ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest paid $300 for a painting in auction — then she found out its real value

The guest who impulsively picked up the LeRoy Neiman painting had no idea of its significance.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the expert, the painting, and the guest on the show (Cover image source: Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert, the painting, and the guest on the show (Cover image source: Antiques Roadshow PBS)

There are times when you come across an interesting item at a garage sale or a thrift shop and buy it without thinking much. But when people bring such items to "Antiques Roadshow," they're shocked to realise that it's worth a fortune. That's what a guest learned about a LeRoy Neiman painting, which she paid just $300 for. According to the expert, Debra J. Force, the artwork was worth a whopping $10,000, which is way more than what the guest paid.

Screenshot showing the details of the painting (Image source: Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the details of the painting (Image source: YouTube/ Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The guest started by mentioning, "Hugh Hefner had donated this and the magazine to back up the story behind it about 35 years ago, and we were at the Cherry Auction and decided to go ahead and bid on it. Then won it." The appraiser was amazed by the story as she noted that the artwork came from the renowned artist, LeRoy Neiman.

"He was a very popular artist. He was originally from Saint Paul, Minnesota and actually studied here in Chicago at The Art Institute. His claim to fame was painting all kinds of sports events, and he did portraits for some famous people. So whether it was Muhammad Ali or Sylvester Stallone. And in fact, LeRoy Neiman was actually in three of the Rocky movies because he knew Stallone," Force shared. She further added that Neiman was also an illustrator for Playboy Magazine for about 15 years, and the painting the guest brought was made for an article that the artist was writing about in his travels to Morocco.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the painting (Image source: Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the painting (Image source: YouTube/ Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"The title of the piece is East Meets West. And so, you've got the young American woman versus the Moroccan woman. And it is in fact in color in the magazine, in the issue January 1970 for Playboy," Force shared. Coming to the condition of the artwork, the expert noted that it was in fair shape. However, the mat had slipped inside the frame, due to which the signature of the artist wasn't visible. "So you need to definitely have this taken out and repositioned, and perhaps they can also flatten that bulge," Force advised.

Screenshot showing the expert holding the magaine in which the illustration was featured (Image source: Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert holding the magaine in which the illustration was featured (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The appraiser went on to note a few more features of the artwork that made it ever so unique and rare. As she explained the different marks around the painting, the guest said, "I learned a lot, wow." Force then asked the guest how much she paid for the item. "It's a long time, but I'm thinking around $300," the guest shared. "$300? Well Neiman died in 2012. And his work has continued to be popular. In terms of the Playboy subjects, the drawings that make the most money would be ones that actually show Playboy Bunnies," Force told the guest. However, she added that since the artwork was an actual illustration, at a gallery setting, it would be worth $10,000. "Really? I paid $300!" the guest exclaimed.

Watch the video here.

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the staggering value of her item

'Antiques Roadshow' guest who didn't like her husband's cat painting is stunned to hear its value

'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey
The contestant said she worked in hair loss prevention, which Harvey clearly knows nothing about.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest paid $300 for a painting in auction — then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest paid $300 for a painting in auction — then she found out its real value
The guest who impulsively picked up the LeRoy Neiman painting had no idea of its significance.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sets the stage for player's surprise proposal in sweet moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sets the stage for player's surprise proposal in sweet moment
It was a heartwarming moment on the show, and even Steve Harvey had a big smile on his face.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees and almost breaks down after winning Toyota car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees and almost breaks down after winning Toyota car
The contestant, Talia MacLean could barely hold her emotions after playing a perfect game.
10 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on three Super Bowl rings because of his offer
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on three Super Bowl rings because of his offer
The guest wanted a six-figure sum for all three rings but Harrison did not even offer half of that.
11 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant stuns Ken Jennings with his risky wager — becomes champion by just $1
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant stuns Ken Jennings with his risky wager — becomes champion by just $1
The contestant played a fantastic game despite falling behind in the early going.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants pitch their holiday decor business and end up with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants pitch their holiday decor business and end up with a life-changing deal
Herjavec was the only one who believed that he could make the business go big.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestant names NBA team no one expected her to say
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestant names NBA team no one expected her to say
Steve Harvey had never heard of the team the contestant and sadi, and his reaction was priceless.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car but decides not to keep it for an unexpected reason
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car but decides not to keep it for an unexpected reason
The contestant made the unusual choice because of a deal she had with a loved one.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of her World War II cat portrait
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of her World War II cat portrait
The guest had received it from a cousin, who had bought it in Paris during World War II.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a trip to Amsterdam and that's just what her boyfriend wanted
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a trip to Amsterdam and that's just what her boyfriend wanted
It was a fantastic solve for the contestant as the puzzle did not look easy.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $50k for Kurt Cobain signature — but Chumlee’s offer wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $50k for Kurt Cobain signature — but Chumlee’s offer wasn't enough
Not only was the signature authentic, but also rare, as it was a full autograph on a personal document.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what guest wanted for Super Bowl pendants
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what guest wanted for Super Bowl pendants
The guest wanted a lot less for the items and was happy to get a some extra cash.
3 days ago
‘Family Feud’ player imitates rooster on national television and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player imitates rooster on national television and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
Steve Harvey asked the contestant, Andrea, to demonstrate her answer, and that's exactly what she did.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans impressed with Vanna White's dance moves — suggest another show for her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans impressed with Vanna White's dance moves — suggest another show for her
The co-host revealed one of her hidden talents and fans were left impressed.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a massive $1 million deal from two judges for his photography product
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a massive $1 million deal from two judges for his photography product
The entrepreneur might not have hoped to get so much money but he wasn't going to say no.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
"He's got those American Idol dramatics ingrained in him," a fan pointed out on Reddit.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $92,000 as the perfect present for her 80th birthday
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $92,000 as the perfect present for her 80th birthday
“We finally got our first $75,000 winner in the Ryan Seacrest era!!!” a fan praised.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up paying a fortune for a vintage 1959 Barbie doll
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up paying a fortune for a vintage 1959 Barbie doll
It is a known fact that the first Barbie doll debuted in March 1959 during an annual toy fair in New York City.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned after seeing contestant win $1 million in iconic TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned after seeing contestant win $1 million in iconic TV moment
The contestant also won the biggest prize ever in the show's history.
4 days ago