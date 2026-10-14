Immigrant Founders Are Reshaping the U.S. Economy -- Bedloe Is Building the Profiles Behind the Growth As immigrant founders, engineers, researchers, and technical leaders power startups and innovation, Bedloe has built an immigration press and profile-building business around O-1A and EB-1A applicants. By Reese Watson Oct. 14 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Bedloe

As immigrant founders, engineers, researchers, and technical leaders power startups and innovation, Bedloe has built an immigration press and profile-building business around O-1A and EB-1A applicants.

Article continues below advertisement

The American startup story has always been closely tied to immigration. What has changed is the scale. In 2025, immigrants started new businesses at twice the rate of native-born Americans, according to the Kauffman Indicators of Entrepreneurship. The rate of new entrepreneurs among immigrants was 0.60 percent, compared with 0.30 percent for the native-born population.

The same pattern shows up much further along the company lifecycle. The American Immigration Council found that 231 of the 2025 Fortune 500 companies, or 46.2 percent, were founded by immigrants or their children. Those companies generated $8.6 trillion in fiscal 2024 revenue and employed more than 15.4 million people worldwide.

Article continues below advertisement

At the venture-backed end of the market, a 2026 analysis from the National Foundation for American Policy found that 455 of America's 775 privately held billion-dollar companies, or 59 percent, had at least one immigrant founder. The report put their combined private valuation at roughly $5 trillion. These are not marginal contributions to the U.S. economy. Immigrant founders and high-skilled workers sit near the center of American entrepreneurship, technology, science, and innovation. But there is a less obvious business problem behind those numbers.

Many of the people building these companies, systems, products, and research programs have surprisingly little public documentation connected to their own names. That gap between achievement and recognition is where Bedloe has built its business.

Article continues below advertisement

Bedloe is an immigration press and media strategy company focused on O-1A and EB-1A applicants. Bedloe's website positions the company around a narrow idea: accomplished people often do not need to create a stronger career record. They need to make the record they already earned more visible, understandable, and independently documented.

“We see the same pattern over and over. Someone has built something significant, led something important, or solved a difficult problem, but almost none of that work is attached to their name in the public record. The achievement exists. The profile does not.” - Chris K. of Bedloe

Article continues below advertisement

Immigrant Talent Is Already Embedded in the U.S. Economy

The founder data is only part of the story. Foreign-born workers accounted for 22 percent of the U.S. STEM workforce in 2024, according to the National Science Board. Within science and engineering occupations, the foreign-born share was 28 percent. The representation becomes even more pronounced in advanced technical work. Foreign-born professionals are heavily represented across engineering, computer science, research, and other fields that feed directly into startups and large technology companies.

Innovation data points in the same direction. A National Bureau of Economic Research paper revised in 2025 found that immigrants represented about 16 percent of U.S. inventors but authored 23 percent of patents. The researchers estimated that immigrants accounted for roughly 32 percent of aggregate U.S. innovation when they included productivity spillovers to collaborators. This pattern matters economically because people entering the U.S. as students, engineers, researchers, and technical workers do not stay in one category forever.

Article continues below advertisement

Some become senior executives. Some join startups. Some become founders. Some develop intellectual property. Some build teams. Some move between universities, laboratories, large technology companies, and venture-backed businesses over the course of a career. Their immigration needs can evolve at the same time.

The Profile Gap Often Appears After the Work Is Already Done

Professional recognition is not distributed evenly. A founder can spend years building a company while nearly all public attention goes to the company name. An engineer can design infrastructure used by millions of people without appearing in a single substantial article. A technical executive can lead a major product or business initiative while being mentioned only in internal materials. A scientist can have a meaningful research record that is understood by peers but barely visible outside a specialist community.

Article continues below advertisement

None of those situations says much about the quality of the work. They say something about how modern organizations communicate. Companies are built to promote companies. Research institutions promote findings. Product teams promote products. The individual contribution can disappear inside the larger story. That is especially relevant for global talent pursuing extraordinary-ability immigration pathways such as O-1A or EB-1A, where published media may become one part of a broader professional record considered by immigration counsel.

Bedloe does not provide immigration legal advice, determine visa eligibility, or decide how evidence should be used in a petition. Its role is narrower. The company handles immigration press, editorial development, publication strategy, published media coverage, and professional profile building. “Your attorney builds the legal case. Bedloe builds the press. We want to understand the broader immigration strategy, but the legal decisions stay with immigration counsel.” - Chris K. of Bedloe

Article continues below advertisement

Profile Building Is Not the Same as Publicity

The phrase 'profile building' can sound like personal branding. Bedloe uses it differently. Traditional personal branding often focuses on visibility: social media, speaking opportunities, thought leadership, followers, or name recognition. Traditional public relations often serves the company: funding announcements, product launches, partnerships, growth stories, acquisitions, or corporate reputation. Bedloe's model starts with the individual professional record.

