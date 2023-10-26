Name Jimin Net Worth $40 Million Gender Male DOB Oct 13, 1995 Age 28 years Nationality South Korean Profession Singer

What is Jimin's net worth?

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, have made a significant impact on the global music scene, and the group's key member Jimin has also gained equal popularity along with a $40 million net worth. Their discography includes a range of successful albums in both Korean and Japanese languages, but Jimin has also kicked off his solo career with the album "Face" and has released a documentary about his journey.

What are Jimin's sources of income?

BTS's touring success in 2019, with earnings of $170 million, made them one of the highest-earning touring acts globally. The group's success has also been the main source of income for Jimin ever since he entered the industry.

Big Hit Entertainment's initial public offering in September 2020 marked a significant moment for both the company and BTS members. With a market cap of $4.1 billion on its first day of trading, the IPO was one of the largest in South Korea in years. Bang Si-Hyuk, the founder of Big Hit Entertainment, saw his net worth rise to $1.4 billion as he owned 43% of the company. Additionally, the BTS members were granted shares ahead of the IPO, each initially worth $7.9 million. By mid-2023, assuming they held on to their full stakes, those shares had grown in value to $15 million per member.

Endorsements deals

BTS members have been busy pursuing solo careers and securing lucrative brand deals following their hiatus. Jimin's remarkable fashion sense helped him become the global brand ambassador for the prestigious French luxury house, Dior. In Dior's inaugural campaign for the Summer 2023 collection, Jimin exuded chic elegance. Jimin's association with Dior had a significant impact on the brand's earned media value (EMV). After his representation at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, Dior's EMV surged by 370%, equivalent to around $35.1 million, which was twice the value of their closest competitor, Yves Saint Laurent. Jimin's next venture in the luxury world involved a collaboration with Tiffany & Co., making him the second K-pop idol to partner with the brand, following BLACKPINK's Rose. Jimin will participate in high-profile events and feature in upcoming ad campaigns for Tiffany & Co., as part of the deal.

Real estate and other assets

In March 2021, Jimin purchased a flat in Seoul's upscale apartment complex, Nine One Hannam, often referred to as the "Beverly Hills of Korea," for approximately $5.3 million. Around the same time, RM also acquired an apartment in the same building for approximately $5.7 million. This luxurious complex offers amenities like a swimming pool and a golf course, reflecting the exclusivity and desirability of the property.

Social media following

The BTS star with an entire army of loyal fans in the real world, is also popular on Instagram with as many as 51.8 million followers.

Personal life

Jimin, born Park Ji-min on October 13, 1995, in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea, attended Hodong Elementary School and Yonsan Middle School. Jimin also supports various causes, including education and the arts. His donations to his alma mater, Busan Hodong Elementary School, and scholarships for low-income families in Busan underscore his commitment to education. Moreover, his contributions to organizations like Rotary International, the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation, and the Korean UNICEF Committee highlight his passion for creating a positive impact beyond the realm of music.

Awards and recognition

BTS has won 500+ awards, including 11 American Music Awards, 13 Asia Artist Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 32 Circle Chart Music Awards, 23 The Fact Music Awards, 19 Genie Music Awards, 31 Golden Disc Awards, 12 iHeartRadio Music Awards, 34 Japan Gold Disc Awards, 49 MAMA Awards, 38 Melon Music Awards, 15 MTV Europe Music Awards, 10 MTV Video Music Awards, and 27 Seoul Music Awards. Jimin, as a solo artist, was nominated for the APAN Star Award for Best Original Soundtrack and MAMA Awards for Best OST and Song of the Year for "With You" with Ha Sung-woon. In 2023, he earned a The Fact Music Award nomination for Best Music (Spring) with "Like Crazy" and received Seoul Music Award nominations for Fan Choice of the Year in April and May, along with an OST Award for "With You." Jimin also achieved a Guinness World Record as the "fastest solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify (male)," doing so in 393 days, surpassing Jungkook's previous record of 409 days.

FAQs

What is Jimin's educational background?

Once he passed the auditions in 2012, he transferred to Korean Arts High School, graduating in 2014. Jimin graduated from Global Cyber University in August 2020 with a major in Broadcasting and Entertainment.

Did Jimin win any awards?

Jimin has become the first soloist ever to win the acclaimed The Fact Music Awards (TMA) Idol Plus Popularity Award.

