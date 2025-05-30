ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestant gets a life-changing deal for toy pitched as 'Lego's next big competitor'

While the founder of "Pinblock" got a deal, the terms weren't ideal for him.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Lori Greneir and the founder of Pinblocks (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Lori Greneir and the founder of Pinblocks (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

"Shark Tank" investors are known for spotting the potential in innovative products and ambitious ventures to support them towards success. Vladislav Smolyanskyy, the founder of "Pinblock," pitched his revolutionary idea to beat a major player in the toy industry with a simple ask of $100,000. While the sharks were impressed with the idea and his story, only Kevin O'Leary made an offer to the entrepreneur, and that left a bad taste in his mouth.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneur making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Smolyanskyy pitched his revolutionary toy to the Sharks with an ask of $100,000 for 20% equity in his company. He explained how the unique single-shape design of the toy lets users create anything that they can imagine, with more flexibility than the traditional building block sets on the market. He demonstrated that Pinblock uses a flexible pin-and-hole system that allows for movement and creative play, making it stand out. He even had O'Leary's face constructed in one of the samples. "I created Pinblock, which requires no manual and every single piece is exactly the same. The long run pins on top of each block allow your models to band and even the fold," he explained. 

Screenshot showing O'Leary's face on Pinblocks (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing O'Leary's face on Pinblocks (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Smolyanskyy further shared that his family hails from Kyiv, and they made a long and hard journey to come to the U.S. and get a foothold. He shared that his business operates mainly through e-commerce, selling directly to customers. Smolyanskyy came up with the idea along with a childhood friend in 2014 and successfully raised $18,573 on Kickstarter in 2015. He noted that he owned 85% of the company, with 15% belonging to a former partner.

When O'Leary asked if he had made any deals with the big manufacturers, Smolyanskyy revealed that he was yet to get any big names on board. With this, O'Leary made the first offer, bragging about his connections with the top toy manufacturers. He offered $100,000 but for 30% equity, proposing to license the toy. "I have no interest in investing in this unless I can put it into a very large toy manufacturer that provides marketing and distribution globally," O'Leary said. 

Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Smolyanskyy hesitated to accept the deal, saying the vision did not align with his strategy for the company. However, unfortunately for the entrepreneur, no other Shark was willing to make an offer. Barbara Corcoran became the first Shark to drop out, saying it wasn't the right investment for her. Mark Cuban also followed suit as he felt the toy industry was faced with too many challenges. With this, Robert Hervajec and Lori Greiner dropped out as well, wishing Smolyanskyy good luck.

After all the other Sharks dropped out, O'Leary sensed an opportunity and modified his offer. He upped his equity demand to 50%, saying that he would give Smolyanskyy the right to negotiate licensing deals. "I'll bring it to the toy industry because they all return my calls. I'll bring deals to you and if you want to turn them down that's fine but if you want to accept one of them we're 50-50," O'Leary said.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur listening to O'Leary's offer (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneur listening to O'Leary's offer (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

After considering the offer, Smolyanskyy hesitantly accepted the deal. While he thought he was giving up too much, Cuban told him that he did the right thing. "The moral is, Kevin thought he was making a better deal, but you won, as you can set the bar as high as you want. Congratulations," Cuban said.

 

However, things didn't go well for Smolyanskyy after the episode aired. In an interview with Forbes, the entrepreneur shared that the deal with O'Leary never closed as the Shark backed out after four months. "I went in with a lot of trust in the show, sometimes forgetting that the show is a show," Smolyanskyy told the publication. Today, the company is mostly dormant, but the Piblocks are still up for sale on its website.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a life-changing deal for toy pitched as 'Lego's next big competitor'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a life-changing deal for toy pitched as 'Lego's next big competitor'
While the founder of "Pinblock" got a deal, the terms weren't ideal for him.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after hearing the value of her grandma's necklace
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after hearing the value of her grandma's necklace
As per the expert, the necklace was made in around 1905 and was from the Edwardian era.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest calls her vase 'ugly' and then ends up getting a five-figure appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest calls her vase 'ugly' and then ends up getting a five-figure appraisal
The guest who paid $580 for the item was blown away by the 30x appraisal.
9 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of his artwork
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of his artwork
The guest believed that the portrait was worth somewhere around $500 and was shocked later on.
11 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
Fans were not happy about showcasing a loss on YouTube and social media.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
The entrepreneurs even got a couple of sharks to lie down, and they loved the experience.
1 day ago
Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal
Herjavec loved the product and understood its potential even when most of his colleagues didn't.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
Phil Collen and his band need no introduction as they are considered legends in their genre.
1 day ago
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
The original version has been ruling TV screens and hearts for decades now.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
The guest said that his daughter had purchased them at an estate auction for around $300.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' was almost given a different name by Merv Griffin and it might have changed its history
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' was almost given a different name by Merv Griffin and it might have changed its history
The name inadvertently came from an executive and became iconic for decades.
2 days ago
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
ECONOMY & WORK
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
Culkin has been a clue on the game a whopping 42 times since he was a child star.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
The guest was happy with the valuation, and fans got to learn a cool story about a big guitar brand.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
The idea of owning human remains, no matter how old, was not something Harrison was a fan of.
3 days ago
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
The fumble is considered the most epic one on the show in decades of his history.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers relieved as player breaks streak of bonus round losses after 19 games
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers relieved as player breaks streak of bonus round losses after 19 games
This was a much-needed result for fans who had been clamoring for a Bonus Round winner for weeks.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses in bonus round but makes stellar comeback to win $44,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses in bonus round but makes stellar comeback to win $44,000
“Coming into the end there, you’ve got no money. Then that one tossup and then all of a sudden $44,000,” host Ryan Seacrest reacted to the win.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper shares a little-known tip that will change how you pick groceries: 'The ones in...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper shares a little-known tip that will change how you pick groceries: 'The ones in...'
Several Walmart employees also jumped in to explain things in response to the video.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a meteorite rock and expert gave it a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a meteorite rock and expert gave it a staggering valuation
It's unusual to see objects literally from out of this world on the show, and incredibly fascinating.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
She was very interactive with the studio audience and was calling out to them later.
5 days ago