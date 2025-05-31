ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Former 'Jeopardy' players spill secrets about the warning given backstage: 'We needed to...'

The former contestants shared how things went and their personal interaction from the green room.
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a Jeopardy set (Cover image source: Jeopardy | YouTube)
Representative image of a Jeopardy set (Cover image source: Jeopardy | YouTube)

Competing on "Jeopardy!" is probably a dream for generations who have grown up watching the iconic show. But the norms that are mentioned and the warnings that players get behind the scenes are some of the show's best-kept secrets. But former contestants who often take to the show's unofficial forum on Reddit to share their backstage experience have spilled the beans.

Ken Jennings and Karen Ellestad who made the controversial statements (Cover image source: ABC| Jeopardy)
Ken Jennings and Karen Ellestad who made the controversial statements (Image source: ABC| Jeopardy)

On the Reddit forum, one fan @QuaintMelissaK, called for the former contestants to share their experience on the show. Taking it back to the Covid era, one former contestant shared a link to their story where they shared what it was like to be on the show with all the restrictions. "Every Jeopardy! The contestant received a bag with an N95 mask, hand sanitizer, and alcohol wipes. Staff told us we needed to carry this bag everywhere we went," they said in the Buzzerblog report. 

Green Room
byu/QuaintMelissaK inJeopardy

 

Meanwhile, another participant wrote that it was all quite chill, back in the day when Alex Trebek was still hosting the show. "You relax and have a nosh. You fill out the contracts and finalize the discussion topics. If you are going onstage, you get to visit the makeup artist. If it is after the third show, you get to have lunch at the commissary on the show's tab. In 2002, it was a 10$ credit. You then go out into the audience to watch the game(s). You may have no contact with the outside world," @superdupermensch wrote.

Comment
byu/QuaintMelissaK from discussion
inJeopardy

 

Meanwhile, another fan recalled a fun moment when the show suffered a technical glitch. "When I was there, the board broke and we spent all day watching movies," @centaurquestions mentioned. Another player shared a rather personal detail as well. "If you don't get on until later in the day, you form lots of nervous bonds with other contestants who don't get on until later in the day," @Jaksiel revealed. 

Comment
byu/QuaintMelissaK from discussion
inJeopardy

 

Similar details were also shared by former champion/host, Buzzy Cohen, in his podcast, "This is Jeopardy!... The Story of America's Favorite Quiz Show." According to a report from Entrepreneur, the former champion who won $164,603 in a nine-day streak on "Jeopardy!" spilled some secrets that were hidden from the audience for a long time.

Cohen revealed that the show sometimes tapes about five episodes per day, meaning the winning streaks do not play out over the many days as seen on TV. 

He shared that the winners are required to change outfits between tapings to maintain the delusion of the show being filmed over several days. He added that when he played 10 consecutive days, it was taped in two back-to-back sessions only, which got quite exhausting.

 

"That is certainly something that I think people are surprised by. It really makes the fact that people can go on these long runs even more impressive because it's endurance as well as mental and physical stamina," Cohen noted. He added that he didn't anticipate how busy the schedule could be.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
The veteran TV personality has been on the show for over 40 years and has met countless celebrities.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
The guest who made an under $3,000 investment was blown away by the massive appraisal.
12 hours ago
Former 'Jeopardy' players spill secrets about the warning given backstage: 'We needed to...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Former 'Jeopardy' players spill secrets about the warning given backstage: 'We needed to...'
The former contestants shared how things went and their personal interaction from the green room.
14 hours ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after he performed a 'test' on Great Value bread: 'It's not real...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after he performed a 'test' on Great Value bread: 'It's not real...'
The creator’s concern was that the bread retained its original shape despite being crushed.
15 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for two books signed by British royalty
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for two books signed by British royalty
The books were written and signed by one of the most controversial kings in British history.
17 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a life-changing deal for toy pitched as 'Lego's next big competitor'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a life-changing deal for toy pitched as 'Lego's next big competitor'
While the founder of "Pinblock" got a deal, the terms weren't ideal for him.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after hearing the value of her grandma's necklace
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after hearing the value of her grandma's necklace
As per the expert, the necklace was made in around 1905 and was from the Edwardian era.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest calls her vase 'ugly' and then ends up getting a five-figure appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest calls her vase 'ugly' and then ends up getting a five-figure appraisal
The guest who paid $580 for the item was blown away by the 30x appraisal.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of his artwork
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of his artwork
The guest believed that the portrait was worth somewhere around $500 and was shocked later on.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
Fans were not happy about showcasing a loss on YouTube and social media.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
The entrepreneurs even got a couple of sharks to lie down, and they loved the experience.
2 days ago
Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal
Herjavec loved the product and understood its potential even when most of his colleagues didn't.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
Phil Collen and his band need no introduction as they are considered legends in their genre.
2 days ago
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
The original version has been ruling TV screens and hearts for decades now.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
The guest said that his daughter had purchased them at an estate auction for around $300.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' was almost given a different name by Merv Griffin and it might have changed its history
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' was almost given a different name by Merv Griffin and it might have changed its history
The name inadvertently came from an executive and became iconic for decades.
3 days ago
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
ECONOMY & WORK
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
Culkin has been a clue on the game a whopping 42 times since he was a child star.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
The guest was happy with the valuation, and fans got to learn a cool story about a big guitar brand.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
The idea of owning human remains, no matter how old, was not something Harrison was a fan of.
4 days ago
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
The fumble is considered the most epic one on the show in decades of his history.
4 days ago