Warranty could sell and to whom the day the deal closed.

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What the Press Releases Actually Reveal

Both releases are marketing documents, written to make Choice look bigger and more credible than it was the week before. That doesn't make the claims inside them false, but it does mean they need to be read for what they leave out.

The NHSCA release doesn't mention that Andy Hand, the association's president who welcomed Choice as a member, worked for a competing home warranty company at the time. Trade associations built around setting standards routinely have industry executives running them, which is a normal (if unremarkable) feature of the setup, not a scandal. But it does mean the "additional confirmation" Mostofi described was coming from an association staffed and led by the exact competitors the NHSCA is meant to hold accountable.

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The HWA release, meanwhile, describes Choice as the nation's "3rd largest home warranty provider" without naming who ranks first and second, or citing the data behind the ranking. That's typical of how these releases work. The number that matters more is the one both companies had every incentive to get right: the 750,000 customers Hakim cited, a figure that would be easy for competitors and reporters to challenge if it were fabricated.

A Market With More Concentration Than It Looks

IBISWorld's most recent industry analysis puts the home warranty industry at roughly $4.6 billion in 2025 revenue, spread across about 70 U.S. businesses and growing at a 3.9% annual rate over the past five years. Seventy competitors sounds fragmented. It isn't, quite. IBISWorld's own data identifies a small number of larger, already-public companies as the industry's biggest players by revenue. The rest of those 70 businesses compete for what's left of the $4.6 billion.

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Read against that backdrop, Choice's sequence looks more deliberate. A company competing against a couple of entrenched, well-capitalized incumbents doesn't grow by hoping organic demand shows up. It grows by buying the pieces it doesn't have (a real estate channel, in HWA's case) and by buying credibility signals that are cheap relative to what they're worth to a real estate broker deciding which warranty company to recommend at closing. Trade group membership and acquisition are two different tools aimed at the same problem: how a mid-sized player competes against bigger ones without their scale.

Private Equity Finds a Multi-Brand Platform

By the time H.I.G. Capital showed up in 2025, its investment target was Rely Home: the parent company H.I.G.'s own announcement describes as founded in 2008 and headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, operating through independent, affiliated technicians under three brands: Choice Home Warranty, Home Warranty of America, and Home Service Club. That structure, spelled out plainly in the release, makes Choice Home Warranty one of three sibling brands rather than the standalone company the deal was built around.

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"We are excited to partner with H.I.G. and believe that with their strategic support and deep resources, Rely will continue its rapid expansion while maintaining best-in-class service for our customers," said Victor Hakim, identified in this release as founder and chairman of Rely rather than of Choice alone.

Jim Mostofi, listed as Rely's chief executive, added that the investment would fund "initiatives to enhance the customer and technician experience" and "broaden our reach." John Harroff, an H.I.G. managing director, said his firm had followed Hakim's company for a decade before investing, calling its performance "a testament to its leadership and commitment to delivering superior service for homeowners."

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The corporate structure the 2025 deal makes visible had been building for years. The NHSCA membership and the HWA acquisition were early steps in assembling what eventually became a three-brand holding company, one attractive enough to draw a $70 billion investment firm's attention and cohesive enough that Hakim and Mostofi could still lead all three brands under one roof once that firm arrived.

Who These Moves Are Actually For

None of this changes much for a homeowner filing a claim on a broken air conditioner. The technician who shows up, the time it takes to get a part, the fee charged for a service visit: those stay the same whether the parent company answers to a founder-led private business or a private equity-backed one. A trade group badge doesn't repair a water heater faster. An acquisition doesn't change whether a claim gets approved.

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What all three moves changed is who takes Choice Home Warranty seriously and on what terms. Trade group membership speaks to regulators and real estate brokers deciding which company to recommend. The HWA acquisition spoke to the same real estate channel, plus the customers who came with it. The Rely Home investment speaks to an entirely different audience: the capital markets, and specifically the kind of institutional investor whose interest tends to follow a company that has already proven it can execute, integrate, and grow.