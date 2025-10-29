ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $15,000 appraisal for grandfather's stick — but refuses to part with it

The item was a stick that had memories of the guest's grandfather carved into it.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"Antiques Roadshow" guests often walk in with family heirlooms, which are close to their hearts, and are consistently surprised by how much they're worth. But even after finding out that such items are worth a lot of money at auctions, sentimental value comes first for most. Guests on the show often turn up with family heirlooms that they have no intention of ever selling. Sometimes, they just want to know the item’s value and how much it should be insured for.

It was the same for a guest who had brought a stick that used to belong to her grandfather. But her grandfather was not an ordinary man. He was the one and only Elijah Pierce. For those unfamiliar with that name, Pierce was a wood-carving artist in the 1900s, and he was one of the very best in the business. His work is also considered part of African-American history and culture.

Screenshot showing the item. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the item. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The guest said that her grandfather used to be a barber alongside a wood-carver, and often tended to his art when he took small breaks from cutting people’s hair. “He started with little animals, making zoos for his wife. And as he carved them for his wife, he began to make bigger objects,” she said. The guest then diverted the expert’s attention to a stick her grandfather had carved, called the Preaching Stick.

The reason it was called that was that Pierce used to carry the stick while delivering sermons in the Church on Sundays. He also used it as a reference to tell stories to those whose hair he cut. This was because the stick had several images carved onto it from his life. For example, the guest pointed out a comb and a brush carved on it that Pierce might have used in his barber days.

Screenshot showing some of the wood carvings. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing some of the wood carvings. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

There was also evidence of the maker being a devout Christian, as there were engravings of Jesus Christ on it as well. The expert, Nancy Druckman, was fascinated by the object, and she made no secret of her admiration. “It is a remarkable piece of African-American art. It speaks to his personal narrative and his religious fervour and spirit. So, it’s all kind of present on this preaching stick,” she said.

“There is now an enormous interest in the artwork of self-taught African-American artists, because in this particular category, the expression and the intensity of what is depicted on these works of art is really central to the maker’s being,” the expert added.

Screenshot showing the expert. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Druckman then revealed that Pierce’s work has been sold for upwards of $87,000, which made the guest seem quite impressed. She then said that this stick could get $15,000 to $20,000 at auction. However, as the guest had no interest in selling it at any point, the expert advised her to get it insured for $40,000 to $50,000.

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of plate she found in log cabin

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I gotta lock it up' after hearing the value of his family heirloom

'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of painting gifted by a friend

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants annoy Mark Cuban during pitch — but still end up with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants annoy Mark Cuban during pitch — but still end up with a life-changing deal
The entrepreneurs did not want to disclose their costs on TV, which Mark Cuban did not take well.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans have a major problem with recent contestants and producers might be behind it
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a major problem with recent contestants and producers might be behind it
While being energetic is good, fans want the contestants to be more genuine than they seem.
9 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $15,000 appraisal for grandfather's stick — but refuses to part with it
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $15,000 appraisal for grandfather's stick — but refuses to part with it
The item was a stick that had memories of the guest's grandfather carved into it.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is clueless about 'SpongeBob' — and we are not even surprised
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is clueless about 'SpongeBob' — and we are not even surprised
The host had no idea about the popular cartoon series and his expressions were hilarious.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants miss out on $175,000 deal after getting their numbers wrong
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants miss out on $175,000 deal after getting their numbers wrong
Despite messing up, the co-founders of Eco Nuts wanted a Shark to work 16 hours a day for them.
10 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey completely loses it after hearing player's answer about Olympics
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey completely loses it after hearing player's answer about Olympics
The contestant said she was bad at it but there is no excuse for mistaking a continent for a country
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison rejects jersey signed by America's best soccer player over his age
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison rejects jersey signed by America's best soccer player over his age
Corey Harrison did not know much about the jersey, but he got a lot of help from the expert.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses chance to become the first man to win $1 million on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses chance to become the first man to win $1 million on the show
The contestant would have become the first man to achieve the big prize.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestants stunned as the show omits an iconic boy band from the answer board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants stunned as the show omits an iconic boy band from the answer board
The question was about some of the most popular boy bands of all time.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls antique silver toy fake — guest refuses to take his word on it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls antique silver toy fake — guest refuses to take his word on it
The guest did not create a fuss but was adamant about the authenticity of his item.
2 days ago
This 'Family Feud' player’s answer was so good, Steve Harvey told everyone about his life’s goal
FAMILY FEUD
This 'Family Feud' player’s answer was so good, Steve Harvey told everyone about his life’s goal
The host's speech made for a sombre moment but he found a way to make that funny as well.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant jinxed by Ryan Seacrest loses $40,000 after he predicted big win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant jinxed by Ryan Seacrest loses $40,000 after he predicted big win
Fans once again called out the puzzle, which, according to them, was too tough.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $7,000 for a photograph — it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $7,000 for a photograph — it still wasn't enough
The guest wanted a five-figure sum at first but was left disappointed by Harrison's stubbornness.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up breaking the pig-shaped grill that Corey paid $375 for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up breaking the pig-shaped grill that Corey paid $375 for
Rick Harrison was not as careful with this item as one would have expected him to be.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant for her choice of sides with a barbecue
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant for her choice of sides with a barbecue
The contestant got a couple of chances to answer, and Harvey was left unimpressed on both occasions.
3 days ago
'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' contestant jumps on equipment, makes Ryan Seacrest mention unsaid rule
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' contestant jumps on equipment, makes Ryan Seacrest mention unsaid rule
The contestant has denied the host's claims on social media that has fans intrigued.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins big in bonus round a decade after her sister failed to do so
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins big in bonus round a decade after her sister failed to do so
It must have felt like a full circle moment for the family that had felt similar emotions back then.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant asks judges for a $1.5 million investment — it didn't end well for him
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant asks judges for a $1.5 million investment — it didn't end well for him
The entrepreneur did not have a clear plan to grow the business despite having such a big ask.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban to make healthy headgear
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban to make healthy headgear
All of the other sharks said no due to the risks, but Cuban seemed eager to take the gamble.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says this player was 'dressed to play' Plinko — she wins $11,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says this player was 'dressed to play' Plinko — she wins $11,000
The contestant started the game strong but had to wait until the end for the big win.
5 days ago