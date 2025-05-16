ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest walks in with Albert Einstein's rare handwritten note but failed to strike a deal

Despite confirming its authenticity, Harrison had a tough time closing the deal due to the estimate.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison looking at the document (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison looking at the document (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

A diverse range of items from collectible action figures to vintage swords and guns hidden in furniture have appeared on "Pawn Stars" over the years. Once in a while, America's most famous pawn shop also sees something that has immense historical significance. Among them, "handwritten math" from Albert Einstein himself stands out. The owner of the item, Justin, walked into the shop with no proof but a piece of laminated paper and asked for $18,000. Harrison's expert authenticated the item, but he cut the price drastically, which led to the owner walking out of the shop without a deal. 

Screenshot showing Harrison posing with the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison posing with the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

In the episode, Justin showed the piece of math to Harrison, and the pawn shop boss immediately started 'geeking out. "I did some research, and I found out it was one of the rarest things that you can get," Justin told Harrison. Looking at the note, Harrison estimated that it was pre-1929, as it had the 'cosmological constant'. "He (Einstein) had to come up with this whole massive, crazy equation called the cosmological constant sort for the theory of relativity. Then Hubble came out in 1929 and found out that the universe is expanding and not stagnant, so he didn't need the entire equation for the cosmological constant, and therefore that went away, and the symbol has not been used since the 1920s," Harrison explained. 

Screenshot showing the document (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the document (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

After learning that Justin was looking for $18,000, Harrison noted that the document wasn't signed, so he needed an expert to authenticate it. Upon walking in, the expert noted that similar items of the Nobel Prize winner had sold for upwards of $50,000 as they are rare to come by. He then closely looked at the handwritten piece to check for its authenticity. "I basically want to do is just kind of go over the ink itself, looking for the fountain pen. As we know, fountain pen was pre-World War two, and after World War two, there was a lot of ballpoint pens," he explained. He then noted that the piece was written in a fountain pen, and the handwriting also matched that of Einstein. "I'm familiar with this type of piece, so I have no problem with its authenticity," he told Harrison. Coming to the appraisal, the expert estimated that the item could be worth about $5,000, which was significantly less than the owner's asking price. 

Screenshot showing the expert talking to Justin (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert talking to Justin (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

As soon as the expert walked out, Rick started the negotiations. He offered Justin, who was still recovering from the low appraisal, $3,000 for the piece. The owner noted that anything he saw on the market was in the range of $15,000 to $18,000, so he couldn't go that low. He countered with an ask of $14,000. "It's not going to take much space in the shop," he reasoned. Harrison told him that it was going to take up space, as he would need to frame it with a picture of Einstein and put it up on a wall. In the end, they couldn't agree on the value, and the deal fell apart.

 

"Obviously, a deal's not gonna be made because we're really far apart," the pawn shop owner said, and Justin walked away.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused as Ryan Seacrest accepts answer that many believe was wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused as Ryan Seacrest accepts answer that many believe was wrong
The fans were not happy that Seacrest accepted an answer even as the player threw in extra words.
44 minutes ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walks in with Albert Einstein's rare handwritten note but failed to strike a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest walks in with Albert Einstein's rare handwritten note but failed to strike a deal
Despite confirming its authenticity, Harrison had a tough time closing the deal due to the estimate.
1 hour ago
'Jeopardy' contestant hailed for breaking the 4-game curse in one of the most iconic TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant hailed for breaking the 4-game curse in one of the most iconic TV moments
The curse associated with player fatigue is something that champions have rarely been able to defy.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get Mark Cuban to drink on the job before landing a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants get Mark Cuban to drink on the job before landing a life-changing deal
The sharks had an incredible time during the pitch, especially Mark Cuban who later offered a deal.
23 hours ago
Visually impaired contestant on 'Jeopardy' reveals how he was treated on the show: 'This was the...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Visually impaired contestant on 'Jeopardy' reveals how he was treated on the show: 'This was the...'
He was diagnosed with a rare condition and has remained positive about being part of a community.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that is a lot of money' after hearing the value of his JFK jacket
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that is a lot of money' after hearing the value of his JFK jacket
The guest had a connection to a woman whom JFK was once dating.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car
There was a lot of anxiety in the air at one point, but things worked out.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant claimed she could sing like Beyoncé — Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant claimed she could sing like Beyoncé — Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
The host of the show expected a fantastic voice but was left utterly disappointed.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' faces backlash from loyal fans after the show used a Gen-Z slang in clues: 'This is not...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' faces backlash from loyal fans after the show used a Gen-Z slang in clues: 'This is not...'
Viewers argued that the game show was turning into a teenage "K-Pop community." 
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
The entrepreneur impressed the sharks with her immaculate pitch and outstanding numbers.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
Fans were frustrated at the hopeless results in consecutive episodes of the show.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
Greiner's hate for bugs and the numbers of The Bug Bite Thing compelled her to make an offer.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
Some fans were not too let down as the player didn't figure out the puzzle anyway.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $7,000 for an off-road vehicle — then Chum Lee damages it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $7,000 for an off-road vehicle — then Chum Lee damages it
Corey Harrison was scared to death of how his father would react if he found out what went down.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
Fans were not happy with the result as there had not been a Bonus Round winner in ages.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her
Contestants' reactions are often charming for viewers who are already impressed by their performance.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest chokes up and struggles to speak even before family heirloom is appraised
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest chokes up and struggles to speak even before family heirloom is appraised
The guest was emotional as he spoke about his grandparents, who owned the items before him.
4 days ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant did almost everything right but still lost her chance to win a car
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price is Right’ contestant did almost everything right but still lost her chance to win a car
Groans of disappointment echoed throughout the studio as the game came to its end.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $30,000 for a rock legend’s outfit — he walked away with $350
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $30,000 for a rock legend’s outfit — he walked away with $350
The guest high hopes of earning a five-figure sum but his lack of proof cost him dearly.
4 days ago
Entrepreneur makes a huge mess on 'Shark Tank' set and still managed to get a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur makes a huge mess on 'Shark Tank' set and still managed to get a life-changing deal
The cleaners must have had the best time after this entrepreneur left the stage.
5 days ago