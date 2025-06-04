ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful

Since the entrepreneur shared that she made $260,000 in hours, the sharks were convinced she didn't need them.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and the founder of See The Way I See (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and the founder of See The Way I See (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" usually lose out on deals due to a lack of success. But one entrepreneur failed to get an investment because she had become too successful. This was the founder of 'See The Way I See', Sophie Nistico, who impressed the sharks beyond any bounds. The creator of the inspirational clothing brand that brings mental health to focus found such robust success that she was selling $260,000 worth of items in a day. Seeing her trajectory to success, all five of the sharks backed out of the deal, since they were not willing to steal her thunder.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur making her pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneur making her pitch (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank)

In the episode, Nistico entered the Tank seeking $250,000 for 10% equity in her company. She started her pitch by emphasizing the need to focus on mental health and highlighted how normal it is for everyone to be sad or overwhelmed. "Kevin, I know you have a tough exterior but you too have shed a tear in the Tank," she said.

She then shared that her mission is to destigmatize mental health because it’s not something that anyone should hide. Thus, she created 'See the Way I See', a size-inclusive mental health awareness clothing brand that places positive affirmations on clothes to allow customers to literally wear their hearts on their sleeves. Apart from clothes, the brand also sells rings, stickers, and keychains that motivate people throughout the day.

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban holding a sample (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban holding a sample (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank)

After she shared samples with the sharks, Barbara Corcoran asked Nistico how she came up with the idea. The founder explained that she had created an online community on social media where she shared her thoughts and art, as since high school, she struggled with anxiety. Eventually, she started a brand with just $500 in her hands. She bought a sticker machine and started selling stickers of her art, and eventually started making clothing. Coming to sales, Nistico shared that she had sold merchandise worth $260,000 in just 24 hours this year. 

Screenshot showing Lori Greiner's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank)
Screenshot showing Lori Greiner's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank)

Cuban then interrupted Nistico to explain that she did sales drops to reach that feat. Kevin O'Leary suspected something must be going on and asked how much Nistico was spending on advertising. The young entrepreneur said she was spending nothing on advertising, and her sales came with the help of her online community alone. She then told the sharks that she had $450,000 in the bank and received a round of applause from the panel.

Daymond John then asked Nistico why she needed a Shark since she was doing so well. "I'm proud of myself for how far I've gotten, but I have zero background in business. My family has zero background in business, and I just feel like I'm hitting that point where I need a mentor," Nistico said in response.

O'Leary then questioned the $2.5 million valuation, which Nistico justified by saying that the lifetime sales of her company were over $2.3 million and she expected to close 2022 at $1 million and 2023 at $1.75 million. By this time, Mr Wonderful was convinced that Nistico didn't need a Shark. "I don't really buy it anymore I mean you're doing better than 90% of the people that stand in front of me. You're killing it! I don't really know how to help you, so I am out," O'Leary said.

Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to Nistico (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank)
Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to Nistico (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank)

John also applauded Nistico for her great work, and agreeing with O'Leary, he too went out. Lori Greiner also complimented Nistico, saying she was already a good businesswoman, and she wouldn’t feel comfortable taking a piece of her business, so she was out as well. Cuban also followed suit, after congratulating Nistico on making a boatload of money.

Corcoran said that Nistico's greatest strength was her vulnerability, and she asked her what a Shark like her could do for her. Nistico said that maybe wanting a shark is the “overthinker in me,” and with this, Corcoran went out too.

 

According to online sources, the Sharks turned out to be right. See The Way I See is still going strong with an even larger online community and a wide range of offerings on its website.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
The wrestler was delighted to get his trunks back after years and promised to buy Harrison a meal.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
The contestant was silent as the clock was ticking, and the answer accurately described the situation.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
Since the entrepreneur shared that she made $260,000 in hours, the sharks were convinced she didn't need them.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
The item was a painting from the set of the original "Blade Runner" film, that's popular even today.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
They were asking for a massive $20 million valuation, which put a lot of the sharks off at first.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
The guest had no idea what the bottle was worth or even what was paid for it when it was bought.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
It was a talking Ewok telephone toy that a guest had wanted $175 for
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant calls the judges 'serial killers' to their face and still gets $300,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant calls the judges 'serial killers' to their face and still gets $300,000 deal
The entrepreneur's wit was one of the things that impressed sharks and got him a deal.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' winner reveals how she's going to spend $35,000 and viewers never saw that coming
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' winner reveals how she's going to spend $35,000 and viewers never saw that coming
Fans of the show took to X to express their surprise as the contestant did something no one expected.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey reveals the prize he liked the least on the show and we can see why
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey reveals the prize he liked the least on the show and we can see why
The host usually speaks highly of the show but not everything about it is perfect.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a massive $34,000 for an iconic 'Star Wars' movie poster
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a massive $34,000 for an iconic 'Star Wars' movie poster
It was surprising to see Harrison pay that much money for a poster, but it was a special one.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who brought a tortoise sculpture gets a life-changing appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who brought a tortoise sculpture gets a life-changing appraisal
The guest was not expecting such a high valuation and couldn't help but laugh about it.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia
Clearly, Chumlee was a pro-wrestling fan in his younger days and still had a lot of that energy.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
COSTCO
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
He could have taken his new car to his Costco adventures but that is not going to happen.
3 days ago
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
Cuban said no at first as the entrepreneurs revealed that guest shark Peter Jones was their favorite.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
The publication was started by a women's rights activist who helped to pass a major legislation.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
The man was trailing from the beginning but his game picked up pace later on.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
The actor had a cameo in the popular sitcom and was the star of the blockbuster, "Shaft."
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
The veteran TV personality has been on the show for over 40 years and has met countless celebrities.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
The guest who made an under $3,000 investment was blown away by the massive appraisal.
4 days ago