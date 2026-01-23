ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to chose a rare letter and loses $45,000

"The A was a good guess but the B or the O could be used. Q is a rare letter but not frequently used here," a fan reacted.
PUBLISHED 53 MINUTES AGO
Vanna White and contestant Janel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Janel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" sometimes functions like 'Snakes and Ladders' with one episode giving a complete high and the next plunging the audience into a disappointing low. Tonight's episode featured a contestant named Janel, who initially did well during the main rounds and qualified for the Bonus Round. She then chose the "Food and Drink" category, but lost out on $45,000 just when she got the answer at the tip of her tongue. 

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Janel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Janel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Janel makes a clean sweep during the First Toss-Up and wins $1,000 with the phrase "Save the date." During the Prize Puzzle (What Are You Doing?): Janel solved "Chasing waterfalls" and won a trip to Panama, valued at $11,700, bringing her total to $16,250. The Triple Toss-up round was easy, and she successfully solved the second and third with "Grandfather clock" and "Cuckoo clock", respectively, adding $4,000 to her total. Janel advanced to the Bonus Round with $20,250 in cash and a luxury vacation.

Vanna White and contestant Janel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Janel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Without wasting time, she spun the wheel and chose the "Food and Drink" category. After receiving the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, E as a head start, she chooses D, M, C, and A to add to the puzzle. The puzzle board looked easy: _, _, _, N, _, A, _, _, _, L. She attempted to solve the riddle within a 10-second time limit, guessing "granola bowl," "banana bowl," and "fruit bowl". Although she is on the right track, she is unable to solve the puzzle "Quinoa Bowl" and ends up losing the bonus prize. Despite not solving the puzzle, she walked home with her winnings of $20,250. 

Vanna White and contestant Janel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Janel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The recent performances have left fans upset, and they pointed out that Janel would have won with the right choice of letters. "Ah, the old QUINOA ploy," @wheelycrazyeugene commented. "I had a little bit of a struggle figuring this one out, but I solved it nearly at the last second. It's rare to a Q in the bonus round," @tima.curtis2488 added. "(raises hand) WHAT is a Quinoa Bowl? I've literally NEVER heard of such a thing," @disneydanny2 left a sarcastic mention. 

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Janel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Janel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"How Many Times Should A Puzzle In The Bonus Round Comes Out To The Letter Q", @jeffreychen3069 chimed in. "The A was a good guess but the B or the O could be used. Q is a rare letter but not frequently used here," @Animegamespublishing suggested. 

You can watch the disappointing moment here

More on Market Realist 

'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle hoping to win $1 million — wins a sports car instead

'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $40,000 after solving a tough puzzle — with just a second to spare

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to chose a rare letter and loses $45,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to chose a rare letter and loses $45,000
"The A was a good guess but the B or the O could be used. Q is a rare letter but not frequently used here," a fan reacted.
53 minutes ago
You’re more likely to buy a home in next 4 months if you fall under this income category
ECONOMY & WORK
You’re more likely to buy a home in next 4 months if you fall under this income category
Homebuying interest is highest among people earning under $50K
13 hours ago
Missouri woman buys a $150 watch at thrift store — then she found out its real value
ECONOMY & WORK
Missouri woman buys a $150 watch at thrift store — then she found out its real value
She had a good feeling about the item when she saw it but she wasn't sure of its value.
13 hours ago
Getting Social Security benefits could get tricky for Americans with recent changes
ECONOMY & WORK
Getting Social Security benefits could get tricky for Americans with recent changes
The overhaul comes as a direct result of the Trump administration's aggressive budget cuts.
13 hours ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant sweeps Stack the Deck for a new car worth over $23,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant sweeps Stack the Deck for a new car worth over $23,000
She did not put a foot wrong in her performance which left fans and the cast impressed.
13 hours ago
Nvidia CEO says AI will create many jobs and it’s the ‘perfect time’ for the US to jump in
ECONOMY & WORK
Nvidia CEO says AI will create many jobs and it’s the ‘perfect time’ for the US to jump in
He also credited US President Donald Trump for his vision of re-industrialization with AI.
16 hours ago
Treasury Secretary's comment about Denmark is turning heads — and not in a good way
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury Secretary's comment about Denmark is turning heads — and not in a good way
His comments were made in response to a Danish pensioner pulling their investment from the US.
17 hours ago
Europe doesn't hold back on Trump's tariff threat — and his next move was totally unexpected
ECONOMY & WORK
Europe doesn't hold back on Trump's tariff threat — and his next move was totally unexpected
This ruling reflects growing trade tensions between the US and Europe amidst the Greenland crisis.
19 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after coming up with answer that amused Ryan Seacrest
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after coming up with answer that amused Ryan Seacrest
"Honestly, I wouldn’t have gotten that 1," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant ends up losing $6,000 after relying on the audience’s advice
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant ends up losing $6,000 after relying on the audience’s advice
She did not win much but it would have been better than going home empty-handed.
1 day ago
Bank of America CEO predicts stronger GDP growth — defies general view on Wall Street
ECONOMY & WORK
Bank of America CEO predicts stronger GDP growth — defies general view on Wall Street
Brian Moynihan told Fox that a number of factors will contribute to the US GDP growth.
1 day ago
Donald Trump's aggressive policies might trigger 'capital wars,' warns Ray Dalio
ECONOMY & WORK
Donald Trump's aggressive policies might trigger 'capital wars,' warns Ray Dalio
The President has a desire to take control of Greenland, threatening allies with tariffs.
1 day ago
Over 280,000 people sign petition for Denmark to buy California as they take a jibe at Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 280,000 people sign petition for Denmark to buy California as they take a jibe at Trump
It seems like the people of Denmark are replying to the US by using their own tactics.
1 day ago
Bank of America to award shares worth $1 billion to all employees except senior management
ECONOMY & WORK
Bank of America to award shares worth $1 billion to all employees except senior management
It is part of a program running from 2017 which has seen almost $7 billion in payouts.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant drives home in a Nissan sports car after solving tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant drives home in a Nissan sports car after solving tough puzzle
"And yes, I can want an autograph, and a new car. First car win in 2026, and it's a Nissan," a fan reacted.
2 days ago
One US state may pay the price for Europe's backlash against Trump's Greenland tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
One US state may pay the price for Europe's backlash against Trump's Greenland tariffs
The President has threatened EU countries with tariffs, which could lead to retaliatory measures.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins $14,000 — all thanks to a trip down memory lane
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins $14,000 — all thanks to a trip down memory lane
She travelled all the way back to 2016 to get some of her guesses spot on.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy!' makes up for faulty ruling by giving the player another shot at winning
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' makes up for faulty ruling by giving the player another shot at winning
The contestant has automatically qualified for the 2027 Tournament of Champions.
2 days ago
Trump's tariffs are hurting American consumers more than exporters— here's how much they're paying
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's tariffs are hurting American consumers more than exporters— here's how much they're paying
Research from Kiel Institute found foreign trade partners are bearing only 4% of the added costs.
2 days ago
Americans splurge nearly $8.7 billion on home decor annually — all due to one key reason
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans splurge nearly $8.7 billion on home decor annually — all due to one key reason
A large percentage of people admitted to regretting impulse buys made thanks to social media.
2 days ago