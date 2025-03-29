ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all

Steve Harvey mocked Snoop Dogg over his choice and went on to roast the rapper more.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Snoop Dogg and Steve Harvey during 'Celebrity Family Feud' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)
Snoop Dogg and Steve Harvey during 'Celebrity Family Feud' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)

Steve Harvey was a major celebrity even before he became the "Family Feud" host, and things on the show only get better when he is joined by other celebs on "Celebrity Family Feud." Not many people know rapper Snoop Dogg by his real name, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., but that's the one he used on the popular game show, where he appeared alongside the Broadus family. Although Steve Harvey is the one known to slip in witty takes and jibes, Snoop Dogg matched his energy with his own one liners while answering the survey question. But the pressure of winning $25,000 got so intense that Snoop Dogg sat down in the middle of the stage to calm his nerves. This also brought out a signature puzzled expression on Harvey's face. 

 

With 25 seconds on the clock, Harvey asked, "How much does your purse weigh?" and the rapper said, "4." Harvey then read out the question, "Name a salad dressing you find in most salad bars," and Snoop Dogg shot back, "French." The third question was, "Name something that happens in the month of April?" and Snoop Dogg was quick to answer, "April Fool's." But after this, the legendary rapper fumbled on the next question, which was, "Pie in the ____." Responding to this, Snoop Dogg first said, "Horse," but then paused and smirked, realizing his gaffe as the studio audience burst into laughter. Harvey then gave him the next question, "Name a color in a traffic light," and the rapper said, "Red."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

According to TVShowsAce, the Broadus family needed 59 points to win $25,000, which was pledged for charity to the rapper's non-profit organization, Snoop Youth Football League. The first answer earned him 8 points, while his second guess collected 21 points on the board. His third answer fetched the team 29 points, and they were just one point shy of the prize. The rapper pumped his fist in the air to keep himself motivated because the next response would determine the outcome of the game, and the anticipation caused him to squat in the middle of the stage. However, his fourth answer caused mayhem on stage. Dogg chose "horse" instead of "sky" to fill the blank space.

Snoop Dogg and Steve Harvey 'Celebrity Family Feud' 2016. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)
Snoop Dogg and Steve Harvey 'Celebrity Family Feud' 2016. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)

The viral moment was even shared on the official Instagram account of "Family Feud," "What the hell did he just say?" Harvey reacted while briefly walking off stage, trying to control his laughter. “Folks, when your brain cells have suffered a little bit, you’re gonna have moments like this,” the television host mocked the rapper. “This is going to be on YouTube,” he further joked, “Cuz Snoop just said, ‘Pie in the horse.’ [What] the hell is he talkin’ about?!” Roasting the rapper more, he said, “One other person in this world, who, for some reason, has found a pie stuck up inside a horse, cut it, and served it to the people." Meanwhile, the bizarre answer earned the Broadus family zero points, but they still won the round with the final answer. 

 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
ECONOMY & WORK
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
After his impressive 74 winning streak, Ken Jennings has been hosting the show since 2022 with a $4 million paycheck.
56 minutes ago
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
Drew Carey was supposed to look scary, but the host ended up being funny and awkward.
1 hour ago
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
Steve Harvey mocked Snoop Dogg over his choice and went on to roast the rapper more.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
It seemed like she was going to lose her chance of winning, but that was not the case after all.
3 hours ago
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
The host is clearly not a fan of hyping up answers that he doesn't personally approve of.
22 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
The contestant's appearance was eerily similar to the host's look many years ago.
23 hours ago
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
ECONOMY & WORK
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
The East Coast Wrestling Association website has inducted 'Big' Bill Page into the Hall of Fame.
1 day ago
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
ECONOMY & WORK
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
Her composure and confidence in front of all those people were unwavering and commendable.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
The duke of Verdura had crafted a masterpiece, a pair of Maltese cross bracelets in enamel for Coco Chanel.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
The host was able to get the issue fixed by himself and the show went on as usual.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
It's not every day that a business finds four big investors from "Shark Tank" on its side.
1 day ago
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
The man got support from some, but many users also called his video a gimmick.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
The expert told the guest that it couldn't be considered an antique but instead, it was a collectible for the future.
2 days ago
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
The host usually has the same look for every episode of the show so this new look excited many.
2 days ago
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
WALMART
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
False advertisement is a serious crime and this consumer was smart enough to check the ingredients.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
Usually, it's one or two contestants with shocking answers during a round but this one was wild.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
The host took the opportunity to laugh at himself after one of the answers on the board was too relatable.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
Mishaps can happen on any gameshow but this contestant was resilient enough to finish the game.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
It's not easy making a quick decision with cameras on you and some big money prizes at stake.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
A biscuit jar might not sound like an ancient artifact, but the beauty of this one was not ordinary.
3 days ago