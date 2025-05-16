ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' player came with her own 'cheerleader' squad and still ended up losing $40,000

The Spicer family did a 'herkie' during the game, a cheerleading posture named after National Cheerleaders Association founder Lawrence Herkimer. 
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Caroline Spicer with her family on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Caroline Spicer with her family on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

Contestants on "Wheel of Fortune" often arrive with a lot of excitement, and their families and friends are equally enthusiastic about joining them on stage to be supportive. Caroline Spicer had a similar cheerleader squad in the Bonus Round, but her luck simply ran out.

The California native managed to hold her spot during the earlier phase of the game show with sheer determination. Host Ryan Seacrest saw the enthusiasm of the Spicer gang as they waved and cheered from backstage before Caroline could spin the lucky wheel. "Caroline has over $18,000 so far. What a night. And you've got a cheerleading section over there with you? Who do you have with you?” Seacrest said while taking note of the contestant's family members. 

 

The contestant looked visibly ecstatic while introducing her extended family, as per TVInsider. "I do, that's my amazing husband, Tom, my mom, Martha, and my Aunt Maria," Caroline gushed. "How are you guys feeling about tonight?" the seasoned host teased. Meanwhile, the Spicer family animatedly rubbed their hands and pumped fists in the air. “I think Maria feels really good about tonight,” Seacrest pointed out. “That was actually a herkie, Maria. Thank you.” The host was referring to a well-known cheerleading move named after National Cheerleaders Association founder Lawrence Herkimer. 

Vanna White and contestant Caroline Spicer on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Caroline Spicer on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

It involves positioning one leg forward and the other backward. The cheerleader then extends one arm upwards in the air while placing the other on their hip. "Let's get that $100,000, then, let's go. Let's have a confetti celebration tonight," Seacrest said. After spinning the wheel, Caroline ended up with the “What are you doing?” category for her Bonus Round puzzle. The board then displayed “_ _ _ERIN_   _ _ _D  _D_ICE,” with “R, S, T, L, N, and E" alphabets. The California native then added the letters “C, D, M, and I" in the hope of gaining a clue. "So take a good look. Study that best you can. What are you doing is the category of 10s to try and solve it," Seacrest added, as Caroline almost got the answer. 

Vanna White and contestant Caroline Spicer on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Caroline Spicer on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"Giving advice," the contestant fumbled. "You're on the right track with advice," Seacrest hinted before the buzzer gave out. Unfortunately, Caroline ended up losing $40,000 as the correct answer was "Offering good advice." In the previous rounds, the player won straight up $2,000 after successfully clearing the first toss-up. She then went on to rightly answer the puzzle for $12,577 and added a trip to Walt Disney World into her prize basket. She then solved one more puzzle and qualified for the Bonus Round. Despite strong support from her family, Caroline couldn't win and took $18,377 home. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest Foundation (@ryanfoundation)

 

Meanwhile, Seacrest recently applauded an eliminated 'American Idol' finalist for his charity endeavors. As per Meaww, the veteran television host flaunted his personal connection with Josh King, describing the young artist as a kind soul while volunteering for Charlotte’s Levine Children’s Hospital through the Seacrest Foundation. "Josh King may be saying goodbye to the @AmericanIdol stage, but his music journey is far from over. When he’s not performing for millions, he’s bringing music, laughter, and light to patients at @LevineChildrens through “Tunes at Two” in #SeacrestStudios. We can’t wait to see where his talent takes him next," the host lauded King on his foundation's Instagram page.

While Caroline may not have delivered on the expectations of her cheerleaders, Ryan Seacrest once hosted a contestant on "American Idol" who caught everyone by surprise. Odell Bunton impressed judges and stunned Seacrest as he clinched the Platinum ticket.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest brings rare Michael Jordan statue but he won't settle for less than $10,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings rare Michael Jordan statue but he won't settle for less than $10,000
Memorabilia of the NBA legend has been valued at millions by auction houses.
4 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans love the thoughtful way Vanna White comforts nervous players on the set
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans love the thoughtful way Vanna White comforts nervous players on the set
She also opens up about other experiences with contestants on the show over the years.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player came with her own 'cheerleader' squad and still ended up losing $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player came with her own 'cheerleader' squad and still ended up losing $40,000
The Spicer family did a 'herkie' during the game, a cheerleading posture named after National Cheerleaders Association founder Lawrence Herkimer. 
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused as Ryan Seacrest accepts answer that many believe was wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused as Ryan Seacrest accepts answer that many believe was wrong
The fans were not happy that Seacrest accepted an answer even as the player threw in extra words.
8 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walks in with Albert Einstein's rare handwritten note but failed to strike a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest walks in with Albert Einstein's rare handwritten note but failed to strike a deal
Despite confirming its authenticity, Harrison had a tough time closing the deal due to the estimate.
9 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant hailed for breaking the 4-game curse in one of the most iconic TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant hailed for breaking the 4-game curse in one of the most iconic TV moments
The curse associated with player fatigue is something that champions have rarely been able to defy.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get Mark Cuban to drink on the job before landing a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants get Mark Cuban to drink on the job before landing a life-changing deal
The sharks had an incredible time during the pitch, especially Mark Cuban who later offered a deal.
1 day ago
Visually impaired contestant on 'Jeopardy' reveals how he was treated on the show: 'This was the...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Visually impaired contestant on 'Jeopardy' reveals how he was treated on the show: 'This was the...'
He was diagnosed with a rare condition and has remained positive about being part of a community.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that is a lot of money' after hearing the value of his JFK jacket
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that is a lot of money' after hearing the value of his JFK jacket
The guest had a connection to a woman whom JFK was once dating.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car
There was a lot of anxiety in the air at one point, but things worked out.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant claimed she could sing like Beyoncé — Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant claimed she could sing like Beyoncé — Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
The host of the show expected a fantastic voice but was left utterly disappointed.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' faces backlash from loyal fans after the show used a Gen-Z slang in clues: 'This is not...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' faces backlash from loyal fans after the show used a Gen-Z slang in clues: 'This is not...'
Viewers argued that the game show was turning into a teenage "K-Pop community." 
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
The entrepreneur impressed the sharks with her immaculate pitch and outstanding numbers.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
Fans were frustrated at the hopeless results in consecutive episodes of the show.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
Greiner's hate for bugs and the numbers of The Bug Bite Thing compelled her to make an offer.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
Some fans were not too let down as the player didn't figure out the puzzle anyway.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $7,000 for an off-road vehicle — then Chum Lee damages it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $7,000 for an off-road vehicle — then Chum Lee damages it
Corey Harrison was scared to death of how his father would react if he found out what went down.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
Fans were not happy with the result as there had not been a Bonus Round winner in ages.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her
Contestants' reactions are often charming for viewers who are already impressed by their performance.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest chokes up and struggles to speak even before family heirloom is appraised
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest chokes up and struggles to speak even before family heirloom is appraised
The guest was emotional as he spoke about his grandparents, who owned the items before him.
4 days ago