'Price is Right' contestant loses a car after making hasty decisions based on audience's advice

“I don’t understand how people are not paying attention to the last few playings of the game," a fan criticized.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Contestant Casey Cohen and Drew Carey 'The Price is Right' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
Some games on "The Price is Right" could be too difficult, but in a lot of cases, contestants end up fumbling relatively easy answers. One such player was Casey Cohen, who lost the opportunity to ride home in a 2025 Nissan Versa SR car with a silly blunder. Cohen won a complete 'influencer starter kit' worth $1,439 by bidding $1,399. The prize included an Apple iPhone 16, a smartphone mount equipped with Bluetooth, a remote, a power bank, a trendy travel case, a flexing mount, and a tripod. Now, Cohen only needed to win the compact sedan to become a potential full-fledged 'travel vlogger.' However, his dreams came crashing down after taking hasty decisions during the 'Pass the Buck' round. 

 

During this round, a symbol was concealed underneath each of the numbers on the board, which ranged from one to six. The car symbol was hidden under one of these numbers, along with three money symbols and two 'Lose Everything' words. The contestant had to choose one of these to determine whether they would win the grand prize or 'Lose Everything'. Before moving on to the 'Pass the Buck' board, Cohen had to put his skills acquired from grocery runs to the test by guessing the right price of two given items. In this round, he had to guess which item cost $1 more than it was listed. 

Screenshot from 'The Price is Right' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
The choices were tempting since he had to decide between a Luna Blueberry Bliss Nutrition Bar and Japanese Barbeque Sauce as his first two options. The bar was priced at $1.67, and the sauce was marked as $8.99. Cohen went with the audience vote and chose to price the nutrition bar at $2.67. However, a buzzer indicated that he had made a mistake and was not given another chance. The next two items happened to be a set of blank index cards and Minute Instant Rice. The set of blank index cards was priced at $0.99, and the rice was priced at $4.49. Cohen turned to the studio audience once again and decided to mark the index cards at $1.99. Sadly, he failed to secure a win and got only one 'golden chance' to make a pick from the 'Pass the Buck' board.

Screenshot from 'The Price is Right' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
Cohen didn't go with his instincts but instead allowed his judgment to be swayed by the audience's choice and picked number four on the board. The result came as a blow since Drew Carey revealed the words "Lose Everything" after tearing off the number from the board. Since the car symbol was under number six, Cohen was left empty-handed. “You got a smartphone and you got to be on TV,” Carey sounded optimistic as he consoled the contestant. “And you get to spin the wheel.” Cohen then spun $1.25 on the Showcase Showdown wheel; however, he didn’t advance to the next round.

Screenshot from 'The Price is Right' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
Loyal fans of the coveted game show pointed out that the car symbol was always hidden under number six. A viewer @TomCurtis-t2r commented, “I don’t understand how people are not paying attention to the last few playings of the game. It has always been six these last several times." “He needs to pick number 6,” @joshuapadiernos7910 chimed in. “Why has no contestant ever picked six when Pass the Buck is playing? IMHO, they don’t have either a favorite or lucky number,” @TranKhuong-g6e reasoned.

