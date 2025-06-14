'Price is Right' player fails to win a car after making major blunder: 'I would’ve taken the $5,000'

Fans were quick to point out his blunders that cost him the big prize during the round.

"The Price is Right" requires people to have a combination of accurate pricing skills and good luck, but sometimes the most unexpected things can fail contestants. Gentri Harper's poor spelling skills resulted in him losing out on winning a brand new 2025 Snow White Pearl Kia Soul LX, worth $22,780 on "The Price is Right." Harper jumped the Bidder's Row by winning a pair of $668 Bumpboxx speakers after rightly bidding $600. Host Drew Carey then introduced the 'Spelling Bee' round, along with the coveted hatchback as the grand prize. However, Harper made some foolish decisions that led to a complete disaster.

Harper had to choose two number cards from the spelling bee board. "We have three items over there. You will help us use those to win yourself a car, 11Cs, 11 A's, and 6 R's. And two wild cards that say 'Car.' And if you can get it to say C-A-R, you win the car. Lucky 2 numbers? Pick a couple," Carey explained before starting the round. The instructions meant that if Harper was lucky enough to get any one of the wild cards, he would drive home in a new automobile. According to TVInsider, he started by selecting number seven and made an attempt to estimate the upright pricing of the given household items.

A squirrel feeder was displayed as the first item, and Harper estimated its price at $25. Since the actual price was $34, he went with the number 12 after winning another card. The contestant was then presented with a crepe maker, and he took the audience's advice before determining its cost, $20. He then continued to choose the number 21 because the item's actual price was $29. Harper then went on to estimate $25 for the third item, an inkless drawing board. He chose the number nine after picking one more card because the actual cost was $18.

The seasoned host then tried to play the 'devil's advocate' and presented Harper with a tempting offer. Since it was rare to win the wild cards during the 'Spelling Bee' game, Carey offered the contestant $5,000, but the latter politely declined. Carey then flipped the first card, and it was an A. The host then came with a deal; he bluntly offered Harper $4,000, but again the contestant declined. The second letter happened to be a C, with the anticipation building, Carey kept on egging Harper to take the cash prize instead of waiting to win the Snow White Pearl Kia Soul LX.

Harper didn't win the automobile because he ended up receiving three more "Cs." Later in the game, he also failed to proceed to the Showcase round after spinning a and hitting 75 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, since the maximum for a spin was an 85. Fans called out Harper's poor decision-making skills in the comments section of YouTube, "Always hated it when contestants go for it and got greedy AF when they lose at the end," @TranKhuong-g6e pointed out. "Maybe Gentri should've been the first in Price is Right history to take Drew's offer of money in place of the car," @jacobvanantwerp2001 remarked. "I would’ve taken the $5000 no regrets," @Bluestar-bh3bf chimed.