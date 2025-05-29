'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof

The original version has been ruling TV screens and hearts for decades now.

"Jeopardy!", now hosted by Ken Jennings, has been one of the most iconic game shows on American TV for decades, but there are more versions of it being produced. Fans loved it when a lighter spin-off of the show, known as "Pop-Culture Jeopardy!' hit the small screen. Hosted by comedian Colin Jost, the series featured teams of three eyeing the grand $300,000 prize while playing rounds themed on TV, music, movies, viral TikTok moments, red carpet events, and Broadway. The show debuted on December 4 on Amazon Prime with a total of 40 episodes and ended on March 05, 2025. Since then, loyal viewers have been patiently waiting for its season 2 renewal; however, with the streaming giant favoring other series in the prime slot, fans lamented that their favorite game show remains ignored despite being a massive hit.

Since there is no confirmed news about the game show being axed, fans continue to voice their demand for it on discussion forums, according to The Sun. "Do you think Pop Culture Jeopardy! Will be renewed for Season 2? Despite the Prime upfront this evening not including Pop Culture Jeopardy!, I'm still hoping that spinoff show will be renewed for another season," a Reddit thread mentioned. "I have no sense of how it performed for them, so I'm really not sure, but I wonder whether the answer might depend in part on whether Sony chooses them as the mainline show's streaming partner," @853fisher reasoned. "I hope so; the first season was very well received. I loved so many of the teams in that first season. I would 100% watch another one," @lanad3lr3y_81 gushed.

"Yes. It seems like it's a pretty cheap show to make. And unlike Celebrity Jeopardy!, there's no shortage of people who want to be on it," @Chalupa_Dad speculated. A previous Reddit thread indicated that season one was taped during the summer of 2024. Some viewers claimed to be part of the audience and described Jost as an engaging host. "They had us sign a nondisclosure agreement, so I really can't say much. But Colin was hilarious, both when cameras were rolling and when they weren't. It's like he was genuinely the host of the space and wanted us entertained at all times. I've started calling him Colin Host. Lol," @Ok-Disaster-184, an audience member allegedly revealed.

"I attended on May 22 and wasn’t NDAd," @thatvhstapeguy commented. As per TVInsider, the trio of Emily Hogg, Zach Gozlan, and Miranda Onnen from team Personality Hires were declared as the first-ever champions of the show. They walked away with the $300,000 cash prize and a trophy. They later hosted a Reddit Q&A session where fans quizzed them about their experience on the show. When questioned about what they did with the prize money, Hogg confessed that she spent the money on a replica of Princess Diana's sweater.

Onnen mentioned that the money was spent on buying a "sleeper sofa". While talking about their prep, the contestants admitted that they prepared themselves by noting down a variety of questions. The winners also hoped the game show would be revived for season 2 while dishing out advice for future contestants. "I really hope there's a season 2! (Shit, I hope there's a season 30)," Gozlan exclaimed. As fans and former contestants wish for the unthinkable, the creators of 'Jeopardy!' certainly should take note and make their request come true.