Brad Grey, Former CEO of Paramount Pictures, Died at 59; What Was His Net Worth?

Known for guiding Paramount Pictures to the heights of success as its CEO, entrepreneur Brad Grey was also a talent manager and producer, with a net worth of $300 million at the time of his death. At the peak of his career, he earned $30 million per year. Grey led Paramount Pictures for 12 years, during which he contributed to the success of popular movie franchises like "Transformers" and "Mission: Impossible."

Brad Grey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures Corporation | Photo by Gregg DeGuire | Getty Images

In 1984, at a TV convention in San Francisco, Grey met talent manager Bernie Brillstein. This eventually led to a partnership and the renaming of the Bernie Brillstein Company to Brillstein-Grey Entertainment. Grey then entered TV production in 1986 with the Showtime sitcom "It's Garry Shandling's Show." By 1996, Brillstein sold his shares to Grey, giving him full control. The TV unit became Brad Grey Television, producing shows like "The Sopranos" and "The Wayne Brady Show."

Grey gained massive recognition with hits like "Happy Gilmore." He went on to produce more comedy blockbusters such as "Bulletproof" and "The Cable Guy." His film credits also include "The Replacement Killers," "Scary Movie," "Scary Movie 2," "Screwed," "What Planet Are You From?," and "The Wedding Singer."

James Gandolfini and Brad Grey during "The Sopranos" Final Season World Premiere | Photo by Bobby Bank | Getty Images

In 2002, Grey co-founded the production company, Plan B. Working with Warner Bros., the company went on to produce Tim Burton's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" in 2005 and Martin Scorsese's "The Departed" in 2006. Plan B was later acquired by Paramount Pictures.

In 2005, Grey took on the role of CEO at Paramount Pictures, and was responsible for overseeing the development of all feature films and those distributed by Paramount Pictures Corporation. He also managed the global business operations of various Paramount subsidiaries.

(L-R) Cassandra Grey, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brad Grey, actors Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston | Photo by Frazer | Harrison Getty Images

By leading the creation of major franchises such as "Transformers," "Star Trek," and "Paranormal Activity," Grey played a crucial role in Paramount Pictures' return to box-office success. The blockbuster film "Transformers: Dark of the Moon, surpassed $1 billion globally in 2011, and the political satire "The Dictator," earned $179 million on a $65 million budget.

Under Grey's leadership, Paramount introduced new divisions like Paramount Animation and Insurge Pictures. Despite the success, he faced challenges and was ousted from the company just before his passing.

Paramount's Brad Grey, Dreamworks' Jeffrey Katzenberg, Dreamworks' Stacey Snider and Viacom's Philippe Dauman | Photo by Eric Charbonneau | WireImage

In 2009, he acquired a home in Holmby Hills for $22.5 million, later selling the property for $25 million. The late producer also owned a large estate in the Pacific Palisades, which he sold in 2010 for $21.5 million.

The same year, Grey and his wife Cassandra bought a $18.5 million estate in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills neighborhood. They demolished the existing mansion and custom-built a 14,000-square-foot home. A year after Grey's passing, Cassandra listed the property for $77.5 million.

In 2011, he invested $15.5 million in an Upper East Side apartment. He initially listed it for $22.5 million but eventually sold it for $15 million.

From 1982 to 2007, Grey was married to Jill Gutterson. After his divorce, he tied the knot with Cassandra Huysentruyt, however, the couple divorced in 2011.

On May 14, 2017, at the age of 59, he succumbed to cancer.

Brad Grey and Cassandra Huysentruyt | Photo by Jeffrey Mayer | WireImage | Getty Images

What was Brad Grey's net worth at the time of his passing?

At the time of his passing, Brad Grey's net worth was $300 million.

What happened between Brad Grey and Garry Shandling?

Shandling had accused Grey of double-dipping, taking fees from HBO both as Shandling's manager and as the EP of The Larry Sanders Show.

What is Brad Grey famous for?

Brad Grey is famous for producing many films and TV shows, including "The Departed" (2006), "The Sopranos" (1999), and "The Larry Sanders Show" (1992).

