ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for painting related to Jack the Ripper case

A lot of people gathered to hear the appraisal of the item somewhat related to the notorious killer.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guests with the painting on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: Dailymotion | aaadata13)
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guests with the painting on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: Dailymotion | aaadata13)

Jack the Ripper is one of the most mysterious and terrifying figures in history, and his legend draws attention from all corners of the world. So, when an item somewhat related to his gruesome murders committed by him came on the BBC version of “Antiques Roadshow,” it raised a lot of eyebrows. The item was the painting of a man who was with the police of the time and had worked on the murders.

via GIPHY

 

The guest who brought the picture claimed that it was her great-great-grandfather, Doctor Thomas Bond. She revealed that he was a police surgeon and had worked on the Ripper cases. According to the guest’s husband, what Bond did at the time was kind of revolutionary when it came to solving gruesome crimes like murder. The painting was even made by a popular painter of that era, George Frederick Watts.

"He started to do what was thought to be the first medical profiling. There were some thoughts at the time that Jack the Ripper had medical knowledge or was a surgeon, and Doctor Thomas Bond was very clear that this was the work of someone that didn't have surgical skills,” the owner’s husband said, according to a report in Hello Magazine. The expert at the time was a historian named Lawrence Hendra.

Screenshot showing the painting. (Image credit: Dailymotion | aaadata13)
Screenshot showing the painting. (Image source: Dailymotion | aaadata13)

He was fascinated by the story, much like everyone who had gathered to see the appraisal, and she also found the painting interesting. Watts had signed it on the bottom left corner and was usually not known for portraits like such. However, paintings on giant canvases made by the artist out of passion might not always put food on the table. So, it was not uncommon for a lot of artists to turn to portraiture to make some money.

"Of course, this isn't one of Watts' huge canvases, but actually, I think the sitter is really interesting,” Hendra said. "He was – like Watts was – a pioneer of his day. So, not that this work would ever be sold, but I think if this were to appear at auction, I would expect to see it sell for a figure in the region of $10,000 to $16,000."

Screenshot showing the expert on
Screenshot showing the expert on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: Dailymotion | aaadata13)

The guest did not want to sell the picture, but they said that they were exploring the ways in which they could showcase the portrait to the world. After all, the man in the portrait was one of the people who worked on arguably one of the biggest serial killer cases of all time. “Fabulous, we shall have to look after it,” the guest said after learning the valuation.

 

“We’ve been talking, we’d probably like to get in touch with the Watts Gallery and probably see if they’d like to have it on loan for a bit. So, you know, just for the story and what have you there,” the guest’s husband added. The expert also said that sharing the picture with a wider audience would indeed be nice, given the painter and the story of the man in the painting.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland mixed nuts notices worms crawling inside: 'Look at that...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland mixed nuts notices worms crawling inside: 'Look at that...'
She was stunned by what she saw and the amount of worms that must have been in that bag of nuts.
4 hours ago
All 5 'Shark Tank' judges fought for their goggle brand — these founders knew exactly whom to pick
ECONOMY & WORK
All 5 'Shark Tank' judges fought for their goggle brand — these founders knew exactly whom to pick
The company had an innovative product and the sales figures to back up their valuation.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for painting related to Jack the Ripper case
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering appraisal for painting related to Jack the Ripper case
A lot of people gathered to hear the appraisal of the item somewhat related to the notorious killer.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' player fails to win a car after making major blunder: 'I would’ve taken the $5,000'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player fails to win a car after making major blunder: 'I would’ve taken the $5,000'
Fans were quick to point out his blunders that cost him the big prize during the round.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pretends to cry after hearing player's answer: 'I want to go to hell'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pretends to cry after hearing player's answer: 'I want to go to hell'
The contestant's answer did not make a lot of sense, and Harvey didn't let the opportunity slip by.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I kept up with the times' after hearing the value of his rare Rolex
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I kept up with the times' after hearing the value of his rare Rolex
Lydon B. Johnson made the piece iconic for being the first ever President to sport a 36mm Day-Date decorated with a silver dial. 
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses a car after making hasty decisions based on audience's advice
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant loses a car after making hasty decisions based on audience's advice
“I don’t understand how people are not paying attention to the last few playings of the game," a fan criticized.
10 hours ago
Walmart customers urged to return eggs in massive nationwide recall — all key details revealed
WALMART
Walmart customers urged to return eggs in massive nationwide recall — all key details revealed
Several consumers have reportedly been affected by the bacteria and 21 have been hospitalized with severe complications.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary says we will 'take over the world' after investing in sauce holder
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary says we will 'take over the world' after investing in sauce holder
Mr. Wonderful asked for a ridiculous part of the business at first before changing his offer.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends big on Houdini's handcuffs — Chumlee ends up wearing them
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends big on Houdini's handcuffs — Chumlee ends up wearing them
Chum Lee had the cuffs on in front of a customer as Rick Harrison walked out of the store.
1 day ago
Walmart customer who bought Great Value spinach makes a disturbing discovery after having a bite
WALMART
Walmart customer who bought Great Value spinach makes a disturbing discovery after having a bite
Other similar incidents have also been reported regarding food from big ticket retailers.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to look at the result as she's too nervous — fans find it 'cute'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to look at the result as she's too nervous — fans find it 'cute'
“Can I look that way?” Cheryl requested if she could close her eyes before the big reveal.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm floored' after hearing value of her Marilyn Monroe signed photo
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm floored' after hearing value of her Marilyn Monroe signed photo
She claimed that her uncle used to accompany Monroe on the piano and even drove her once.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away rejecting Rick Harrison's offer — minutes later, he returned to the store
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away rejecting Rick Harrison's offer — minutes later, he returned to the store
The two did not agree on a deal the first time over $50, but things worked out in the end.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'that much?' after hearing the value of her 1915 horseshow pin
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'that much?' after hearing the value of her 1915 horseshow pin
The item belonged to the guest's grandmother who wore it at her own and her son's weddings.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants failed to get a deal just because judges thought they were 'too indecisive'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants failed to get a deal just because judges thought they were 'too indecisive'
The founder revealed how they ran out of inventory that was supposed to last for a whole summer.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $35,000 for his rare Nintendo cartridges and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $35,000 for his rare Nintendo cartridges and it went as expected
"Everybody wants them, and that's what drives the value up on these two games," an expert weight in on the possibilites.
3 days ago
'Wheel Of Fortune' player makes the 'longest spin in history of bonus round' before winning $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel Of Fortune' player makes the 'longest spin in history of bonus round' before winning $40,000
“I won the jackpot!” Frasca exclaimed before the buzzer could time him out, concluding the game with a dream win.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $30,000 appraisal for his family heirloom and then refused to sell it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $30,000 appraisal for his family heirloom and then refused to sell it
The lamp originally belonged to the guest's godfather who cared deeply about him and his wife.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I did not expect that' after hearing the real value of her $3 banjo
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I did not expect that' after hearing the real value of her $3 banjo
The guests who had very little idea about the instrument weren't expecting to get a 2333x return.
4 days ago