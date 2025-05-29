ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'

Fans were not happy about showcasing a loss on YouTube and social media.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Contestant Carl and host Drew Carey, 'The Price is Right' 2025.(Cover Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
Contestant Carl and host Drew Carey, 'The Price is Right' 2025.(Cover Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

'The Price is Right' host Drew Carey is known for being affable and supportive of contestants, which makes him popular among fans. But recently, he irked viewers for mocking an elderly contestant's embarrassing loss on television. At first, Carey appeared helpful while explaining the rules to Carl, who had just won his way onto the stage from Contestant's Row. The round aptly named 'Can it be Any Number?' displayed three grand prizes, which were a cash prize, a smart television, and a brand new car. Carey then directed the attention toward an illuminated board that displayed numbers one to nine on the top row. It was followed by a car icon, then a smart TV icon, and finally a piggy bank symbolizing money.

 

"We have ten empty spaces and ten numbers. No numbers appear twice. Whichever you fill in first, you win," Carey said. The contestant showcased excitement toward winning the smart TV, meanwhile the seasoned host encouraged him to aim for the car. The elderly gentleman started out by picking number two for the car, however, it also displayed on the piggy bank section. "Piggy bank, I think you get a sandwich if you win the piggy bank," Carey said. It felt more like a jab than encouragement. The next number happened to be one that filled in for the car instead of the TV.

'The Price is Right' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
'The Price is Right' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

After this point, the game took a thrilling turn as the screen on the piggy bank was illuminated with the number nine, and there was only one blank remaining to be filled. The contestant kept glancing at the studio audience for inspiration, and they continued to cheer him up. He then went with number six, which appeared next to the smart TV option. Now the row had only one blank to be filled, just like the piggy bank section. "$600 to be, be careful, Carl," Carey sounded a warning with the excitement on the set reaching a feverish pitch. "Yes. Two more to go. You are catching up, Carl. Good news. You are going to win something. What are you going to win? Are you going to win a TV or a Car, or $9?" the host carried on the tempo.

The Price is Right' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
The Price is Right' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

Carl built up the momentum by choosing number eight and zero, which happened to fill in the blanks next to the car icon. The game reached a nail-biting finish with five being the final number to fill in the blank next to the piggy bank. "The good news is that $9 is the most you can win in the piggy bank. So that is something. Enjoy your double burger," Carey reacted to Carl's close call with winning a car or a smart TV. However, fans labeled the behavior despicable: "Showcasing a loss on the YouTube channel is nasty work lol," @i.am.king89 complained.

Contestant Carl and host Drew Carey, 'The Price is Right' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
Contestant Carl and host Drew Carey, 'The Price is Right' 2025.  (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

"Ignored dumb Drew's joke about buying a stupid burger at a fast food restaurant," @TranKhuong-g6e slammed. "Today's episode was one of the absolute worst so far this season, with Side By Side as the only game won, and IMHO Drew Carey is ruining Price is Right, as does the contestants and the entire crew. Don't hate me about what I've said, please," he added.

