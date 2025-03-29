Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all

Steve Harvey mocked Snoop Dogg over his choice and went on to roast the rapper more.

Steve Harvey was a major celebrity even before he became the "Family Feud" host, and things on the show only get better when he is joined by other celebs on "Celebrity Family Feud." Not many people know rapper Snoop Dogg by his real name, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., but that's the one he used on the popular game show, where he appeared alongside the Broadus family. Although Steve Harvey is the one known to slip in witty takes and jibes, Snoop Dogg matched his energy with his own one liners while answering the survey question. But the pressure of winning $25,000 got so intense that Snoop Dogg sat down in the middle of the stage to calm his nerves. This also brought out a signature puzzled expression on Harvey's face.

With 25 seconds on the clock, Harvey asked, "How much does your purse weigh?" and the rapper said, "4." Harvey then read out the question, "Name a salad dressing you find in most salad bars," and Snoop Dogg shot back, "French." The third question was, "Name something that happens in the month of April?" and Snoop Dogg was quick to answer, "April Fool's." But after this, the legendary rapper fumbled on the next question, which was, "Pie in the ____." Responding to this, Snoop Dogg first said, "Horse," but then paused and smirked, realizing his gaffe as the studio audience burst into laughter. Harvey then gave him the next question, "Name a color in a traffic light," and the rapper said, "Red."

According to TVShowsAce, the Broadus family needed 59 points to win $25,000, which was pledged for charity to the rapper's non-profit organization, Snoop Youth Football League. The first answer earned him 8 points, while his second guess collected 21 points on the board. His third answer fetched the team 29 points, and they were just one point shy of the prize. The rapper pumped his fist in the air to keep himself motivated because the next response would determine the outcome of the game, and the anticipation caused him to squat in the middle of the stage. However, his fourth answer caused mayhem on stage. Dogg chose "horse" instead of "sky" to fill the blank space.

Snoop Dogg and Steve Harvey 'Celebrity Family Feud' 2016. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)

The viral moment was even shared on the official Instagram account of "Family Feud," "What the hell did he just say?" Harvey reacted while briefly walking off stage, trying to control his laughter. “Folks, when your brain cells have suffered a little bit, you’re gonna have moments like this,” the television host mocked the rapper. “This is going to be on YouTube,” he further joked, “Cuz Snoop just said, ‘Pie in the horse.’ [What] the hell is he talkin’ about?!” Roasting the rapper more, he said, “One other person in this world, who, for some reason, has found a pie stuck up inside a horse, cut it, and served it to the people." Meanwhile, the bizarre answer earned the Broadus family zero points, but they still won the round with the final answer.