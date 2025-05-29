ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof

The original version has been ruling TV screens and hearts for decades now.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Colin Jost 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' on Prime 2024 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Colin Jost 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' on Prime 2024 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

"Jeopardy!", now hosted by Ken Jennings, has been one of the most iconic game shows on American TV for decades, but there are more versions of it being produced. Fans loved it when a lighter spin-off of the show, known as "Pop-Culture Jeopardy!' hit the small screen. Hosted by comedian Colin Jost, the series featured teams of three eyeing the grand $300,000 prize while playing rounds themed on TV, music, movies, viral TikTok moments, red carpet events, and Broadway. The show debuted on December 4 on Amazon Prime with a total of 40 episodes and ended on March 05, 2025. Since then, loyal viewers have been patiently waiting for its season 2 renewal; however, with the streaming giant favoring other series in the prime slot, fans lamented that their favorite game show remains ignored despite being a massive hit.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pop Culture Jeopardy! (@popculturejeopardy)

 

Since there is no confirmed news about the game show being axed, fans continue to voice their demand for it on discussion forums, according to The Sun. "Do you think Pop Culture Jeopardy! Will be renewed for Season 2? Despite the Prime upfront this evening not including Pop Culture Jeopardy!, I'm still hoping that spinoff show will be renewed for another season," a Reddit thread mentioned. "I have no sense of how it performed for them, so I'm really not sure, but I wonder whether the answer might depend in part on whether Sony chooses them as the mainline show's streaming partner," @853fisher reasoned. "I hope so; the first season was very well received. I loved so many of the teams in that first season. I would 100% watch another one," @lanad3lr3y_81 gushed.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pop Culture Jeopardy! (@popculturejeopardy)

 

"Yes. It seems like it's a pretty cheap show to make. And unlike Celebrity Jeopardy!, there's no shortage of people who want to be on it," @Chalupa_Dad speculated. A previous Reddit thread indicated that season one was taped during the summer of 2024. Some viewers claimed to be part of the audience and described Jost as an engaging host. "They had us sign a nondisclosure agreement, so I really can't say much. But Colin was hilarious, both when cameras were rolling and when they weren't. It's like he was genuinely the host of the space and wanted us entertained at all times. I've started calling him Colin Host. Lol," @Ok-Disaster-184, an audience member allegedly revealed.

 

"I attended on May 22 and wasn’t NDAd," @thatvhstapeguy commented. As per TVInsider, the trio of Emily Hogg, Zach Gozlan, and Miranda Onnen from team Personality Hires were declared as the first-ever champions of the show. They walked away with the $300,000 cash prize and a trophy. They later hosted a Reddit Q&A session where fans quizzed them about their experience on the show. When questioned about what they did with the prize money, Hogg confessed that she spent the money on a replica of Princess Diana's sweater. 

 

Onnen mentioned that the money was spent on buying a "sleeper sofa". While talking about their prep, the contestants admitted that they prepared themselves by noting down a variety of questions. The winners also hoped the game show would be revived for season 2 while dishing out advice for future contestants. "I really hope there's a season 2! (Shit, I hope there's a season 30)," Gozlan exclaimed. As fans and former contestants wish for the unthinkable, the creators of 'Jeopardy!' certainly should take note and make their request come true.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
Phil Collen and his band need no introduction as they are considered legends in their genre.
8 minutes ago
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
The original version has been ruling TV screens and hearts for decades now.
1 hour ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
The guest said that his daughter had purchased them at an estate auction for around $300.
22 hours ago
'Jeopardy' was almost given a different name by Merv Griffin and it might have changed its history
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' was almost given a different name by Merv Griffin and it might have changed its history
The name inadvertently came from an executive and became iconic for decades.
1 day ago
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
ECONOMY & WORK
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
Culkin has been a clue on the game a whopping 42 times since he was a child star.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
The guest was happy with the valuation, and fans got to learn a cool story about a big guitar brand.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
The idea of owning human remains, no matter how old, was not something Harrison was a fan of.
1 day ago
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
The fumble is considered the most epic one on the show in decades of his history.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers relieved as player breaks streak of bonus round losses after 19 games
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers relieved as player breaks streak of bonus round losses after 19 games
This was a much-needed result for fans who had been clamoring for a Bonus Round winner for weeks.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses in bonus round but makes stellar comeback to win $44,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses in bonus round but makes stellar comeback to win $44,000
“Coming into the end there, you’ve got no money. Then that one tossup and then all of a sudden $44,000,” host Ryan Seacrest reacted to the win.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper shares a little-known tip that will change how you pick groceries: 'The ones in...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper shares a little-known tip that will change how you pick groceries: 'The ones in...'
Several Walmart employees also jumped in to explain things in response to the video.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a meteorite rock and expert gave it a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a meteorite rock and expert gave it a staggering valuation
It's unusual to see objects literally from out of this world on the show, and incredibly fascinating.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
She was very interactive with the studio audience and was calling out to them later.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
It wasn't just any ordinary rock as it was claimed to be a lot older than our planet.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
Harrison was not convinced and called an expert who came up with something he hadn't expected.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
She revealed details about what happens once someone does win a car on the show.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
Cuban loved the business and its numbers but was clearly in two minds about offering a deal.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
Rick Harrison has reason to doubt Chum Lee but sometimes, he does really good work.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
The guest was clearly not expecting such a high valuation for something she treated as a toy.
4 days ago
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
She knew what to do long before the game reached its most definitive moment and won big.
4 days ago