'Wheel of Fortune' fans had the the same thing to say after seeing one contestant: 'Is that...'

Fans did not expect to see a person with such a striking resemblance to the former Vice President.

Celebrity appearances on “Wheel of Fortune” always catch fans by surprise, but when a contestant looks like a famous personality, viewers are quick to spot and share that online. One such contestant stood out from the rest on an earlier episode of the show thanks to her looks. Several fans of the show believed that she looked like former US Vice President Kamala Harris. The contestant was a woman named Shirley King, who did have a resemblance.

According to a report in TV Insider, King had shoulder-length curly hair like Harris and even wore a pink blouse and black blazer, apparel that a lot of people link with the former Presidential candidate. She wasn’t able to get through to the Bonus Round, but her appearance made her a talking point among several fans on X (formerly Twitter). One of her competitors even said he called her “mom,” similar to the “Momala” nickname Harris supporters had given her.

lmao I wasn't wearing my glasses and thought the lady in the middle playing wheel of fortune is Kamala Harris😭😭😭 — fee* (@buckleymurdock) May 15, 2025

“lmao I wasn't wearing my glasses and thought the lady in the middle playing 'Wheel of Fortune' is Kamala Harris😭😭😭,” one fan wrote on X. “What is Kamala Harris doing on 'Wheel of Fortune' tonight? #WheelOfFortune,” added another. “Is that Kamala Harris? I see on 'Wheel of Fortune!!!'” one more fan wrote, adding a picture of the contestant along with her tweet. Some users on Instagram also chimed in.

Is that Kamala Harris? I see on Wheel of Fortune!!! pic.twitter.com/PKsGX2LAld — Oklahomabychoice (@twinabmom) May 15, 2025

The show’s official handle shared a video of the platform of the contestants answering some questions for social media correspondent Maggie Sajak. “Shirley reminds me of Kamala Harris 😮,” one fan commented under the video. Since King did not win the game, when asked how she felt, she said, “A little poorer than them.” She ended the game with $2,000, as Danny Harrison was the big winner with $28,890.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

Harrison advanced to the Bonus Round, in which he had chosen the ‘What Are You Doing’ category. As per the rules of the show, he was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. After these letters were revealed, the contestant had to choose three more consonants and one more vowel. Harrison chose the letters C, D, M, and A. All of these letters were revealed, and the puzzle read, “_A_ _N_ A _ _ _C_E.”

This was a tough one to get right, but the contestant did his best. However, Harrison’s 10 seconds expired, and he wasn’t able to get it. The correct answer was then revealed to be “Baking a Quiche.” Host Ryan Seacrest then opened up the envelope, and the prize money was $40,000. The contestant had still won a lot of money and wasn’t too upset about it.

This was during one of the show’s Bonus Round losing streaks of all time, which spanned 19 episodes this season. Fans at the time were frustrated and did not hide their feelings. “14 losses so far and not one bonus round win. We need one tomorrow,” one user commented on YouTube. “If nobody wins the bonus round at all, there will be no more bonus rounds on 'Wheel of Fortune!!!' Tomorrow, we need a winner!” quipped another.