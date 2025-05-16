'Wheel of Fortune' player came with her own 'cheerleader' squad and still ended up losing $40,000

The Spicer family did a 'herkie' during the game, a cheerleading posture named after National Cheerleaders Association founder Lawrence Herkimer.

Contestants on "Wheel of Fortune" often arrive with a lot of excitement, and their families and friends are equally enthusiastic about joining them on stage to be supportive. Caroline Spicer had a similar cheerleader squad in the Bonus Round, but her luck simply ran out.

The California native managed to hold her spot during the earlier phase of the game show with sheer determination. Host Ryan Seacrest saw the enthusiasm of the Spicer gang as they waved and cheered from backstage before Caroline could spin the lucky wheel. "Caroline has over $18,000 so far. What a night. And you've got a cheerleading section over there with you? Who do you have with you?” Seacrest said while taking note of the contestant's family members.

The contestant looked visibly ecstatic while introducing her extended family, as per TVInsider. "I do, that's my amazing husband, Tom, my mom, Martha, and my Aunt Maria," Caroline gushed. "How are you guys feeling about tonight?" the seasoned host teased. Meanwhile, the Spicer family animatedly rubbed their hands and pumped fists in the air. “I think Maria feels really good about tonight,” Seacrest pointed out. “That was actually a herkie, Maria. Thank you.” The host was referring to a well-known cheerleading move named after National Cheerleaders Association founder Lawrence Herkimer.

Vanna White and contestant Caroline Spicer on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

It involves positioning one leg forward and the other backward. The cheerleader then extends one arm upwards in the air while placing the other on their hip. "Let's get that $100,000, then, let's go. Let's have a confetti celebration tonight," Seacrest said. After spinning the wheel, Caroline ended up with the “What are you doing?” category for her Bonus Round puzzle. The board then displayed “_ _ _ERIN_ _ _ _D _D_ICE,” with “R, S, T, L, N, and E" alphabets. The California native then added the letters “C, D, M, and I" in the hope of gaining a clue. "So take a good look. Study that best you can. What are you doing is the category of 10s to try and solve it," Seacrest added, as Caroline almost got the answer.

"Giving advice," the contestant fumbled. "You're on the right track with advice," Seacrest hinted before the buzzer gave out. Unfortunately, Caroline ended up losing $40,000 as the correct answer was "Offering good advice." In the previous rounds, the player won straight up $2,000 after successfully clearing the first toss-up. She then went on to rightly answer the puzzle for $12,577 and added a trip to Walt Disney World into her prize basket. She then solved one more puzzle and qualified for the Bonus Round. Despite strong support from her family, Caroline couldn't win and took $18,377 home.

