NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments

The fumble is considered the most epic one on the show in decades of his history.

It isn't unusual for players on “Wheel of Fortune” to fumble, but some blunders are so bad that they turn into viral moments, and they become even more talked about if they involve celebrities. Former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant and NFL star Rashad Jennings made such a mistake on an episode of the celebrity edition of "Wheel of Fortune." According to a report in People, the NFL star had to complete a phrase, "Driving to Reno with Quentin Tarantino," and he simply had to add a 'Q,' which was the famous director's name. Apparently, the filmmaker wasn't well known enough for Jennings to know him, since the football star picked 'P' and spelled 'Puentin.' and fans are being pushed too far with repeated disappointments during the bonus round.

While Pat Sajak let it slide, fans on social media decided to go after Jennings. One X user called him "the worst Wheel of Fortune player of all time." Another viewer wrote, "I haven’t been able to stop laughing after he said P…Puentin Tarantino."

Fumbles on the show are still plaguing the show, and currently one blunder came in the way of ending a losing streak in the bonus round. The streak could have been broken in an earlier episode of the show, but a contestant named Aleeza Santillan missed out on what fans believed to be a fairly simple puzzle.

The first-grade school teacher had won more than $15,000 on her way to the Bonus Round. She had chosen the Place category as per a report in TV Insider and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. After those were revealed, she had to choose three consonants and one vowel. Aleeza picked the letters D, M, C, and O. After all of the letters were shown, the puzzle read, “N E _ _ _ _ O R _ O O D / _ _ _ R M _ C _.”

She understood that the first word was ‘neighbourhood’ but wasn’t able to get the second one at all. The 10-second timer ran out, and her chance to win big was wiped away. The answer was then revealed to be ‘neighbourhood pharmacy.’

“Jeeze! This is not believed it. How the heck did she not solved it. I got that word instant. As the extra letters come up, that looked like it was a good sign. Maybe because of the lights,” one user commented under the clip on YouTube. “Come on man!! That puzzle was easy!! 19 fails in the bonus round this time!! It’s like we’re close to reaching 26 cases on deal or no deal,” quipped another.

“Come on! How did she not know that phrase! I thought it would end the losing streak for SO LONG!! I kept saying that. And she did not listening it. 15, 16, 17, 18…. and now today it becomes 19!! HOW?!” one more viewer wrote.

Some fans have also been displeased with Ryan Seacrest as the host of the show ever since Pat Sajak retired. This Bonus Round losing streak must have compounded their disappointment.

Some of them might even be willing to replace the 50-year-old as host at a moment's notice. It's not too dissimilar to American Idol alum Lauren Alaina wanting to take over Seacrest's job as the "American Idol" host as per a Meaww report.