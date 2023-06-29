Google's DeepMind laboratory is currently developing an advanced AI system to rival ChatGPT. Called Gemini, the under-works AI system is being touted as being “more capable” than OpenAI’s existing chatbot. Gemini has the potential to revolutionize artificial intelligence and redefine the way we interact with AI-powered technologies, according to Wired. With ambitious claims and a formidable approach, Gemini aims to combine the power of reinforcement learning and generative AI to create the most intelligent AI system the world has ever seen, per Cointelegraph.

Gemini's development is heavily influenced by an old artificial intelligence program called AlphaGo. AlphaGo gained prominence in 2016 when it defeated a champion player in the complex board game Go. AlphaGo's success was attributed to its implementation of reinforcement learning, a technique that allowed the AI to tackle challenging problems through trial and error.

By making repeated attempts and learning from each failure, AlphaGo continuously improved its performance. DeepMind aims to leverage this capability and integrate it into Gemini, enabling the AI system to plan and solve complex problems. “At a high level you can think of Gemini as combining some of the strengths of AlphaGo-type systems with the amazing language capabilities of the large models,” DeepMind's co-founder and CEO, Demis Hassabis said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Google/ Handout

Gemini's potential lies in its ability to harness the power of generative AI. By utilizing information from the internet and reformatting it into natural-sounding text, Gemini has the capability to outshine other existing artificial intelligence systems. This fusion of reinforcement learning and generative AI has the potential to make Gemini the most intelligent AI ever developed. Hassabis, boldly claimed that if done correctly, Gemini will be the most beneficial technology for humanity ever, per Tech Radar.

Source: GettyImages | Justin Sullivan Staff

The development of Gemini is an intricate and time-consuming process. According to Hassabis, the development cycle is estimated to take several months and comes with a significant price tag ranging from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars. While ChatGPT's development cost over $100 million, Gemini's ambitions and potential necessitate substantial investment. However, skepticism lingers, particularly concerning the translation of AlphaGo's success in a board game to solving complex problems and generating content. The trial and error approach employed by generative AI also raises concerns about potential AI hallucinations and misinformation.

Gemini's development faces several challenges, including the need for further research and careful investment. The integration of AlphaGo's strengths with large language models is expected to produce exciting innovations. However, the haste in development, as seen with Google's AI chatbot Bard, raises concerns. Former Google employees criticized Bard for misinformation, labeling it a "pathological liar" and "worse than useless." Extending the development cycle and investing more time in training Gemini may be crucial to avoid similar issues.

Source: GettyImages | Leon Neal Staff

Skepticism and Concerns

The skepticism surrounding Gemini is fueled by the potential limitations and risks associated with AlphaGo's expertise in board games. Transferring skills from one domain to another may not guarantee success. Additionally, the concerns raised by Bard's development highlight the importance of thorough testing and addressing potential issues before public release. Gemini will have to undergo rigorous training and testing to avoid unintended consequences.

Source: GettyImages | Leon Neal Staff

Responsible AI: The Need Of The Hour

As Gemini's launch approaches, DeepMind's CEO, Demis Hassabis, emphasizes the need for responsible AI development. He stresses the urgency of further research to understand the potential risks associated with more capable AI systems. With the possibility of human-level AI emerging before 2033, it is crucial to prioritize ethical considerations, transparency, and accountability. The recent regulatory obstacles faced by Google's Bard in the European Union further underscore the importance of responsible AI. DeepMind and Google must collaborate with regulatory bodies and ensure compliance to avoid any future roadblocks.

Source: GettyImages | David Paul Morris Stringer

Gemini has the potential to shape the future of AI in a positive and impactful manner and its development is a significant step towards pushing the boundaries of AI capabilities. However it must be accompanied by thorough research, testing, and a long-term perspective.