ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestants offend Mark Cuban with a jibe against his team — it went as expected

The entrepreneurs made fun of Mark Cuban's NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.
PUBLISHED 52 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Mark Cuban is not known to be the meanest judge on "Shark Tank," but he can be really ruthless towards some entrepreneurs whose comments he doesn't appreciate. He once rejected a deal as the founders had poked fun at Cuban’s NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks, who had lost the 2021-22 conference finals to the Golden State Warriors.

via GIPHY

 

The entrepreneurs were Donovan and Trey Brown, and they sought $200,000 for a 5% stake in their company, Ride Frsh, which made paper air fresheners for cars. The two brothers showcased various flavours of the fragrance, and had even labeled some of them as NBA teams like the GSW. That’s where they made their mistake. At one point during the pitch, they said, “Even your favorite basketball teams. This one smells like winning. Sorry, Mark.”

They had the GSW-labeled fragrance in their hands at the time. After their pitch was done, Cuban was not as animated as he usually is, and he didn't hide his reasons. “Dumbest marketing move ever. I’m out,” he said. The rest of the sharks were shocked to see this. “You've got to read the room. Wrong move, wrong time.”

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban with the GSW air freshener. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban with the GSW air freshener. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Everyone agreed that the fragrances and the company had done decent sales of $1.1 million in three years. At the time of taping, Ride Frsh was on course to make $750,000 in revenue that year. The year before that, they made $540,000 in sales. However, they only made $40,000 in profit, all of which was from a subscription-based online model. Customers could have to pay a monthly fee of $8.25 to $10.99, depending on the package.

As a part of that subscription, customers will get new fragrances every month, keeping their car smelling fresh at all times. However, the Brown brothers said that they wanted to go into the retail space and had even cut a deal with the largest automotive retailer in the country. The retailer would order products worth $2.1 million to sell at 2,000 stores. Despite these achievements, most of the sharks were doubtful.

Screenshot showing the product. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the product. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Lori Grenier did not believe it was the right line for her as she did not see any female-oriented fragrances among the samples. Robert Herjavec simply never wanted to be near a car freshener as he had a bad experience with them when he was younger. Kevin O’Leary did not believe that the company made enough profit to invest in.

Barbara Corcoran was the only shark left, and she took a flyer. She offered a deal contingent on the entrepreneurs’ big retail deals. She offered the $200,000 but wanted 25% of the company. In the end, all parties agreed on 20% equity, and a deal was made.

More on Market Realist

'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran calls cake business 'too small' — then invests $50,000 in it

'Shark Tank' contestant who teaches young girls to make robots gets a life-changing deal

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban praised the 'healthiest tuna available' yet no one invested in it

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants offend Mark Cuban with a jibe against his team — it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants offend Mark Cuban with a jibe against his team — it went as expected
The entrepreneurs made fun of Mark Cuban's NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.
52 minutes ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a small amount for an illegal smuggling item
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a small amount for an illegal smuggling item
Rick Harrison was confused by the effort someone would make for an unsuccessful smuggling attempt.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item
The contestant said that he used a bag of flour to practice parenting before his kid was born.
2 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ player can’t contain her excitement and jumps into model’s arms in sweet moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ player can’t contain her excitement and jumps into model’s arms in sweet moment
The player decided to trust her gut rather than listen to the audience, and ended up winning big.
3 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant sparks heated war among judges with his clever broom invention
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant sparks heated war among judges with his clever broom invention
The entrepreneur was offered multiple deals and wanted to call his wife for advice.
4 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets Rolling Stones icon's jacket by paying a fortune for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets Rolling Stones icon's jacket by paying a fortune for it
The pawn shop owner got exactly the deal that he wanted for the iconic jacket.
23 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets excited about 16th century cannon — but there was one problem
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets excited about 16th century cannon — but there was one problem
The guest wanted $3,000 for it but had to go home empty-handed after the appraisal.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey asks 'Family Feud' player to go to hospital after hearing her 'hot dog' answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey asks 'Family Feud' player to go to hospital after hearing her 'hot dog' answer
The question itself was so hilarious that the answers were funny as well.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a change in bonus round prize as player loses out on $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a change in bonus round prize as player loses out on $55,000
The contestant had his dad on the show who added more pressure on his son.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells fans not to follow a contestant although her answer was right
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells fans not to follow a contestant although her answer was right
The host believed that a man could get into trouble for saying such things to a partner.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools players for wasting time as they didn't understand rules
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools players for wasting time as they didn't understand rules
The contestants took up too much time to decide whether they would pass or play.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away disappointed as her postcard signed by Rolling Stones members is fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away disappointed as her postcard signed by Rolling Stones members is fake
The guest had wanted $3,000 before she learned that it was not a genuine item.
2 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' contestant disowns her sons as Steve Harvey mocked their wild answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Celebrity Family Feud' contestant disowns her sons as Steve Harvey mocked their wild answers
When Harvey roasted Jason Ritter and Tyler Ritter, their stepmom chose to take a step back.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant shows off dance moves after winning a trip even though he lost a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant shows off dance moves after winning a trip even though he lost a car
The contestant was happy with the prize as the trip was good enough for him.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant blurts out confusing answer — Steve Harvey asks 'what's wrong with you?'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant blurts out confusing answer — Steve Harvey asks 'what's wrong with you?'
The host had to ask the contestant what was wrong with her after hearing the answer.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion called out for the way he presses the buzzer despite being a fan favorite
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion called out for the way he presses the buzzer despite being a fan favorite
He might have dethroned Scott Riccardi last season but fans still have a lot of complaints.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for fumbling 'another easy solve' as he lost out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for fumbling 'another easy solve' as he lost out on $40,000
As the player Eric Handzel failed to get the seemingly easy puzzle, fans were left a bit disappointed.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran calls cake business 'too small' — then invests $50,000 in it
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran calls cake business 'too small' — then invests $50,000 in it
The shark took a chance on the company that all of her peers called too small to be investable.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100 for an unwanted toy that guest picked up from garage sale
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100 for an unwanted toy that guest picked up from garage sale
The guest was happy with what he got as he had no idea about the value of the toy.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison loses punching contest to guest — ends up paying more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison loses punching contest to guest — ends up paying more
Harrison might have believed in himself but the guest's technique was flawless.
6 days ago