What did this person actually build? What did they lead? What problem did they solve? What research did they advance? What changed because of their work? What facts can be substantiated? What part of the story is not yet understandable to someone outside the organization? Those questions drive the editorial strategy.

Article continues below advertisement

For a founder, the strongest story may not be the funding round. It may be the business model, technology, category, or operating problem they created a new way to solve. For an engineer, the title alone may reveal very little. A stronger story explains the technical constraint, the solution, the person's specific role, and the result.

For a researcher, profile building may require translating technical significance into language that an informed non-specialist can understand without overstating the underlying work. The objective is not fame. It is legibility. “A strong profile should help an outside reader understand who the person is, what they contributed, and why the work matters. That is very different from simply trying to make someone more visible.” - Chris K. of Bedloe

Article continues below advertisement

Why O-1A and EB-1A Have Created a Specialized Media Market

O-1A and EB-1A are different immigration classifications, but both sit inside the broader extraordinary-ability ecosystem and both can involve questions around published material and professional recognition. That has created a specialized market around immigration press. The distinction matters because not every media placement that works for conventional PR is equally useful in an immigration context.

Publication audience, readership, authorship, editorial presentation, article substance, and the relationship between the individual and the work can all become relevant considerations for the media strategy. This is also where the market can become oversimplified. Some providers reduce immigration press to publication logos, article counts, or website-traffic thresholds. Bedloe's positioning is that those shortcuts miss the larger point.

Article continues below advertisement

A famous publication does not automatically make a thin article substantive. A high-traffic website does not automatically make a story relevant. Multiple nearly identical profiles do not necessarily create a stronger professional record. Bedloe instead looks at the entire media opportunity: the story, the person, the publication, the audience, the editorial format, the timing, and how one placement fits into the larger public record.

The Economics of Immigrant Entrepreneurship Make the Audience Hard to Ignore

From a business perspective, the audience Bedloe serves sits at the intersection of some of the most economically productive parts of the U.S. workforce. Kauffman's 2025 entrepreneurship data shows immigrants starting businesses at twice the native-born rate. The American Immigration Council's 2025 Fortune 500 analysis shows immigrant-founded and second-generation businesses operating at enormous scale. NFAP's 2026 startup research shows immigrant founders are heavily represented among America's highest-valued private companies.

Article continues below advertisement

There is also a pipeline effect. NFAP found that 24 percent of U.S. billion-dollar startups had at least one founder who originally came to the United States as an international student. Those founders did not arrive as billion-dollar entrepreneurs. They arrived earlier in the professional journey, then built careers, companies, networks, and expertise in the United States.

That matters for a company like Bedloe because profile building often begins before someone is widely known. A technical leader may be years away from becoming a founder. A researcher may later commercialize work. An engineer at a major company may eventually launch a startup. An executive may move from operating roles into entrepreneurship. The professional record develops continuously. The public record often does not.

Article continues below advertisement

Building Recognition Before It Becomes Urgent

Timing is one of the practical problems Bedloe is trying to solve. Many professionals first think seriously about immigration press when a filing deadline is already approaching. That can mean trying to document a decade of work in a matter of weeks. Bedloe's preference, when there is enough runway, is to build media around real milestones as they happen.

A product launches. A company expands. A technical system reaches scale. A scientist publishes meaningful research. A founder enters a new market. An executive leads a measurable transformation. Those events can become natural editorial moments. Over time, the resulting coverage can document different dimensions of the professional record rather than repeating the same biography. That is particularly relevant to EB-1A profile building, where the broader idea of sustained professional recognition often makes the chronology of a career important to the way a record is understood.

Article continues below advertisement

Again, Bedloe does not determine how an attorney should present that record. The company is making a media observation: coverage built around genuine milestones over time usually reads differently from a sudden cluster of similar stories. “If you have time, do not wait. A real career gives you better stories than a deadline does.” - Chris K. of Bedloe

Credibility Is the Product

The broader thesis behind Bedloe is that visibility and credibility are not interchangeable. A person can have thousands of search results and still have very little substantive media about their work. Another person can have a smaller public footprint but a handful of strong articles that clearly explain their contribution and professional standing. For Bedloe, the second record can be more meaningful. That is why the company has built its brand around immigration press rather than generic PR. The business is not simply getting someone published. There is already a large market capable of doing that.

Article continues below advertisement

The harder problem is deciding what deserves to be written, where it belongs, how the individual should be connected to the work, and how the resulting coverage fits into a credible professional profile. As immigrant founders, engineers, researchers, and technical leaders continue to play an outsized role in the U.S. economy, that problem is unlikely to get smaller. The companies they build may already be visible. The people behind them increasingly need to be understood too.

About Bedloe