Costco Check Out These Costco President's Day Sales By Kathryn Underwood Feb. 14 2023, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Plenty of retailers are holding sales for the President's Day holiday. While many only have their sale prices for the weekend of Feb. 17-20, others like Costco have special pricing that lasts most of February. If you're looking to buy anything big, check out these Costco President's Day sales online or in-store.

President's Day is a great time to buy a car, and mattresses also tend to go on sale for the holiday. If you're a Costco member, be sure to also consider these big sales. You can shop online without a membership, though you'll pay a 5 percent surcharge.

1. Austin 4-piece Top Grain Leather Living Room Set

Source: Costco

This four-piece living room furniture set by Abbyson Living is currently marked down from the original online price of $3,799.99 to $2,999.99. That's a savings of $800! This deal is valid through February 26, 2023.

2. Lenovo Flex 16" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop-12th Gen Intel Core

Source: Costco

This Lenovo laptop is currently marked down by $250, making the new sale price $649.99 down from 899.99. Limit 5 per member, and this deal ends Feb. 26.

3. Kaelyn 5-Piece Dining Set $300 off

Source: Costco

This 5-piece dining room set has 4.7 stars out of 5 from customer ratings. By Kaelyn, there's a $300 manufacturer's savings through Feb. 26, 2023. 4 chairs and a round table with birch veneers included. Limit 5 per member.

4. LG 27.5 cu.ft. Wi-Fi enabled InstaView Refrigerator with Door-in-Door

Source: Costco

This LG refrigerator with Wi-Fi compatibility is only available online to Costco members, but the website says you can get $1,100 off the original price through Feb. 26.

5. Evolution Spas Paradise 56 Jet, 6-Person Spa

Source: Costco

Currently, this online deal is available to Costco members and non-members alike. You can get $1,300 off this 6-person spa, making the new price $5,699.99.

6. Samsung Appliances $100-$1,200 off

Selected Samsung appliances are discounted, with discounts ranging from $100 to $1,200 depending on the original price and product.

7. Samsung 4K LCD TV

The Samsung 65" Class QN90BD Series - 4K UHD Neo QLED LCD TV is priced at $1,499.99 at Costco. By bundling an Allstate Protection Plan for $99.99 and QLED TV, you can get $100 off the total purchase.

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch

Source: Costco

This is a members-only deal: you can currently get a Samsung Galaxy Watch for $60 off.

8. Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Printer

Source: Costco

The online price for this Epson printer is $279.99, but now through February 26, it's discounted by $80, for a sale price of $199.79. It includes one set of EcoTank ink and a bonus black bottle of ink.

9. 14kt Yellow Gold Heart Earrings

Source: Costco

If you're looking for some jewelry around Valentine's Day and President's Day, these 14kt yellow gold heart earrings are now $50 off at Costco online. The original price was nearly $200, and they're now $149.99. Limit 5 per member. A matching necklace is also discounted by $40.

10. Get 25 percent off Bali window treatments.

Source: Bali Blinds FB An example of custom blinds you can get through Bali Blinds at Costco.

At Costco, you can purchase Bali blinds, shades and shutters, and custom window treatments for 25 percent off. Free sample swatches are available, and this deal also goes through Feb. 26.

11. Get $100 off an overhead garage storage rack.

SafeRacks has a 4-by-8-foot overhead garage storage rack along with an accessories kit at Costco for a whopping $100 off. (That's off the original online price of $299.99, so you're getting savings of 33 percent.) This rack holds up to 600 pounds and adds up to 120 cubic feet of storage.

12. Osaki OS-3D Hiro LT Massage Chair

Source: Costco