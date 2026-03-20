The Cannabis Mogul Behind Kingpen and MarijuanaDoctors Is Now in the Bouquet Business Jason Draizin spent a decade brokering deals across Kingpen, DNA Genetics, and Loud Pack Farms. His latest move? Blooms USA. By Market Realist March 20 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET Source: Jason Draizin

Long before he was running a wholesale flower company, Jason Draizin was helping build some of the most recognized names in legal cannabis. The entrepreneur spent more than a decade in the industry and played a role in launching Kingpen, the award-winning vape cartridge brand that has won multiple High Times Cannabis Cup awards. He also worked with Loud Pack Farms, and helped connect them with growers like DNA Genetics and Crockett Family Farms.

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"I brought together the deal for the first legal concentrate company and legal marijuana farms," Draizin said in a statement on Tuesday, March 10. "The oldest and best genetics companies in California and Amsterdam." Draizin says he helped build an operation that handled everything from growing the cannabis to producing the finished product that ended up on shelves. He was also involved in organizing events at High Times Cannabis Cup and played a part in the Bambu Rolling Papers and PotLocator nationwide joint rolling contest, which was billed as the “industry's first.”

All of that sat alongside MarijuanaDoctors.com, the platform he founded in 2009 that became one of the largest medical cannabis patient resources in the country. The site attracted more than one million qualified visitors per month before it was acquired by Veriheal in 2022. After selling his position and exiting the cannabis industry, Draizin launched a psychedelic therapy venture focused on ketamine treatment for depression. But his latest move looks nothing like any of the ones before it.

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He recently purchased Blooms USA, a wholesale floral company with more than 30 years of experience distributing fresh-cut flowers to supermarkets and retailers across the country. Draizin says the same instincts that helped him build out the cannabis space are exactly what the $19 billion floral industry is missing.