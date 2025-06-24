'Shark Tank' contestants got the judges to do yoga with baby goats — and still failed to get a deal

Trey Kitchen and Rachael Phillips promoted their niche yoga class on 'Shark Tank' despite having a temporary business model.

"Shark Tank" investors have seen plenty of pitches ranging of innovative to weird, and everything from bugs to unicycles have appeared on the sets. But, Trey Kitchen and Rachael Phillips, caught the sharks off guard, when they switched yoga mats for baby goats while promoting their fitness club GoGa Yoga. The duo came up with the idea when they discovered that their customers enjoyed the ancient exercise with Kitchen's farm goats. They sought a $50,000 investment for a 15% stake in their company.

The investors were instantly impressed with adorable tiny goats walking into the sets of the show, "Oh my God, I want to touch one," Lori Greiner exclaimed. "Goga goat yoga is exactly like yoga, but with baby goats. Now I'm sure asking yourself why goat? Goats naturally like to play King of the Hill, so while you're in that downward dog pose, a goat jumps on your back. They also enjoy snuggling up on Yogi's mats. Once they get tired, or sometimes they'll come up and give you a nice little head bump to say keep going," the duo explained the inspiration behind their snuggly setup. Robert Herjavec and Greiner jumped at the opportunity to try out some 'GoGa Yoga' with the furry friends. Herjavec even went down on all fours and practiced placing a baby goat on his back as he managed a plank pose.

"Robert, if you can push up into a downward-facing dog, there you go, how does it feel there's a goat on my back, that's what it feels like. We want to do a couple of standing poses if you're up for it," Phillips egged the OG investor. The 'sharks' also had fun trying the one-legged 'tree pose' with the goats. The entrepreneur duo went on to explain that they have so far received positive reviews from their customers. "A lot of the time, we have people come to our classes and say this is exactly what I needed after a stressful week, or I just had a death in the family, and this really helped me cope," they said.

Coming to the business part, the entrepreneurs explained that a session costs between $25 and $30 per person, and customers had the freedom to choose group classes or book private events. Since people took interest in regular yoga lessons, the duo confessed that they recently shifted their expertise to 90% traditional practice, and goat sessions were held only during the weekends, which now cost around $30. They admitted that they made $250,000 in sales despite holding classes in small, congested spaces sometimes without electricity.

Harjavec was the first to back out, citing competition and lack of planning. Mark Cuban, too, sounded uninterested and complained that the yoga was niche-based and lacked expansion. Greiner and guest investor Alli Webb also declined since the pitch did not align with professional services. Kevin O'Leary made the most ridiculous statement while backing out, "I'd rather eat goat and put it in my portfolio. I'm out," he said. With no encouraging investors, the GoGa Yoga founders walked out empty-handed. As per HealthDigest, the venture remains operational from their one-point studio in Texas and welcomes new customers on a regular basis despite facing a negative impact on "Shark Tank."