How Eric Chambers and Branden Chambers Are Evolving Their Company’s Legacy to Drive Digital Advertising & Marketing Performance Into the New Era Dubbed “marketing rockstars” by Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, Eric Chambers and Branden Chambers bring their Hollywood production and directing experience to consumer research, product development and digital advertising. By Reese Watson Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET Source: The Chambers Group

The Chambers Group’s legacy is rooted in generations of creativity, innovation, and an instinct for building brands that connect with consumers and drive business growth. Founded in the mid-1970s by Keith Chambers, the agency earned its reputation helping Fortune 500 companies create new brands and reinvent established ones through strategic positioning, product naming, packaging design, and consumer research.

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For his sons, Eric and Branden Chambers, brand building was more than the family business; it was part of their upbringing. Growing up alongside their father’s work, they witnessed firsthand how consumer insights and breakthrough creativity could transform products into successful brands. Their own careers in entertainment expanded that foundation, bringing new expertise in storytelling, production, and audience engagement. Today, Eric and Branden are building on their father’s legacy, combining decades of proven brand-building principles with modern advertising, digital innovation, and performance-driven marketing to lead The Chambers Group into its next generation of growth.

The Consumer Research Behind the Chambers Family Business

Since Keith opened the doors, The Chambers Group's core business has been figuring out what consumers want before a company spends money trying to sell it. That approach has shaped work for brands like Clorox, 3M, ARM & HAMMER and Yoplait. For more than 30 years, the agency has also developed names, packaging and marketing for Hoffy products, including Bill Bailey's premium packaged meats and the Hollywood Hot Dog brand featured at Pink's in Los Angeles.

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Source: The Chambers Group

There's a research side to that brand-building work, too. Keith and his sons developed Connectics™, a process that tests how consumers respond to different marketing messages before clients commit significant money to a campaign. In budget terms, it's a way to find out what works while it's still cheap to be wrong. A 1999 trademark application lists its first commercial use as Nov. 8, 1997, well before today's digital advertising platforms existed. Bryan Harpine, former director of Global New Products at Church & Dwight, credits the process with helping build considerably larger product businesses.

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“In working with The Chambers Group process, our new products grew in size from $10-$20 million to $50-$100 million,” Harpine said. “The key was mining consumer desires for extraordinary benefits which set our products apart.” The other half of the equation is the ad itself. When NCSolutions looked at nearly 450 consumer packaged goods campaigns in 2023, it found that creative drove 49% of incremental sales, more than any other factor it measured.

Today, the agency brings that research together with specialists in product development, creative, search engine optimization and paid advertising, expanding the work Keith began into areas that barely existed when he started the company. The brothers have also made a name for themselves in celebrity marketing. Alessandra Ambrosio dubbed them “marketing rockstars,” a nickname that even made its way into a 2024 USA Today headline. According to The Chambers Group, a campaign featuring Ambrosio alongside Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking gained the model more than 500,000 Instagram followers in just three days.

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Bringing a Family Marketing Business Into a More Demanding Market

Growing an audience is one way to measure a campaign's success, but brands also need to know what they're getting for the money they spend. According to Gartner's 2026 CMO Spend Survey, 56% of chief marketing officers say they don't have enough money to carry out their marketing strategies. Paid media alone accounts for 31.4% of the average marketing budget, putting more pressure on campaigns to deliver results. Eric and Branden have built the agency's digital operation around combining search visibility, paid advertising and organic content, using consumer testing to help determine which messages are worth putting money behind.

“Brands that only run paid ads see costs go up when they turn spend off,” Eric said. “Brands that just invest in SEO and organic social wait too long for results. The ones running all of them simultaneously are the ones seeing a 3X to 6X average ROI, which is what we deliver.” Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP), who manages both The Chambers Group and Bryan Nitriceuticals, saw an opportunity to connect the two companies. Over the past several years, their collaboration has helped drive extraordinary sales growth for N1o1 and No2U products.

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“CMP has worked with The Chambers Group for over 10 years, servicing over 40 clients, all of whom have been pleased. Together, The Chambers Group and CMP have brought their clients to the next level ahead of the competition,” Morell said.

One example is N1o1, a nitric oxide wellness and skincare company led by Dr. Nathan S. Bryan. The Chambers Group says a year of coordinated advertising across Google, Meta and Amazon helped increase net revenue by more than 46%, while ad spending rose less than 13%. Net profit grew more than 90% year over year. Beyond the ads, The Chambers Group team is currently helping N1o1’s sister brand No2U, a nitric oxide performance-oriented brand, rename, redesign and reposition products across its nutritional supplements.

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“Partnering with The Chambers Group has completely transformed our business,” Dr. Bryan told OK! earlier this year. “Within just six months, they increased our business by 6X. The impact has been remarkable.” The agency has also applied its digital approach outside consumer brands. Sentant, a nationwide IT provider serving startups and venture capital firms, worked with The Chambers Group on search engine optimization, eventually reaching the top national ranking for “IT services for startups,” according to campaign data.

“It's not just rankings and traffic; it's translated directly into closed business,” Sentant CEO James Murphy said in a statement. “We're up 40% year over year, and I credit a huge part of that to the machine they've built for us.” Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is creating another set of changes for the marketing business. Eric says the company continues to update its research process as new tools emerge and digital platforms change how they deliver content. “Our Connectics™ testing and research process is continuously evolving in order to stay out ahead of the quickly evolving marketplace and AI,” Eric said.

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Eric Chambers and Branden Chambers’ Creative Experience Started in Hollywood

Eric Chambers and Branden Chambers learned a thing or two about reaching an audience during their years in Hollywood. Before helping expand the digital side of their family's marketing business, the brothers created, directed and produced The Ultimate Gamer for Spike TV and co-directed Cheech & Chong's Animated Movie for 20th Century Fox in 2013. “A great film with no distribution doesn't exist,” Branden Chambers said in a statement. “A great brand without tested content for social and paid ads will fail.”