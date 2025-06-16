ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' fans unhappy with Steve Harvey's behavior around his wife: 'Men our age know better'

PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Steve and Marjorie Harvey posing together on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is one of the slickest personalities on TV right now, and his wife Marjorie has been behind it for 17 years. However, a recent video of the pair has gone viral for their fashion choices, and also for Harvey's etiquette choice when it comes to escorting his wife. The short clip showcases the couple at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix walking hand-in-hand. Harvey posted the short video on his Facebook page, but according to Parade, fans criticized the seasoned host for placing himself on the wrong side while guiding his wife away from the paparazzi.

 

"Walking on the wrong side of his wife, men our age know better, as should he…!" Shawn B. Mickens called out the host for displaying questionable manners. "Steve always talking about man training……but why is his wife walking on the outside side….lol" Linda Spence noted. "Couple of old people trying to dress young," Chuck Oliver critiqued their dressing style. However, few fans loved their coordinated moves, "Steve Harvey be sharp all the time! He has a good stylist, and I’m sure his wife puts her touch in it too! He’s not afraid of color. Love it!" Lynette Williams gushed. "Ah, wearing my favorite color! My 90-year-old Mama thinks Steve Harvey is the best. She’s always said he was the best-dressed man ever, said no one can wear a suit like Steve. Sharp!" Angela M McCleskey lauded.

 

Harvey confessed that he met his future wife during one of the worst financial phases of his life. "When I first dated Marjorie, it was in the eighties. We met in the eighties in Memphis at a comedy club. And when I met her, I wasn't really making that kind of money," he revealed while recalling his first date with Marjorie.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

 

The "Family Feud" host hilariously admitted that he was broke when they went on a date to the famous diner restaurant Denny's. "I took her to Denny's the first night, and I was just praying to God, praying to God she'd get that grand slam special. Oh, God, please. $1.99. Lord, please, please don't let this woman go in the back of that menu," he hilariously narrated. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

 

However, fate had different things in store for them. The couple didn't date right away because Harvey struggled with a low income. Years later, when they were respectively divorced, they struck a chord after a reunion at a casino. "I've been with her ever since. Ain't never leave her after that," he gushed about their bond. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and live a harmonious life with their blended family. Meanwhile, Harvey continues to regale the audience with his sharp wit on the coveted game show. After having completed almost 14 years on the game set, Harvey has established an enviable status as a celebrity and respected host.

